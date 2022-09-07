Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth laughs off criticism, sees Bills-Rams as the 'perfect' opener

There is no place NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth would rather be than in Los Angeles right now, awaiting the NFL opener Thursday night between the Super Bowl champion Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

Asked if he expected the game to be the prestigious season opener, Collinsworth was more definitive than that.

“I hoped this was the opener before it was announced,” Collinsworth said in a telephone interview. “I thought it was the best game. They had asked me my opinion of various things and … anytime you have sort of the Super Bowl champ going against the Super Bowl favorite, that makes for pretty good intrigue.

“You've got East Coast-West Coast, two of the top end quarterbacks. It really has everything you could want on an opening night broadcast. It's always a good game regardless. But it's a real challenge for both. I mean, it's the perfect one. The Rams going to Buffalo I might have felt differently about it, but I really think Buffalo going to play the Rams has the perfect blend. It is almost a dead even matchup in my mind.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Collinsworth discussed what the Bills must guard against, any adjustments that need to be made switching from longtime TV partner Al Michaels to Mike Tirico, and how much Bills fans love to hate him.

Told that a Buffalo shirtmaker said if he made a T-shirt that disparaged him, he couldn’t keep it in stock, Collinsworth took it in good nature.

“I say if you can make money off of me and my name then go for it,” said Collinsworth. “I've been at this a long time. If you're in this to be popular, you might as well get into politics. You probably have a better chance.”

Anyone who makes a living giving opinions feels his pain.

“Don’t feel it, I enjoy it,” said Collinsworth. “It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Collinsworth had a quick answer to the question of what the Bills must guard against in a season that many experts are predicting Buffalo to make or even win the Super Bowl: “The AFC,” said Collinsworth. “It is absolutely loaded.”

He praised the upgrades made by the Bills AFC East rival Miami Dolphins and said he expects Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots to make a jump with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. He added the AFC North is very competitive and the AFC West is the strongest of the divisions.

But he sees the increased competition as a plus for the Bills.

“One of the things we learned last year was the teams that had to slug their way out of the best divisions were the ones that were left standing at the end,” said Collinsworth. “So I think the added competition actually helps Buffalo.”

Alan Pergament: Mike Tirico feels his comfort level with Bills gives 'additive juice' to 'SNF' debut “I have a real warm spot in my heart for fans, for upstate New York and what the Bills organization has been here for the last quarter century-plus,” Tirico says.

Collinsworth is part of a new team, though he and Tirico have worked more than 20 games together. Melissa Stark also has replaced Michele Tafoya on the sidelines.

He concedes there will be some adjustments with Tirico and without SNF executive producer Fred Gaudelli, who has joined Michaels to produce Amazon’s exclusive Thursday night schedule.

“I think it'll be an adjustment,” said Collinsworth. “It always is. I worked with Al for 13 years. But Mike brings a lot to the table. I don't know if anybody studies harder than Mike and he's going to work diligently at it. I think it will take a little bit of time to figure out what the new team is. One of the things that we talked about was not trying to copy what we did for the last 13 years. This is a new team, a new year. You hear it from football players and coaches all the time, but it really doesn't matter what we did over the last 13 years. It matters what we do this year so that's the way we're approaching it.”

His last game with Michaels was the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati, where Collinsworth played for eight seasons. The Rams’ winning drive came after a questionable holding call against the Bengals near the goal line in the final two minutes that gave the Rams more chances to score the game-winning touchdown.

“That’s what they called,” Collinsworth said at the time, adding it was “in a game where there weren’t a lot of ticky-tack fouls.”

“I might have bit my tongue a little bit on that one,” Collinsworth conceded.

He has said he takes the most criticism in Cincinnati, where he lives half the year when he isn’t in Florida, because people expect him to cheer for his former team.

“And I don't,” said Collinsworth before conceding another thing. “I probably do secretly. But when the Bengals kicked that game-winning field goal against Kansas City (to make the Super Bowl) I was like, ‘Ut, oh ... .’ And you know me, I try to do my job honestly and fairly and people don't always like it.”

That’s especially true in Buffalo, where Bills fans are easily insulted.

In last year’s Bills-Kansas City Chiefs regular season game, some fans thought he was suggesting ways to injure quarterback Josh Allen when he was just explaining a common NFL practice. Having played most offensive, defensive and special teams positions in the NFL, high school or college, Collinsworth is comfortable explaining players’ mindsets.

“I feel like I have some idea from some point in my career, going back to my Pop Warner days, that of what every position is feeling to some extent. … And as a defensive player, I know when the quarterback is making the difference that Josh Allen was making in that game running the football, that a real frustration kicked in."

Collinsworth said Allen’s ability to run this year may be curtailed by a tweak to the rules.

“The rules have been adjusted to allow more freedom of contact on quarterbacks,” explained Collinsworth. “Because a lot of the quarterbacks were taking advantage of them. They were faking sliding and running, they were faking running out of bounds. … So, when somebody runs the ball as effectively as Josh does, frustration is going to build. And that's really the point I was trying to make. I've been on the bench as a defensive player enough to know that the comments are, to put it very gently, ‘We have to go hit that guy.’ And that's what I was trying to portray.”

He agreed with former Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe’s recent advice to Allen in preseason to “run out of bounds and get down.”

“He might be the best player in football this year,” said Collinsworth.

Before last year’s Super Bowl, Collinsworth noted that a Cincinnati victory would have had a bigger impact than a Rams victory because there is so much more to do in Los Angeles. He realizes the same thing applies to Buffalo as Cincinnati.

“You know the history of the almosts and Buffalo as well as I do,” said Collinsworth. “I played against all the Jim Kellys and the Thurman Thomases. So yeah, trust me, it's a bigger deal than it would be in a major city.”

“The Buffalo Bills are the lifeblood of that city. And you feel it, not just when you're in Buffalo, but when I'm in Florida. I see people walking around with Bills hats and T-shirts and sweatshirts and you get in a conversation with them and believe me, I've had many Bills fans bring up the same things that you bring up to me. Usually, we can have a laugh and enjoy it a little bit. But yeah, do I get it? Do I understand what finally winning that Super Bowl would mean to be the city of Buffalo? Yeah, I get it.”