Alan Pergament: Chris Horvatits appears to be Ch. 4's morning choice; WNYer wins 'Outrageous Pumpkins'

This is what I’m thinking:

The longer it takes to officially name the morning anchor replacement for Melanie Orlins at WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the more it appears that interim co-host Chris Horvatits will join Kelsey Anderson on “Wake Up!” permanently.

Of course, that is barring any contract issues that could arise.

Anderson and Horvatits have been the primary anchor team since Orlins left in June after five years and eventually landed as a morning anchor in Charleston, S.C.

Channel 4 has long had a revolving door of co-anchors in the morning, a time slot in which viewers appreciate consistency.

While Melissa Holmes has co-anchored WGRZ-TV’s (Channel 2) No. 1 morning program for almost 10 years, WIVB has gone through a succession of female morning co-anchors including Orlins, Diana Fairbanks, Teresa Weakley and Brittni Smallwood. Orlins’ five-years as co-anchor was a lengthy stay by Channel 4’s standards.

The station also has had turnover in its morning male co-anchors, with Jordan Williams, Dave Greber and Joe Arena all in that role over the last decade.

Teaming Horvatits with Anderson makes sense, though losing his ability to report on other newscasts isn’t ideal.

As I wrote more than three months ago, they have impressed while co-anchoring the program after Orlins left. Abby Fridmann, who is a reporter on “Wake Up!” and anchors the 8 to 10 a.m. news block on WNLO-TV (CW 23), also looked like a strong co-anchor when she worked alongside Anderson.

The trio seems to have good chemistry and has fun together, which is what morning programs try to illustrate to grab an audience.

Anderson and Horvatits are also Western New York natives, which suggests they are more likely to stay here than their predecessors. Anderson is from Orchard Park and Horvatits is from Lancaster.

Pumpkin Update: Eric Jones, the native of West Clarksville in the Southern Tier, earned $25,000 Sunday night when he was declared the winner of the Food Network series “Outrageous Pumpkins.”

He was previously a contestant on Season 10 of the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars.” A freelance digital and sculpting artist, Jones owns and operates a large online caricature retail website and has developed sculpting snow, ice, sand and pumpkins into a career.

He created the giant snow sculptures of the Buffalo Bills players and other characters that have been a draw throughout the Northeast. He also has shown Bills fans how to make jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween to look like Josh Allen.

Looking for a podcast with Western New York ties?

Former Buffalonian Louise Palanker is hosting a Media Path Podcast with former Buffalo radio personality Fritz Coleman, which focuses on books, movies and television. Media Path is available at mediapathpodcast.com and all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

If the name Palanker rings a bell, Joseph Palanker and Sons was owned by Louise's grandfather, father Marvin and Uncle Bernie. The business was sold after the deaths of her father and uncle.

Louise Palanker, who is from Williamsville and lives in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, wrote “The Family Band: The Cowsills” documentary on Showtime. It is now available on Amazon Prime.

She is a co-founder of Premiere Radio Networks, which is now a division of I Heart Media, writes a weekly advice column for Noozhawk.com and founded the advice app for teens, Ask Weezy.

Coleman, who was known as Jay Fredericks when he was a local radio personality at WBEN and WKBW, became a popular weatherman at KNBC in Los Angeles for almost four decades before retiring two years ago. He also is a stand-up comedian.

The Media Path Podcast has released 100 episodes and is billed as “a look back at what has defined our media for the past half-century.”

Guests have included California congressman Adam Schiff; television legend Henry Winkler; Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren; and “Double Dare” host Marc Summers.

According to the show’s publicist, the episodes are a “journey down a new path of remembering, learning, and re-evaluating our shared memories and histories.

“Every show includes discussion of current cultural events and recommendations from the hosts, as well as extended, deep-dive discussions with figures who have had meaningful and memorable impact on the media world we experience.”