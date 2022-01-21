Alan Pergament: Christine Baranski is best thing about HBO's predictable 'The Gilded Age'

When her niece tells her of a charity she is embracing, Agnes cracks: “It sounds dull enough to be respectable at any rate.”

You get the point. Agnes doesn’t like people with new money and the Astors and other members of New York society are with her and against anyone trying to join the club.

The first five episodes made available for review showcase some of the similarities between “Downton” and “Gilded.”

Of course, there is the grandeur of the homes and the lavishness of the sets. The music sounds as familiar as the theme of the old money refusing to adapt to the times while some rebellious young family members see the folly in that when the world is obviously changing.

Fellowes had attracted a glorious cast that includes Baranski as the controlling aunt and Cynthia Nixon as her much sweeter and less judgmental spinster sister, Ada Brook.

They take in a penniless niece Marian, played by Louisa Jacobson, another of Meryl Streep’s acting daughters. Marian is Henry’s sweet daughter and didn’t know her aunts because her father had been estranged from Agnes and Ada.