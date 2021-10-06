Alan Pergament: 'CSI' returns to Vegas with Petersen and Fox looking like a sure thing

CBS sent along a couple of other episodes to preview, but this series is critic-proof, so I didn’t feel the need to watch more than the pilot.

With its reliance on multiple versions of “FBI” and “NCIS,” CBS isn’t looking for originality. It is looking for crime-solving shows with name recognition and characters you can root for that appeal to its base.

If you liked the original “CSI,” I suspect you will enjoy this version and seeing how forensics has advanced.

In a Zoom interview with the nation’s television critics, Tracey put the success of the original “CSI” in context.

“It was a show that changed television,” said Tracey. “It changed criminal justice around the world. And it changed a lot of lives in Hollywood. People were inspired by what the show made possible on TV.”

It is his job to blend the old and new characters.

“I think it's about crafting, kind of, a new story,” said Tracey. “It will be taking advantage of certain new characters, but hopefully the audience is going to enjoy folks from both eras.”

Fox said the new characters and the new science bring a freshness to the series.