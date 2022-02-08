Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth's Cincy comments about Super Bowl reflect what might have been in Buffalo

NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth could have been talking Monday about Buffalo instead of Cincinnati when addressing the impact on the city of playing Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.
Bills fans wondering what might have been if those 13 seconds against Kansas City didn’t happen could plug Buffalo in every sentence that the former Bengals wide receiver said about what it would mean to Cincinnati to win the city’s first major championship since 1991 when baseball’s Reds won the World Series.
“I do know that this is a big story in Los Angeles,” said Collinsworth, who splits his time living in Cincinnati and Florida. “But in a few weeks or months or whatever, you’re going to have the Academy Awards and you’re going to have the Grammy Awards and you’re going to have – there’s always the Lakers, the Dodgers, there’s always something. There’s always the next story.
“In Cincinnati, you can’t imagine what it’s like right here right now. The town is lit up in all the orange imaginable. You turn on the nightly news and it’s the only story in some ways that is happening in this town. I think for a Midwestern city, when they get this kind of opportunity, when they get the chance to go on the world stage in many ways for the first time in over 30 years, that there’s a buzz and an excitement and a coming together for a city that can only happen when these sort of moments come along.
“As happy as I am for the Cincinnati Bengals and their organization, I feel like I’m even happier for the town of Cincinnati, because it really has galvanized this place.”
Collinsworth’s ties to Cincinnati were a focal point of the hourlong conference call with the analyst, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and sideline reporters Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen.
Michaels also has Cincinnati ties, being the play-by-play announcer for the Reds for three years in the 1970s and calling Oakland’s seven-game World Series win over the Reds in 1972.
Michele Tafoya, who works her final game as NBC’s sideline reporter, said, “No one would confirm nor deny if tears were shed in the Collinsworth household once they (Cincinnati) won the AFC championship game.”
“I’m obviously excited. I’m human,” said Collinsworth, a Bengal from 1981 to 1988 who played in two Super Bowl losses to San Francisco. “I can’t help myself. It’s going to be fun. I would have bought a ticket regardless to go watch this game. I just happened to get the best seat in the house and sit next to my partner, and what could be better.”
Collinsworth noted some oddities in calling his fifth Super Bowl.
The first came up when he asked if the game featuring Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford represents the changing of the guard in the NFL.
“It’s interesting for me, the question, because certainly with Mahomes and Herbert and Burrow and Josh Allen, and go down the list of these young quarterbacks, we’re in great shape in the National Football League as far as our broadcasts are concerned with the stars that are out there,” Collinsworth said.
He noted that this is the first Super Bowl of the five he’s been analyst “that didn’t have Tom Brady and didn’t have Bill Belichick, which speaks loud and clear about exactly what those two have meant to the National Football League.
“The idea that we’re not going to see Tom Brady again, and we did end up calling that last game. So it is a bit reflective with Ben (Roethlisberger) and with Drew Brees last year and you go right down the list. It’s different, but it’s just as exciting.”
He called the Bengals appearance “bizarre” in that they didn’t appear on NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" schedule. “The odds of that are not very good at all, so I literally went back and watched all the throws, all the catches, all the plays,” said Collinsworth.
“This group of receivers is really phenomenal, and they are a balanced bunch, with Ja’Marr Chase obviously being the explosive guy. Tee Higgins is a monster on the field; big, strong, contested catches. And Tyler Boyd is somebody that is just a bit of a street fighter, and all the big moments and all those clutch third-down conversions he’s been making for this team all season long.
“It was really a joy for me to go back and really get familiar with this group of receivers and this quarterback who I’ve told a couple of our guys already that I think he’s followed by angels. Joe Burrow has escaped some moments this year that you just can’t imagine, and you saw a little bit of it against the Chiefs and Chris Jones in that AFC championship game.
“I don’t know how much America is familiar with them because there haven’t been that many sort of primetime games, but they are definitely a fun watch,” Collinsworth said.
The NBC schedule is dependent on who wins the year before. The Bengals only won four games in 2020 and their only prime-time game was a 24-21 win over Jacksonville in September on "Thursday Night Football." However, NFL fans have gotten to know the Bengals through three highly watched playoff wins to get to the Super Bowl.
“The bizarre part about this game is that … I probably, had more relationships with the Rams than I did the Bengals,” added Collinsworth. “I had never met the offensive or defensive coordinator before. I had only met (coach) Zac Taylor a couple of times before. We hadn’t done one of their games. It was a weird week for me that I had to do almost all my preparation with the Bengals because I knew so much more about the Rams.”
Nonetheless, his enthusiasm for the Bengals couldn’t have been higher when asked if Burrow reminds him of a young San Francisco Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.
“It’s funny you say that, because I’ve never said that out loud, but in my mind that’s what it is, because we see so many of these sort of physically imposing quarterbacks that have these phenomenal skill sets, that they’re either so fast, the Lamar Jacksons of the world, or have this incredible arm, the Josh Allens of the world or Patrick Mahomes or just great decision-makers.
“But what stands out for Joe Burrow is exactly what I always thought stood out for Joe Montana, and that was his presence, in the moment, when it matters most, when his team needs a play, when he needs to escape the rush.
“He just has had a lot of that. He’s taken a lot of sacks this year, more sacks than anybody else, and yet he will tell you that he will never let anybody know that he’s hurt or hurting and gets up and he takes great pride in his team, his offensive line, and he’s just that kind of leader, just like Joe was.
“I had the good fortune of being around Joe (Montana) a little bit at the Pro Bowl and in later life, as well, and as hard and as much as I would not like to like Joe Montana after beating me twice in Super Bowls, you can’t help it. You can’t not like the guy. He’s just a magnet. And I think Joe Burrow has some of that, too.”
Collinsworth also put Chase in big company.
“Ja’Marr Chase, in my estimation, is already the best receiver that I’ve ever seen play with a Cincinnati Bengals uniform on, and I don’t say that lightly,” said Collinsworth. “Isaac Curtis is a dear friend of mine, and Chad Ochocinco was phenomenal during his run here. But the number of times I’ve seen Ja’Marr Chase catch the football, five or ten yards down the field, and score a touchdown without anybody tackling him obviously, first of all, but usually nobody touching him, his catch-and-run skills have just been so much fun to watch this season."
He sounded like such a Bengals fan throughout the call that he would appear to be in a no-win situation Sunday. Many Bengals fans assuredly will protest that he isn’t pro-Cincinnati enough and many Rams fans will think he is too pro-Bengals.
“That happens with every game I have ever called,” replied Collinsworth via email. “The only difference with this one is I will now hear it walking my dog."