Alan Pergament: Covid-19 stories require asking the right questions to avoid risk of upsetting people

For balance, Lynch interviewed a California doctor, Liviu Klein, who said the heart ailment associated with the vaccine happens about 10 times per 1 million doses in normal patients. He added myocarditis occurs at much higher rates in the unvaccinated.

But just bringing the death up and suggesting the vaccine was in some way responsible is bound to play into the hands of the vaccine hesitant, especially those who didn’t watch a link to the story in which Dr. Klein discussed further how rarely the side effect occurs.

One Western New York doctor emailed to write that the web extra, which had the questionable headline “Covid-19 Vaccine to Blame for Young Man’s Death,” appeared to indicate that Dr. Klein was skeptical of the listed cause of death.

That led me to reach out to Dr. Klein via email. Here is his response.

“As probably pointed out by the Elmira TV reporter, I did not have access or reviewed the young man’s medical records. As such, I cannot form an opinion with 100% certainty. However, from the description of the symptoms and medical records reviewed by Ms. Lynch, it did not sound like the young man had any clear cardiac symptoms or work-up when he presented to the hospital.