WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) has been running promos celebrating the career of Claudine Ewing and her promotion to the 5:30 p.m. weekday anchor slot.

My first reaction to hearing about Ewing’s promotion from weekend anchor last week was, “it is about time.”

The respected, Emmy-winning journalist has worked in the media for more than 30 years, starting at WBEN-AM in radio.

Ewing, who grew up on Grider Street, is a graduate of the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts and SUNY Buffalo State. She began her TV career at WIVB-TV and switched to WGRZ in 1998.

In a column several years ago, I referred to her as “arguably Buffalo’s most underrated broadcast journalist.”

She is blessed with an important tool for a broadcaster: a distinctive, soothing voice that she has been praised for since being in elementary school.

Ewing replaces Michael Wooten on the 5:30 p.m. newscast. He left the station a few weeks ago after declining a contract offer.

It is a well-deserved promotion for Ewing that is notable for something not included in Channel 2’s promos: A person of color is going to be a weekday anchor at the NBC affiliate and that doesn’t happen often here.

Ewing was the logical choice if she wanted the job.

She received a New York State Emmy nomination this summer in the category Talent: Anchor-News. Ewing also was recently named best anchor in the latest edition of Buffalo Spree.

A Buffalo News story in 2017 celebrating Ewing’s 25 years in the media addressed the lack of diversity and anchors in Buffalo during weekdays.

Over the decades, Buffalo television stations have done a terrible job promoting people of color to weekday anchor slots. That is partially due to the longevity of white anchors in this market.

People of color have generally been assigned weekend anchor slots. Ewing became the station’s weekend anchor in 2020 and has filled in on weekdays.

Many viewers, including myself, have wondered why she hasn’t been given a weekday anchor slot before, especially since the number of newscasts has expanded over the years.

If you travel across the country, you’ll usually see much more diversity in weekday anchor teams in many cities than you’ll ever see in Buffalo.

On-air diversity is important because who you see on television should reflect the entire community and not just a portion of it.

But things finally appear to be changing here.

Pheben Kassahun, a daughter of Ethiopian immigrants, is a weekday anchor at WKBW-TV (Channel 7). She has been impressive anchoring a variety of weekday anchor slots.

Notably, WIVB-TV (Channel 4) doesn’t have one, full-time minority newscast anchor on its staff on weekends or weekdays. However, Chelsea Lovell does anchor a 3 p.m. weekday lifestyle program, "Daytime Buffalo."

In a telephone interview Monday night, Ewing understood the significance of her promotion, while at the same time emphasizing the new role allows her time to be a reporter.

“I'm happy as long as I can report,” said Ewing. “That means the most to me.”

“We are definitely seeing progress in Buffalo,” she added. “I've always said diversity matters. It's for the good of our entire community, for the good of Buffalo. And I'm happy that we're starting to see more diversity in media, especially in weekday anchoring.

“I've heard it from people over and over again that they wanted to see a better reflection in anchors throughout the week. We have it on weekends and that was great. I mean, this is something that I think the public also wanted and called for. So I think everybody benefits.”

Ewing is going on vacation this week. When she returns, she will be working Sunday through Thursday and may not have a Monday-through-Friday schedule until January.

“ 'Sunday Night Football’ is a big night for us,” she said.

She didn’t immediately say yes when she was asked by Channel 2 news director Jeremy Settle if she would be interested in the weekday role.

“I had to see what works for me,” said Ewing. “How is this going to work, and if the scheduling works out. I love my weekend audience. I love the weekend show. I didn't want to just abruptly leave. That’s why I'm dedicated to finishing out football season especially and doing Sunday through Thursday.”

She said the reaction to her promotion from viewers has been overwhelmingly positive. My initial reaction was the same as that of many viewers.

“Everybody that I talked to has been very happy about it,” said Ewing. “The one comment that I got from most people is, ‘it's long overdue.’ That's been the overriding comment.”