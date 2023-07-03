In the midst of what might feel like a four-day holiday weekend, it is a good idea to check out some of the programs nominated Friday for the Television Critics Association Awards while you are stuck inside.

There is one significant Buffalo angle. Christine Baranski, who was just named to the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, is nominated for outstanding individual achievement in drama for her role in the final season of the Paramount+ series “The Good Fight.”

She will be in for quite a fight in a category that includes Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook of the HBO series “Succession.”

The nominations by the TCA – I am a one of more than 200 members – often foreshadow the nominations for television’s Emmy Awards, which will be announced July 12.

However, the categories and the number of nominations are different for the shows carried on broadcast, cable and streaming outlets. The TCA Awards only have 14 categories, far fewer than the Emmys.

The TCA Awards and Emmys do have the same eligibility windows (June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023).The TCA ballots were due on June 23, a day after the FX on Hulu dramedy “The Bear” premiered its second season so its nominations were based on Season 1.

HBO and Max’s “Succession,” which concluded its four-season run, “The Last of Us,” which finished its first season and the “The Bear” have the most nominations with five each. The two HBO/Max shows are competing for individual and outstanding achievement in drama awards. “The Bear” is competing with ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” for outstanding individual and outstanding achievement in comedy and with “The Last of Us” for outstanding new program.

Two actors in “The Bear” were nominated for their first season performance – series lead Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, who is his restaurant partner in Season 2.

Just as notable are the absence of some programs that are likely to get multiple Emmy nominations – including the final season of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ that ended on May 31 and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” that ended May 26 on Prime Video.

Unlike the Emmys, the TCA Awards doesn’t frequently repeat nominees.

“Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The Bear” are competing for program of the year in a category that includes the 2022 winner “Abbott Elementary,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” the Disney+ "Star Wars" spinoff “Andor,” Peacock’s “Poker Face” and HBO/Max’s “The White Lotus” and “The Other Two.”

Among other notable nominees, old Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, was nominated for his role in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” which was nominated for outstanding new program.

And James Marsden was nominated for playing himself – or a conceited version of himself – in the Freevee/Prime Video comedy reality series “Jury Duty” about a gracious, clueless man who doesn’t realize he is part of a fake jury. The series is nominated for outstanding achievement in reality.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon.com. “This season truly had something for everyone – from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

Here is the list of nominees, which only include one significant prime-time network entertainment series, "Abbott Elementary."

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO | Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time winner in category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” - Hulu

“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 winner in category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 winner in category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO | Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS KIDS

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS KIDS (2016 winner in youth category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS KIDS

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS KIDS (2020 winner in youth category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO | Max (2018, 2011 & 2001 winner in youth category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones & The Six” – Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 winner in category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO | Max (2022 & 2020 winner in category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

“Barry” – HBO | Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO | Max (2020 winner in category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 winner in category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO | Max (2021, 2019 & 2018 winner in category, and 2015 winner in News & Information)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO | Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO | Max

“The Other Two” – HBO | Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO | Max