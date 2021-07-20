Alan Pergament: Critics, Emmy voters mostly agree on best of television

It doesn’t always happen, but critics and Emmy voters pretty much agree on the best television programs and best performances of the last year.

The 37th annual Television Critics Association Awards nominations came out the same week as the Emmy nominations and there aren’t many differences.

However, the TCA, which includes 200 members of the press including this critic, has different categories for its awards than the Emmys and fewer of them. The TCAs also combine men and women in categories rather than separate them as the Emmys do.

Critics honored some people and programs ignored by Emmy voters, including Ethan Hawke of Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird,” Renee Elise Goldsberry of Peacock’s “Girls5Eva,” the NBC comedy “Superstore” and the HBO documentary “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” about true crime author Michelle McNamara’s determination to uncover the Golden State killer in California.

But the big TCA nominations are pretty much going to the same people and programs as the Emmys.