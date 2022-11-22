Alan Pergament: Ch. 4 's Tara Lynch slides into WNY snowfall history; Madison Carter has new anchor job

This is what I’m thinking:

The local TV news departments did an impressive job during the snowstorm without a catchy name.

But one reporter, WIVB-TV’s (Channel 4) Tara Lynch, made a name for herself with creative ways to tell a story that usually is routinely covered with shots of reporters showing Western New Yorker what snowfall and snowy roads look like.

To illustrate the snow, Lynch was one of several reporters to use an old-school ruler to cover what I labeled "The Blizzard of 77 Inches." (It hasn't caught on.)

But Lynch, a Buffalo native who grew up in Connecticut and joined Channel 4 in January, used it most creativity.

Lynch, whose grandfather Denny was a former director of public and community relations for the Bills, turned the ruler into a hockey stick and hit the snow against the wall to show it was so heavy it would stick.

In another report, she illustrated the depth of the snow by sliding down a large hill.

She also was the first reporter of many I eventually heard say that Orchard Park had a Josh Allen amount of snow since the Bills superstar quarterback stands 77 inches tall. (It now has more than 80 inches.)

On Saturday, she was rewarded with a report on CBS’ national news, which she performed flawlessly.

Her creativity made me reach out via email with three questions.

Did she practice the slide?

“Not really! I made one pass down the hill, so I had a path and then my photographer, Mackenzie Wright, and I were on live. It was spur of the moment and I was trying to make every live report different for our viewers. I wanted to give them information and share some funny moments, too.”

Did she practice the slap shot?

“I was waiting for my next live hit and was shooting snow at the wall with my yardstick. I realized it was sticking and worked with my photographer, Jason Rust, to incorporate it into our next report. I love to play street hockey, so I was using the yardstick as a hockey stick during my off-camera time, and it all came together in the moment."

Was she nervous during her CBS news report?

“No! It was such an amazing opportunity to tell the story of Buffalo to a national audience. I was thrilled to showcase Western New York overcoming the adversity of the storm and to represent everyone at WIVB, the CBS affiliate. Definitely a dream come true!”

Lynch wasn’t the only Channel 4 reporter to make it on CBS News to cover the historic storm. Marlee Tuskes reported on Monday’s newscast anchored by Norah O’Donnell and did a very nice job. ABC News and NBC News relied on its own reporters to cover the storm daily.

While I am handing out praise, WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) did an exceptional job with a six-hour “Daybreak” newscast Saturday primarily anchored by Pete Gallivan, Melissa Holmes, Heather Ly and meteorologist Patrick Hammer. Channel 2 stayed on the air until noon to report on the storm.

Spectrum News, anchored by Casey Bortnick, also did a strong job Saturday morning for local cable viewers and those who could watch on Spectrum’s app.

Ratings time: Naturally, Mother Nature’s blast led to relatively strong local news ratings but they weren’t as high as the snow.

Channel 4 averaged household ratings in the 12s from 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, when it won all three time slots. It is rare for any newscast or prime-time entertainment show to get a double-digit rating. It also had an 11 rating at noon.

Channel 2 was in second place. It had a double-digit rating at 6 p.m. and won at 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., although the 11 p.m. win was by a small margin.

Channel 7 was third in all time slots, with its highest rating a 6.3 at 6 p.m.

A rating point in WNY is equal to 6,375 homes.

Speaking of Channel 7, former anchor-reporter Madison Carter is on the move again. Carter, who left Channel 7 for a job in Atlanta, posted on Twitter that she now is the weekday anchor at WSOC-TV in Charlotte, N.C., and also will work on investigations.

Mini-review: Actress Kristen Bell has been a favorite of mine since she starred in “Veronica Mars” so I eagerly looked forward to the new Prime Video comedy movie she stars in, “People We Hate at the Wedding.” Bell plays the assistant to a married executive who she has in having an affair with. Allison Janney is her mother and Broadway star Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”) is her brother. They attend the wedding of their sister, who had a different father, in England. It is being billed as a “raunchy” comedy, primarily because there are a lot of sexual situations. My review in three words: “I hated it.” It is a huge waste of talent. I almost didn’t get to the end. Avoid at all costs, even if you love Bell.