Alan Pergament: Cynthia Erivo is mesmerizing portraying Aretha Franklin's 'Genius'

Speaking via satellite from Japan, Erivo said she loved Franklin and listened to her when she was little. “I learned to sing and tell stories that way, by listening to her,” said Erivo.

She added that watching the critically acclaimed “Amazing Grace” documentary was helpful. “It’s a really wonderful look into the relationship she has with people and the way she communicates, the way she is with others,” said Erivo.

She explained the difference between her voice and Franklin’s.

“I think the difference is that both of us had different life experiences and different relationships with music,” said Erivo. “I think that being able to learn her voice and get into the intricacies of what she does with it because there is genius in that, is eye opening and I'm learning something every day.”

Vance, whose powerful voice is as impressive of that of any minister, put C.L. Franklin’s influence on his daughter for good or bad in perspective.

“We're dealt what we're dealt and it’s up to us to deal with it,” he said, noting Aretha had to deal with her mother leaving the family and dying. “She could have collapsed, but she for whatever reason, whatever happened in the family, whatever the family dynamics, she rose above it.