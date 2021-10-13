Alan Pergament: Cris Collinsworth calls claim he endorsed dirty hit against Josh Allen 'ridiculous'

In my Monday review, I noted Collinsworth was explaining a common practice in the NFL, which is one reason why he has won so many sports Emmys. He wasn’t advocating the practice.

However, I can see how some viewers didn’t realize Collinsworth was speaking as a rival coach or players when he said “you want to run your quarterback. Go ahead. Take a shot all day.”

The analyst, whose parents were teachers, could have worded it more clearly.

So I reached out to a publicist for “Sunday Night Football” to see if Collinsworth had any reaction to the claim that he was advocating dirty hits.

Here is Collinsworth’s emailed response sent via the publicist: “The idea that I was endorsing what the defensive player did by twisting Josh’s ankle is ridiculous. I played in this league long enough to know, people will try to do things like that to deter your quarterback from running.”

I also asked for Collinsworth’s response to a common belief among Allen fans that he isn’t as complimentary to the Bills quarterback as other quarterbacks in the league because he is the majority owner of Pro Football Focus, which hasn’t been as in love with Allen as other sites.