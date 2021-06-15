Alan Pergament: Ch. 4 is Nielsen household leader in May sweeps amid overall news viewership drop

However, this year’s results still are significantly lower at 6 a.m., 5 and 5:30 p.m. and slightly lower at 6 and 11 p.m. than the results in May of 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Declining local numbers for national news programs can also be attributed to how much more interested Western New Yorkers also may have been last year during a presidential race.

In the morning, NBC’s “Today” on WGRZ remains No. 1 in household ratings locally in the age 25-54 demographic, but it has lost a significant number of viewers from a year earlier.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” is No. 2 locally and also has lost a large number of viewers from a year ago.

“CBS This Morning” on WIVB is a closer second to “GMA” locally because its rating remained the same from a year ago while “Today” and “GMA” declined.

All three national newscasts at 6:30 p.m. have experienced significant declines locally from a year ago.

“The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” on WGRZ remains No. 1 locally in households and the key demographic. “The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” on WIVB is second and “World News Tonight with David Muir” on WKBW is third.