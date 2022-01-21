Alan Pergament: Christine Baranski is best thing about HBO's predictable 'The Gilded Age'

Christine Baranski has had many memorable roles in a career that has made her arguably the most successful actress in Western New York history.
Her latest role was as a huge Buffalo Bills fan.
She surely increased her local popularity with her recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” in which she professed her love of the Bills and added she owns a shirt that says, “Buffalo: A Drinking Town with a Football Problem.”
Christine Baranski is a Broadway superstar, but she hasn’t forgotten her Buffalo roots nor her @BuffaloBills #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vbSrL14zYH— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 20, 2022
Some of her most memorable TV roles have been in the sitcom “Cybill,” alongside Cybill Shepherd, and the CBS drama “The Good Wife” and its sequel “The Good Fight.”
Now the 15-time Emmy nominee is playing Maggie Smith in the new HBO period drama, “The Gilded Age,” that premieres at 9 p.m. Monday.
OK, I’m kidding. She doesn’t play Smith.
But her role as a New York City aristocrat, Agnes Van Rhijn, in the series created and written by Julian Fellowes, is reminiscent of Smith’s character, Violet Crawley, the acid-tongued Dowager Countess in Fellowes’ previous aristocratic success, PBS’ “Downton Abbey.”
Set in New York City in 1882 – 30 years before the start of “Downton” – “Gilded Age” is a nine-episode “Americanized” imitation of the PBS hit that lacks the same emotional appeal.
The drama with a historical backdrop reportedly was planned 10 years ago as an NBC production before HBO took over the project and its massive budget.
Like Smith, Baranski gets all the dryly humorous lines in the series set in New York City when old money was trying to hold on to control and threatened by the nouveau riche and their new ideas.
Baranski’s performance is the best thing about the series.
As Agnes, she rips off a few zingers in the opening minutes, saying of her late brother Henry: “He couldn’t provide for a dog in a ditch.”
Of going to Henry’s funeral: “It wasn’t worth an uncomfortable day of tribute to make sure Henry was dead.”
Of her nouveau riche new neighbor, Bertha Russell, whose ostentatious home at 61st Street and Fifth Avenue is finally ready to be lived in: “I don’t know what is worse. The noise of the building or the chance of running into her in the street.”
In the second episode, when someone brings up that the daughter of a newly rich family hasn’t been out as a debutante, Agnes replies: “Do people like that bring their daughters out. I thought they sold them to the highest bidder?”
She scolds her son after he brings the Russells' son over: “I am struggling, trying to hold back the tide of vulgarians that threatens to engulf us.”
When her niece tells her of a charity she is embracing, Agnes cracks: “It sounds dull enough to be respectable at any rate.”
You get the point. Agnes doesn’t like people with new money and the Astors and other members of New York society are with her and against anyone trying to join the club.
The first five episodes made available for review showcase some of the similarities between “Downton” and “Gilded.”
Of course, there is the grandeur of the homes and the lavishness of the sets. The music sounds as familiar as the theme of the old money refusing to adapt to the times while some rebellious young family members see the folly in that when the world is obviously changing.
Fellowes had attracted a glorious cast that includes Baranski as the controlling aunt and Cynthia Nixon as her much sweeter and less judgmental spinster sister, Ada Brook.
They take in a penniless niece Marian, played by Louisa Jacobson, another of Meryl Streep’s acting daughters. Marian is Henry’s sweet daughter and didn’t know her aunts because her father had been estranged from Agnes and Ada.
But family is family, so Marian is saved by the rich sisters. She must pay a hefty price: to behave the way Agnes wants her and to date someone she deems appropriate even though viewers – especially those who watched “Downton” – probably suspect that isn’t going to go well.
That’s especially true when Agnes wants Marian to avoid the newly mega-rich family across the street led by railroad magnate George Russell (Morgan Spector of “The Plot Against America” and “Boardwalk Empire”) and his social climbing wife Bertha (Carrie Coon of TV’s “Fargo” and “The Sinner”). The Russells also have a handsome son, and a daughter who hasn’t come out as a debutante because Bertha wants her to wait until the Russells are accepted in society. The wait could be as long as the one it took for this series to arrive.
The cast includes Broadway stars Kelli O’Hara and Katie Finneran as wealthy socialites who want everything involving the Russells – except their money – to stay away from them. Jeanne Tripplehorn is on board as a scandalous rich woman ostracized by the rich.
Denée Benton (Eliza in “Hamilton”) plays an aspiring Black writer Peggy Scott, who befriends Marian, is embraced by Agnes and deals with prejudice from a variety of places, including from a few domestic servants who cook, clean and take care of the sisters’ mansion on 61st Street.
The friendship between Marian and Peggy is the heart of the series in more ways than one.
There are “Downton”-like subplots, including some mysteries involving the servants in both mansions that are gradually revealed, and hostility and potential romance between them. There also is a telegraphed, closeted homosexuality subplot.
And, of course, there is the power game between old money and the newly rich railroad magnate, with the loser potentially going to the poor house.
It isn’t easy to root for anyone besides Marian and Peggy, which wasn’t a problem with “Downton.”
Coon is excellent as the social climbing and controlling Bertha, but only her husband can love her.
Indeed, George loves her dearly, but Spector’s character loves money and destroying people who disrespect him and his wife almost as much.
In short, there are few characters as likable as the “Downton” power couple, Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), or his wife, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern).
But I’ll root for anything involving Baranski, whose career makes her the Queen of Western New York actresses.
I just wish there was more of Baranski, because she helps the series become respectable even though it is predictable and, at times, as dull as people talking about money all the time over dinner.