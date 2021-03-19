Alan Pergament: Cynthia Erivo is mesmerizing portraying Aretha Franklin's 'Genius'

It occasionally is a good thing to be a pack rat. As I prepared to review the eight-part National Geographic Channel series “Genius: Aretha,” I found an October 2018 copy of Rolling Stone with Aretha Franklin on the cover.
The article, written two months after her death by Mikal Gilmore, was a greatest hits of low and high moments in the life of the Queen of Soul portrayed in the new series by English actress Cynthia Erivo. The series premieres at 9 p.m. March 21 with two episodes and continues with two new episodes each night through March 24.
The greatest hits moments re-created include Franklin skeptically recording in a famous 1967 Muscle Shoals, Ala., session with white musicians, dealing with her womanizing and controlling father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, and giving birth to two children as a teenager.
The hits keep coming with Aretha finding her voice as a Civil Rights activist in the 1960s, impressing on the “Steve Allen Show,” and becoming devastated by the death of her mother in Buffalo after her parents’ divorce.
There also is the re-creation of a memorable Time magazine interview that didn’t go as expected, multiple relationships falling apart and a famed “Amazing Grace” church performance in 1972 that became an acclaimed documentary in 2018.
To say that Franklin was a complicated and somewhat mysterious woman would be as big an understatement as saying Erivo is captivating in illustrating the sullen, selfish, sensitive, sweet and strong sides of an American Queen. Franklin tried to control almost everything in her career, including putting a pizza box on a piano to get just the right sound. But she couldn’t control those around her.
Shaian Jordan plays young Aretha, who went by the nickname Ree and traveled with her preacher father on a Gospel Caravan.
You might quibble and say Erivo – an Emmy, Grammy and Tony award winner and Oscar nominee – doesn’t have the physical stature of Franklin. But she has everything else – especially the voice – in the third installment of “Genius” following series about Picasso and Einstein. “Aretha” is part concert, part family drama and fully entertaining.
Courtney B. Vance is equally impressive in a role that any actor would die for, playing Franklin's father, a preacher who saw his daughter’s talents at an early age and tried to guide her but couldn’t control his roving eye or alcohol use.
David Cross, the standup comedian known for his role on the Fox comedy hit “Arrested Development” and the HBO sketch comedy “Mr. Show,” is solid playing against type as producer Jerry Wexler, who navigated Franklin’s difficult behavior at times and ultimately allowed her to assert the control she wanted and needed.
The series frequently goes back and forth between the young Aretha and the adult Aretha to illustrate how much she was influenced by her childhood and family.
The first seven parts of the eight-part series available for review have some disjointed moments. That is especially true of the opener. But there are a few constants – Erivo’s mesmerizing performance and the powerful soundtrack chief among them.
As the Rolling Stone article suggested, it isn’t easy knowing Franklin and she wanted to keep it that way. The series gives a strong sense of her drive to succeed and willingness to do just about everything to get there, including taking a hit song, “Son of a Preacher Man,” and a movie role away from one of her sisters.
There is considerable name-dropping in the film, primarily because Franklin was around so many famous people, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and singers Dinah Washington, Lena Horne and Sam Cooke.
Franklin’s experiences in Buffalo are explored in episode 5, when her mother, Barbara, left her finagling father to return home. According to the series and the Rolling Stone article, Aretha wanted to live in Buffalo with her mother, but C.L. prevented it. In the series, Aretha visits her mother in Buffalo and came here for her funeral. Her father didn’t come.
The film shows that father, daughter and siblings had complicated relationships but they ultimately believed in the power of forgiveness.
The series, originally scheduled to air in May of 2020, was delayed by Covid-19 production issues. An upcoming feature, “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson also has been delayed until August. To illustrate the length of the “Aretha” delay, Erivo, Vance, Jordan, director Anthony Hemingway and showrunner Suzan Lori-Parks were interviewed in Pasadena, Calif., in January of 2020 at the Television Critics Association tour.
Speaking via satellite from Japan, Erivo said she loved Franklin and listened to her when she was little. “I learned to sing and tell stories that way, by listening to her,” said Erivo.
She added that watching the critically acclaimed “Amazing Grace” documentary was helpful. “It’s a really wonderful look into the relationship she has with people and the way she communicates, the way she is with others,” said Erivo.
She explained the difference between her voice and Franklin’s.
“I think the difference is that both of us had different life experiences and different relationships with music,” said Erivo. “I think that being able to learn her voice and get into the intricacies of what she does with it because there is genius in that, is eye opening and I'm learning something every day.”
Vance, whose powerful voice is as impressive of that of any minister, put C.L. Franklin’s influence on his daughter for good or bad in perspective.
“We're dealt what we're dealt and it’s up to us to deal with it,” he said, noting Aretha had to deal with her mother leaving the family and dying. “She could have collapsed, but she for whatever reason, whatever happened in the family, whatever the family dynamics, she rose above it.
“This story is … like everybody’s overcoming story,” said Vance. “And sometimes she was defeated by the demons. But the thing that's most impactful to me about Reverend Franklin and about Ree Ree, and about everybody in the story is that everyone has to deal with what this family, the demons, the pain, the wonderfulness, (but) the thing that's constant is the music.
“The church music, the fact that during this time period folks from the church were crossing over and going into the pop world and how difficult and fraught with dangers that was for folk. And how Ree Ree had to navigate all of that and then papa had to navigate that with her. There were no rules back then especially for folks of color … And based on that, this young lady with all that she had against us, against her, against the odds, she rose to become the genius that she was.”