Call it to the two sides of Conrad Dobler.

One side was intimidating, the other side caring.

The announcement last week that the former Buffalo Bills guard died at age 72 brought back two unforgettable moments in my experiences as a sports writer and a television critic.

Dobler was part of one of my scariest experiences as a sports writer and one of the most moving stories I’ve covered as a television critic.

The experiences reminded me that everyone can’t be put in one box. Human beings are more complicated than their images.

First, the scary side of Dobler.

In either the 1980 or 1981 season, I wrote an article about a sideline confrontation between Bills coach Chuck Knox and Dobler during a "Monday Night Football" telecast. Dobler seemed fine with the fairness of it – until a wire service picked the story up in the pre-social media days and his mother in Wyoming read it.

"You made my mother cry!" he shouted at me in the Bills locker room. "You made my mother cry!"

It was intimidating. After all, three years before he became a Bill, Dobler had his image forever created by a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover story that proclaimed him "Pro Football's Dirtiest Player." The three-time Pro Bowler furthered that image by writing a book, "They Call Me Dirty," with former Buffalo News sports writer Vic Carucci.

Linebacker and future NFL head coach Jim Haslett came to my rescue that day in the locker room, thereby becoming my favorite Bills player of all time.

Of course, I hadn't made Dobler's mother cry. Her son's actions did that. But to Dobler, I was the media villain. I understand why he felt that way but I had a job to do.

In 2005, a televised story about Dobler’s nobler side made many people – including me – cry in a different way.

That’s when ESPN carried a poignant piece on how Dobler was struggling to care for his paralyzed wife, Joy. It led to a number of viewers and organizations asking ESPN how they could help.

Joy Dobler was paralyzed from the neck down after falling from a flipped hammock and severing her spinal cord. Her husband tried to hold back tears during the interview with ESPN’s Chris Connelly when discussing financial problems brought on by his wife's injury.

They forced the Doblers to put their house up for sale and made it impossible to send his daughter to Southern California, her first choice for college. A postscript to the story said she would attend Miami (Ohio) instead.

Dobler told ESPN that the medical treatment and aftercare cost more than $500,000 over three years.

"The future?" Dobler said in the story. "I think about tomorrow. Am I happy? Not really. Am I going to let that get me down? No, because I can't. I got kids to take care of, got a house to take care of, got a business to save, and I got a wife to take care of. So it really is academic whether I'm happy or not."

In a 2005 telephone interview, Connelly said he did the interview at Dobler's suburban home near Kansas City. Connelly added the couple was interested in talking to increase public awareness of spinal cord injuries and help fundraising for an organization doing spinal cord research.

"When you see what happened to him and his extraordinary wife, I'm sure no one would ever wish anything like this no matter what Conrad's reputation is," Connelly said. "They are two remarkable people.

"You get a real good picture of the exceptional courage she's tackled her injury with and the grace she's bestowed on him. They love each other very much and that's very powerful."

When Connelly asked Dobler in the ESPN story if he thought people would perceive him differently after they learned of his family situation, the man who realized he's remembered as "the meanest man in pro football" replied: "You know, half of them probably will, and the other half probably think I deserve it."

I would like to think Dobler was half wrong and everyone appreciated his caring side represented by his love for Joy Dobler, who died in 2018.