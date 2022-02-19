Alan Pergament: Covid-19 stories require asking the right questions to avoid risk of upsetting people

It isn’t easy for reporters to do Covid-19 related stories without upsetting someone on either side of the vaccination and mask mandate issues.
Two stories reported on local TV in the last week illustrated the difficulties of satisfying everyone.
On Wednesday, WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) ran a story sympathetic to the plight of high school cheerleaders who originally were unable to compete at the state championships at Rochester institute of Technology on March 5 unless they were vaccinated, in keeping with the college’s rules. (WKBW-TV anchor-reporter Hannah Buehler carried a similar story Thursday night.)
“As it stands, the rule is going to prevent some girls from competing,” said Channel 2 anchor Maryalice Demler in introducing the story reported by Danielle Church.
Church repeated that line at the start of a story that included interviews with coaches and parents who wanted to move the competition from RIT to someplace without a vaccine mandate. They also were willing for it to be held without spectators.
That was the compromise – though some vaccine advocates would call it a surrender – reached late Friday by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA).
With the capacity for the event less than 400 and spectators no longer allowed to attend, the RIT policy will no longer require proof of vaccination or testing for anyone to enter their facilities.
That compromise should satisfy those protesting the original policy that led Church to say in her report, “the requirement is preventing some athletes from competing with their team.”
Her report noted that the state championships for girls and boys basketball are being held at different venues that don’t require vaccinations.
I sympathized with the cheerleaders, their parents and coaches, who talked about how hard the athletes work.
But saying the rule or the requirement prevented them from competing was semantics. The wording sided with them, and wasn't entirely accurate. Their failure to comply with the rule and be vaccinated, which is advised by the majority of doctors and is believed to help prevent community spread, is why they originally couldn't compete.
Church needed to ask the parents and coaches the reasons some cheerleaders declined to be vaccinated. It also would have been preferable if the report explained whether the girls who were not vaccinated still had time to get the shots to comply with RIT’s rules.
Vaccination mandates are controversial, as evidenced by the ongoing protests in Canada from truck drivers and the number of people employed in the health care industry who have chosen to quit their jobs, rather than get the vaccine. But if any cheerleaders are seniors and plan to attend college in six or seven months, they likely need to be vaccinated. Most colleges and universities require vaccinations.
So, it needed to be asked before the compromise was reached: Why not be vaccinated and be able to compete?
The other Covid-19 related story that raised my antenna was carried last week on WIVB-TV (Channel 4).
Reporter Tara Lynch, who joins Channel 4 next month, was on the station’s air via a report for her Elmira station about a 24-year-old Bradford, Pa., college student, George Watts Jr., whose death was ruled by a deputy coroner to have been related to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Watts met a requirement to attend classes by being vaccinated in August and September. He died on Oct. 27.
To her credit, Lynch attempted to do a balanced story and looks like she can be an asset to WIVB.
However, the story was unnecessarily set to sad music. It included interviews with Watts’ devastated parents and the coroner, Timothy Cahill Jr., who ruled George Jr. died from Covid-19 related myocarditis.
For balance, Lynch interviewed a California doctor, Liviu Klein, who said the heart ailment associated with the vaccine happens about 10 times per 1 million doses in normal patients. He added myocarditis occurs at much higher rates in the unvaccinated.
But just bringing the death up and suggesting the vaccine was in some way responsible is bound to play into the hands of the vaccine hesitant, especially those who didn’t watch a link to the story in which Dr. Klein discussed further how rarely the side effect occurs.
One Western New York doctor emailed to write that the web extra, which had the questionable headline “Covid-19 Vaccine to Blame for Young Man’s Death,” appeared to indicate that Dr. Klein was skeptical of the listed cause of death.
That led me to reach out to Dr. Klein via email. Here is his response.
“As probably pointed out by the Elmira TV reporter, I did not have access or reviewed the young man’s medical records. As such, I cannot form an opinion with 100% certainty. However, from the description of the symptoms and medical records reviewed by Ms. Lynch, it did not sound like the young man had any clear cardiac symptoms or work-up when he presented to the hospital.
“Usually, when we see patients with vaccine-induced myocarditis, the symptoms are very typical (chest pain) and there are ECG changes and/or blood tests (“leaking” cardiac enzyme – troponin) which confirm the diagnosis. The vast majority of these patients respond very well to supportive treatment (NSAIDs, colchicine) and to my knowledge, we have not encountered a single death (among the patients we have treated).
“As such, and once again, not having reviewed his medical records, it would be very unusual that the young man died from vaccine-induced myocarditis. As anything in medicine, nothing is 100%, so it is certainly possible that he had this event due to the vaccination, but statistically speaking extremely unlikely.”
Since even a story that emphasizes the minimal risks associated with vaccines can still scare people away from the shots, it would have been a good idea to interview more than just one doctor to weigh in on the coroner’s conclusion.
After all, health care workers, truckers and cheerleaders could use any death that will be blamed on the vaccine as a reason not to get vaccinated.