Alan Pergament: Critics, Emmy voters mostly agree on best of television
Alan Pergament: Critics, Emmy voters mostly agree on best of television

Guy Pearce, left, and Kate Winslet in HBO's "Mare of Easttown."

 Sarah Shatz/HBO/HBO Warner Media/TNS

It doesn’t always happen, but critics and Emmy voters pretty much agree on the best television programs and best performances of the last year.

The 37th annual Television Critics Association Awards nominations came out the same week as the Emmy nominations and there aren’t many differences.

However, the TCA, which includes 200 members of the press including this critic, has different categories for its awards than the Emmys and fewer of them. The TCAs also combine men and women in categories rather than separate them as the Emmys do.

Critics honored some people and programs ignored by Emmy voters, including Ethan Hawke of Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird,” Renee Elise Goldsberry of Peacock’s “Girls5Eva,” the NBC comedy “Superstore” and the HBO documentary “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” about true crime author Michelle McNamara’s determination to uncover the Golden State killer in California.

But the big TCA nominations are pretty much going to the same people and programs as the Emmys.

The Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso,” which had 20 Emmy nominations, led the TCAs with five nominations. They include nominations for Individual Achievement in Comedy for lead actor Jason Sudeikis as Coach Lasso and Hannah Waddingham as the team owner Rebecca, as well as nominations for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year.

The Program of the Year and Outstanding New Program categories also include HBO’s “I May Destroy You” (nine Emmy nominations), HBO Max’s “Mare of Easttown” (16 Emmy nominations) and “Hacks” (15 Emmy nominations) and the Disney+ series “WandaVision” (23 Emmy nominations).

Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) look for domestic bliss in "WandaVision." 

Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” which received four TCA nominations and 12 Emmy nominations, also is nominated in the Program of the Year category with Amazon Prime’s “The Underground Railroad” (seven Emmy nominations) and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” (18 Emmy nominations).

The New York Times documentary carried on Hulu, “Framing Britney Spears,” and “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” both were nominated for Emmys and in the TCA category of Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.

“I May Destroy You” creator, writer and star Michaela Coel (Emmy nominations) is nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama with “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet, “WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen and Thuso Mbedu of “The Underground Railroad.”

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert, all of whom were nominated for Emmys, were among the eight people nominated in the TCA category of Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch.

Here is the list provided by the TCA of nominees in all categories.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” – HBO

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – FX

Omar Sy, “Lupin” – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Allen v. Farrow” – HBO

“City So Real” – NatGeo

“Framing Britney Spears” – FX/FX On Hulu

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“I'll Be Gone in the Dark” – HBO

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – CBS

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime

“Deaf U” – Netflix

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” – Netflix

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” – Paramount+

“Taste the Nation” – Hulu

“Top Chef: Portland” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“Bluey” – Disney Jr.

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Emily's Wonder Lab” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Waffles + Mochi” – Netflix

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“P-Valley” – Starz

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“It's a Sin” – HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen's Gambit” – Netflix

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Crown” – Netflix

“For All Mankind” – Apple TV+

“The Handmaid's Tale” – Hulu

“Lovecraft Country” – HBO

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“Pose” – FX

“P-Valley” – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Girls5Eva” – Peacock

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

“Pen15” – Hulu

“Superstore” – NBC

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen's Gambit” – Netflix

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

