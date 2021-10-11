Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth terrific as analyst, but as referee makes fans want to shout

The Six-Second Play: That’s how long Allen had to find Knox on the touchdown pass, which led Collinsworth to say that Chiefs’ safety Daniel Sorensen left Knox because he thought Allen had to have thrown the pass by then. “When he gets on the edge and throws those rockets, it is something to behold,” said Collinsworth of Allen. “But what a year for Dawson Knox.”

No Debate: When Reid decided to go for it on a fourth down and 5 yards to go near midfield at the two-minute warning of the first half, Collinsworth’s only reaction was, “It is the first time he has done that.” Knox caught his touchdown pass soon after the Bills defense stopped the play.

Pregame Jitters: In an excellent pregame piece by Maria Taylor that undoubtedly made Allen more national fans, the quarterback said he would want actor Chris Pratt to play him in a movie. Taylor hilariously confused Pratt with Chris Evans, also known as Captain America. Allen gently called her out on it and NBC kept Taylor’s mistake in the piece. Allen almost looked as relaxed in the game as he did in that feature. By the way, one of the movies that Pratt has appeared in was fittingly called “Avengers.”

Sleepy Knox: For the second game in a row, Knox was called “sleepy.” This time, it was by pregame analyst Rodney Harrison.