Alan Pergament: Christy Kern joins Florida station in Top 20 market; 'Field of Dreams' game a big hit here

This is what I’m thinking:
Former WIVB-TV anchor Christy Kern has resurfaced as an anchor and reporter at the Fox station in Orlando, the No. 17 television market in the country.
Kern, who officially left WIVB two months ago after what she called a long-haul battle with Covid-19, posted the news on social media.
She wrote that she was “beyond grateful and excited to start a new chapter” and “to call Florida home again.”
When she left WIVB, Kern wrote "I tried to return to work, but it was very difficult for me to anchor the newscasts while experiencing the lingering shortness of breath. … I decided to take a leave when it was apparent to me my body was not keeping up.
"I’m very happy to say I am feeling MUCH better after taking the last few months to recover. I also feel beyond fortunate to have had the time and opportunity to do so."
At the time, the Orchard Park native and St. Bonaventure University graduate added she was grateful Channel 4 managers allowed her the time to recover and supported her decision to leave the station.
Before joining WIVB in 2016, she went by her maiden name, Christy Andrews, at her previous stop as an anchor at WZVN-TV in Fort Myers, Fla.
WIVB still hasn’t decided on her permanent replacement as the 4 p.m. news anchor.
The Field of Dreams game on Fox last week was an even bigger hit in Western New York than it was nationally.
The Chicago White Sox’s walk-off home run 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees had a 6.1 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.
That was almost twice as high as the reported 3.2 national rating for the game played in Dyersville, Iowa, where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was filmed.
Of course, the participation of the Yankees was a big draw in WNY, which is a huge Yankees market.
Fox reported the game was the most-watched regular season major league game since 2005 and 5.9 million viewers watched it nationally.
The game was the No. 3 rated TV program last week in Western New York, behind only the Buffalo Bills’ 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions (23.2) and an episode of NBC’s popular reality show “America’s Got Talent” (6.8).
If retired NFL star Terrell Owens, who played one season for the Buffalo Bills, had a TV show, I’m pretty sure you know what it would be called.
Owens and former NFL wide receiver Matthew Hatchette premiere a new weekly program on Fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network, at 8 p.m. Sunday. The title? “Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch.” Fubo Sports Network is launched by the live TV streaming platform fuboTV.
The two longtime friends have had a podcast that is being brought to TV. A release noted it “will cover everything from sports to entertainment.”
The program is produced in Los Angeles.
I bet you didn’t know... Ted Shredd’s real name isn’t Ted Shredd. Like many radio personalities, the co-host of the Shredd and Ragan show that is now on 97 Rock keeps his real name private. He was originally called John or Johnny Beck when he worked the midnight shift at WPHD-FM, the forerunner of 103.3 The Edge. He became Ted Shredd when he worked in Lake Tahoe. He explained the name was based on the idea that skiing is also referred to as shredding and that shred is a common term for a lead guitar solo. Another little-known fact: He was once fired at 97 Rock. And one more fact: He and Ragan initially signed a one-year contract at 103.3. That was 27 years ago.
Former WIVB anchor-reporter Nalina Shapiro, who now is in Dallas working as a senior associate with Korn Ferry’s global life practice to help recruit executives for biotech and pharmaceutical companies, weighed in on life after TV for my story about many broadcasters who left the business for a better work-life balance. Unfortunately, her comments came too late to include in the story.
She wrote: “Journalism will always hold a special place in my heart and so will Western New York. I look back at my time at WIVB as a chapter in my life that truly shaped me into the woman I am today. I miss the sense of community that I felt being a local broadcaster, but I do not miss the business of television. I enjoy having a career now that lets me work from home, allows me to tell stories and gives me the chance to connect executives with new career growth opportunities, which is rewarding. It’s been an emotional year and I feel very fortunate to work with leaders who are working on Covid vaccines, diagnostics, oncology treatments and coming up with therapeutics that will help millions of people globally fight disease.”
Of course, the goal of many local TV reporters who stay in the business is to make it to the national stage. Jericka Duncan, who worked at WIVB, has accomplished that.
Her handling of an interview last week on “CBS This Morning” with Brittany Commisso, the executive assistant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment, was widely praised. Even Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, praised her handling of the interview and called it fair.
Duncan, who worked at WIVB from 2007-2010, is a national news correspondent for CBS who often is involved in big stories. She also is the Sunday anchor of the “CBS Weekend News.”
She received a local Emmy in 2008 for her winter storm coverage and also was part of the station’s award-winning coverage of the 2009 plane crash in Clarence that killed 50 people.
When she worked in Elmira before coming to Buffalo, Duncan covered the search for Ralph "Bucky" Phillips, which was the longest manhunt for a fugitive in state history.
WGRZ-TV anchor Kate Welshofer has earned another National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in broadcast journalism. Her award was for small market excellence in writing “for her storytelling of the Black Lives Matter movement, remembering September 11th and the anniversary of the Blizzard of 1977.” She also won a national Murrow Award in 2020.
The Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism and are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).