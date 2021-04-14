Alan Pergament: Channel 4 GM Brien Kennedy redeemed by ouster of two CBS executives

One rating point in Buffalo equals 5,767 households.

The asterisk concerns where the games were carried. A game on a broadcast network affiliate like WIVB carried in prime time is bound to get a higher rating than a game on cable carried at 6 p.m. since some people still don’t get ESPN.

In addition, the men’s game is promoted much more heavily than the women’s game.

There has been some sentiment that Disney, which owns ESPN and ABC, should put the women’s game on its broadcast network next season. There would seem to be little downside, since the women’s final should get a national rating in the neighborhood of a Stanley Cup Final game.

Nationally, the men’s final also outdrew the women’s final by four times.

The men’s game averaged 16.9 million viewers, the women’s game 4.1 million viewers.

Viewership for the women’s game was up 9% from the 2019 final when Baylor defeated Notre Dame, 82-81. (There was no 2020 final because of the Covid-19 pandemic.) Of course, it is easier to get a higher percentage gain when the previous rating is relatively low.

Viewership of the men’s game was down 14% from Virginia’s 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech in 2019.