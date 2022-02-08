Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth's Cincy comments about Super Bowl reflect what might have been in Buffalo

Nonetheless, his enthusiasm for the Bengals couldn’t have been higher when asked if Burrow reminds him of a young San Francisco Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

“It’s funny you say that, because I’ve never said that out loud, but in my mind that’s what it is, because we see so many of these sort of physically imposing quarterbacks that have these phenomenal skill sets, that they’re either so fast, the Lamar Jacksons of the world, or have this incredible arm, the Josh Allens of the world or Patrick Mahomes or just great decision-makers.

“But what stands out for Joe Burrow is exactly what I always thought stood out for Joe Montana, and that was his presence, in the moment, when it matters most, when his team needs a play, when he needs to escape the rush.

“He just has had a lot of that. He’s taken a lot of sacks this year, more sacks than anybody else, and yet he will tell you that he will never let anybody know that he’s hurt or hurting and gets up and he takes great pride in his team, his offensive line, and he’s just that kind of leader, just like Joe was.