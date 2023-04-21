WIVB-TV’s (Channel 4) ever-changing morning program “Wake Up!” is losing its third female co-anchor within a year with the announcement that Abby Fridmann’s last day at the Nexstar station is Friday.

Fridmann becomes the third female co-anchor to leave the morning program in less than a year.

Melanie Orlins left last summer to become a morning anchor at a station in Charleston, S.C., while Kelsey Anderson was promoted to Channel 4’s 11 p.m. co-anchor after veteran Jacquie Walker decided to step down from that newscast.

In addition, three "Wake Up!" reporters have left the program in less than a year.

Reporter and fill-in anchor Gabrielle Mediak left last year to become a morning co-anchor in Harrisburg, Pa.; reporter Jhas Williams left last year for a job in Tampa, Fla.; and reporter Chelsea Lovell left the program recently to host a new 3 p.m. WIVB weekday program, "Daytime Buffalo."

Fridmann has been the permanent “Wake Up!” co-anchor alongside Chris Horvatits since December and filled in on the newscast for several months before that. She started at Channel 4 two and a half years ago as the anchor of “Weekend Wake Up!” and a weekday reporter.

A SUNY Brockport graduate, Fridmann received a master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism from Syracuse University. She previously worked at a Burlington, Vt. station before joining Channel 4 in November of 2020.

In a telephone interview, Fridmann declined to say whether she has taken a job in or outside of television.

“There are still a lot of things up in the air right now,” she said. “I think it's really important as a journalist to be open to growing. It has always been a personal motto of mine not to become stagnant and to always look for other opportunities to better myself. I've learned so much at Channel 4. I have loved my time there. But I'm looking for new ways to exercise my journalism muscles and become stronger and improve my abilities to be a better resource for the community, whether it's Buffalo or whether it's New York or whether it's nearby.”

The Lancaster native said she declined a new contract offer from Channel 4 and had to pay to get out of her current contract from Nexstar in order to leave.

WIVB General Manager Joe Abouzeid declined to comment on who will replace Fridmann on a morning show that has had numerous changes over the years in a time period that audiences prefer stability.

Fridmann, who was married in December, said station management was surprised that she declined the new contract offer.

Stations here often hire reporters and anchors from Western New York who they believe will stay here longer than those from outside the area.

“Yes, they were (surprised),” said Fridmann. “I think for the very same reason, so many people have been surprised. I'm from the area. I grew up here. I have been a Buffalo booster the entire time. I've been a huge advocate for the city and everything that we stand for. I think that's probably why a lot of people are surprised.”

She said money wasn’t the issue and that new opportunities were more important.

“I mean, it's no secret that this job isn't exactly raking in a ton of money,” said Fridmann. “Am I looking for a job that pays a little bit better? Absolutely. Who isn't? But I've been treated very well by Channel 4 and I'm very grateful for what they've given me in the past two and a half years.”