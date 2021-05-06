Alan Pergament: Colbert is late-night winner in WNY; Another new 'Law & Order' coming to NBC

The May 23 episode, “Letterman v. Leno,” deals with all the drama over whether Letterman or Jay Leno would replace Carson after Johnny’s surprise announcement that he planned to retire in 1992. It is clear Carson and most comedians preferred Letterman, but NBC executives feared that Letterman wasn’t a team player.

In other late-night news, O’Brien’s show ends its run on TBS on June 24. He will continue to do “Conan Without Borders” travel specials for TBS and will host and produce a new weekly HBO Max variety show. TBS and HBO Max have the same owner, Warner Media.

If you thought producer Dick Wolf had exhausted all the ways to create “Law & Order” spinoffs, you would be wrong.

NBC has commissioned “Law & Order: For the Defense,” which it said “will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm. The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.”

Carol Mendelsohn (“CSI”) will serve as showrunner.