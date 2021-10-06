Alan Pergament: 'CSI' returns to Vegas with Petersen and Fox looking like a sure thing

When he was in Western New York two years ago to promote a commendable new book project addressing serious issues children face, writer-producer Anthony Zuiker explained how lucky he was that his creation “CSI” became a megahit.
Zuiker, who is married to Western New York native Michelle Territo, was 29 when CBS picked up the pilot after ABC decided against it.
“It was like this somebody who's never played poker before going to the World Series of Poker, paying $10,000 entry fee in Las Vegas and miraculously getting to the final table and at the last hand of the night that would swing the table either way you happen to get a royal flush,” said Zuiker back then.
“CSI,” which stands for Crime Scene Investigation, ran from 2000-15 and led to successful spinoffs.
And now CBS has decided to bring original cast members back in the new series “CSI: Vegas” premiering at 10 tonight on WIVB-TV that looks like it is the closest thing to a network sure thing. The title isn't exactly an inspired one since the original series was set in Vegas, too.
It has name recognition and actors William Petersen and Jorja Fox return playing husband and wife, Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle Grissom. Petersen famously left the series in 2008, a year after Fox left.
When “CSI” premiered in 2000, CBS expected “The Fugitive” was going to be its new hit and sent “CSI” to Friday night. “CSI” did so well on that low viewing night that it soon moved to Thursday night, where it flourished for years.
This time around, Zuiker is leaving the heavy lifting to showrunner Jason Tracey.
Tracey was the executive producer on the CBS series “Elementary,” an updated version of Sherlock Holmes. That makes Tracey’s involvement with “CSI” seem appropriate. After all, “CSI” was compared to a high-tech version of Sherlock Holmes as characters solve cases using forensics and science.
The stylish, high-tech pilot airing at 10 tonight introduces a new “CSI” team that includes new cast member Paula Newsome (“Barry”) as team leader Maxine Roby with a staff that includes characters played by Matt Lauria (“Friday Night Lights,”), Mandeep Dhillon (“After Life”) and Mel Rodriguez (“Last Man on Earth”) while showing Sidle all the high-tech gadgets that have been developed to solve cases in the last 20 years.
Sidle is involved because the first case involves someone trying to kill old boss Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle).
Sort of a spoiler alert: Grissom doesn’t show up for a long time. I “say sort of a spoiler alert” because CBS has been ruining his surprise appearance in series promos.
The opener is what is referred to as a premise pilot since it explains why Sidle and Grissom are back in the game while introducing the new, younger members of the “CSI” team who are happy to be around legends.
CBS sent along a couple of other episodes to preview, but this series is critic-proof, so I didn’t feel the need to watch more than the pilot.
With its reliance on multiple versions of “FBI” and “NCIS,” CBS isn’t looking for originality. It is looking for crime-solving shows with name recognition and characters you can root for that appeal to its base.
If you liked the original “CSI,” I suspect you will enjoy this version and seeing how forensics has advanced.
In a Zoom interview with the nation’s television critics, Tracey put the success of the original “CSI” in context.
“It was a show that changed television,” said Tracey. “It changed criminal justice around the world. And it changed a lot of lives in Hollywood. People were inspired by what the show made possible on TV.”
It is his job to blend the old and new characters.
“I think it's about crafting, kind of, a new story,” said Tracey. “It will be taking advantage of certain new characters, but hopefully the audience is going to enjoy folks from both eras.”
Fox said the new characters and the new science bring a freshness to the series.
“The world, weirdly enough, is even more topsy-turvy than it was in 2000, so there's so much new happening, and yet it was great to sort of be grounded with William Petersen and come back as Sara Grissom. Boy, what a thrill that is.”
Tracey acknowledged that “it’s an enormous challenge and responsibility in 2021 to be telling stories set in the law-enforcement universe … Fortunately, this franchise that Anthony devised has always been about evidence and science and following the evidence wherever it may lead. We're not a show where characters are running around with guns and slapping handcuffs on people directly. It's a solving story and it's a science-based show. We take the responsibility of entering, kind of, the criminal-justice realm really seriously, and we've tried to tell some thoughtful stories about getting justice for victims.”
Petersen said being asked to be involved was “unexpected.”
He said he jumped at the idea of revisiting where Grissom and Sidle are as a married couple.
“Plus, as Jorja said, it's a different world than it was 20 years ago. So, the idea of being able to come back into the land of science I thought was really a great opportunity. “
Zuiker addressed how things have changed in the 21 years since he created the original.
“Science has changed, technology has changed, forensics has changed. And I think the great benefit to the franchise for ‘CSI: Vegas’ is you can really see the upgrade in not only the storytelling, but the cinematic storytelling, and the forensic gadgets, and just how to tell stories in 2021 versus 2000 proper. That's what's really, really exciting.”
Tracey said one of the biggest changes in the last five or six years involves genetics.
“Basically, the show I think taught the world a lot about what DNA is, but now what scientists are able to do with DNA is really something special. And that's one of the reasons why our new character … Max Roby, running the lab, is from a genetics background. What she's able to do, sort of parsing what that double helix tells you about somebody's traits phenotyping. You know, we can now build a story around a pool of suspects, Agatha Christie style, that have brown hair and blue eyes in a way that 10 years ago was simply impossible.”