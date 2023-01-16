Alan Pergament: CBS' Tony Romo tells Bills fans what they didn't want to hear – and he returns Sunday

How much Tony Romo is too much?

CBS’ No. 1 analyst has covered so many Buffalo games this season – six, all wins – that I’m sure some Bills fans are sick of hearing him.

They almost certainly were sick of hearing how many times they heard Romo say how scary things were becoming for the Bills during a 34-31 wild-card playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday that was full of anxious moments.

They also likely were feeling a little sick when Romo said, “the Bills season can’t end this way” before adding, “can it?”

By that time, I practically heard all of Western New York shout, "Tony, please shut up." Maybe without the please.

As tough as it was to hear during a close to four-hour game that took years off the lives of Bills fans, Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz undoubtedly channeled the emotions of many viewers as the heavy favorites were fortunate to advance past a Dolphins team playing a third-string rookie quarterback, Skylar Thompson.

Romo smartly warned before the kickoff that “this is not going to be an easy game for Buffalo” despite being heavy favorites. He noted playoff games between division rivals rarely are easy and the two teams had split close games.

“This is now very scary territory,” Romo said before the start of the third quarter when the Bills led, 20-17. He added Miami thought “now they can do this.”

It is likely that many Bills were in denial because of all the Miami injuries on the offensive line, especially after the Bills took a 17-0 lead. They squandered it with two Josh Allen interceptions and a third quarter sack fumble caused by Eric Rowe that was recovered and run in for a touchdown by Zach Sieler to give Miami their first and only lead, 24-20.

“It was a perfectly timed blitz and changed the game completely,” said Romo.

The fumble came after Romo’s optimistic take that Allen was going to lead an “onslaught.”

The Bills reclaimed the lead on an Allen pass to Cole Beasley after an interception by cornerback Kaiir Elam of a Thompson pass from the Miami end zone that Romo said never should have been thrown.

Nantz had his usual enthusiasm calling the big plays and asked Romo all the right questions about strategy.

Romo noted that the Dolphins’ defensive plan was to play a lot of cover one that enabled Bills receiver to get one-on-one coverage that Allen tried to beat with some success with long completions.

Nantz knew the story of Cole Beasley, who had a touchdown catch and another big reception, well. He delivered one of his best lines when Beasley caught the touchdown that reclaimed the lead, 27-24. “He went from out of the league to into the end zone,” said Nantz.

The play-by-play announcer also quickly noted Dean Marlowe, who made the Bills’ first interception that led to a 14-0 Bills lead, was playing safety in place of Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from his scary injury two weeks ago. Nantz noted that Marlowe returned to the Bills in a trade and knew the team’s system from his previous stint here.

However, Nantz missed some other opportunities to tell some good stories.

The biggest missed opportunity concerned Elam, the team’s No. 1 draft choice who made two of the game's biggest defensive plays. It was a good story since Elam struggled much of the season to get significant playing time. He only got more time Sunday because of an injury to Dane Jackson.

It especially might have been worth mentioning after Elam’s pass breakup in the final three minutes sealed the game for the Bills.

It also was worth mentioning the history between Allen and Miami’s Christian Wilkins after they got in a brief skirmish after Allen’s first interception.

In the Bills’ September loss at Miami, Allen claimed Wilkins hit him below the belt in a pileup, which the Dolphin denied.

The win over Miami most likely didn’t give many so-called experts the belief the Bills will win next week at home against Cincinnati at 3 p.m. Sunday on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate.

That means Romo and Nantz will be working a Bills game for the seventh time this season in a game bound to get extra attention because the scheduled regular season "Monday Night Football" game in Cincinnati was canceled after Hamlin’s horrific injury.

As much as Bills fans might have been sick of listening to Romo telling them what they didn’t want to hear Sunday, they should hope they will hear Nantz and Romo for an eighth game in the AFC title game on CBS on Jan. 29.

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast.

Best Pregame Feature: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Bills returner Nyheim Hines was interviewed about his grandparents, who marched and protested with Dr. King. His grandfather was at the restaurant during the Greensboro sit-in and was hosed with water outside. He also went to Washington, D.C., to march with Dr. King. “It was pretty cool to hear about it growing up,” said Hines.

Best Pregame Line: Studio analyst Nate Burleson, always the wordsmith, said the game was between “Miami’s motivation (of being a big underdog) and the Bills' inspiration” because of the injury to Hamlin, who is recovering and watched the game at home.

Best Travel Story: Nantz noted that Thompson’s father drove 15 hours to see his son play as the cameras focused on his dad in the stands with a Dolphins snow cap on next to a Bills fan who was wearing a Devin Singletary jersey. Romo said he became “misty-eyed” when he heard Thompson had lost his mother to cancer when he was 6 years old.

Best Nickname: In previous games, Romo called Allen the Alien because of all the insane throws he can make. On Sunday, he called him Mr. January “because he plays unbelievably in big games.” Studio analyst Boomer Esiason nicknamed him “The Terminator.” Allen threw for 352 yards and it could have been more than 400 if some passes hadn’t been dropped but his turnovers made many people feel he didn’t have a very good game.

One-Two Combination: During the pregame show, CBS started the call of Hines’ opening kickoff return against the New England Patriots last Sunday with WGR’s Chris Brown call before shifting to Nantz’s words, “this is storybook.” Brown’s call of Hines’ second kickoff return aired before the start of the game.

No Longer Underrated: A game didn’t go by this season without some announcer mentioning that Bills linebacker Matt Milano hasn’t gotten the national attention he deserves. Nantz noted it was no longer true after he was just named first team All-Pro.

The Broadcast MVP: CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore was called on frequently to give his opinion on whether numerous catches or first down calls would be overturned. He is almost never wrong and he wasn’t wrong once Sunday. He knew a second TD catch by Knox would be overturned and a 50-plus yard catch by Bills receiver Khalil Shakir also would be overturned. Nantz and Romo said they want Steratore at every game. It would be a great idea.

Best Line Judge: Bills center Mitch Morse signaled that Singletary had made the game-clinching first down in the final minute before the officials let the placement stand after going to review.

The Viral Moment: CBS’ cameras caught Bills receiver Stefon Diggs celebrating Bills coach Sean McDermott’s tossing the red flag to challenge an incompletion of a Gabe Davis catch. McDermott won the challenge. Diggs’ celebration quickly went viral.

Weather Report: Nantz noted the game was being “played on a sunny day in Buffalo in mid-January and how often can you say that?” Later, he added, “it is nice to see the sun rays in Buffalo on a January afternoon.” It seemed appropriate when you consider WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) meteorologist Patrick Hammer tweeted during the week the sun hadn’t come out in 12 days.

Halftime Report: As the first half ended with the Bills ahead, 20-17, Nantz said the “Bills were looking like world beaters” and now “they are on shaky ground.”

Injury Report: Romo repeated what he said a week ago about the recovery of Allen’s elbow, which again was illustrated by how many deep throws he made against the Dolphins’ man-to-man coverage.

Best Embrace: After the game ended, the cameras lingered on the lengthy postgame embrace between McDermott and Miami coach Mike McDaniel. Classy on both of their parts.

The Focal Point: After Allen’s first touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, Romo said, “you knew he’d be the focal point” because Miami hasn’t defended tight ends well all season.

Flat-Out Wrong: Before the Bills took a 14-0 first quarter lead, Romo said he was “slightly concerned” the Bills would come out flat because of all the emotions of the New England game the previous week after learning Hamlin was recovering. Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson interviewed McDermott about the same issue.

Not His Fault: Romo exonerated Allen on the first interception, blaming receiver John Brown for running the wrong pattern. The second interception came on a pass intended for Beasley that was deflected into the arms of a Dolphin. As Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved after overcoming four first half interceptions in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, interceptions can be overrated if a quarterback can overcome them. Allen did that Sunday as he has most of the season.

Course Correction: After Nantz suggested Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle dropped a bomb from Thompson, Romo corrected him and credited Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White for making a great defensive play.

Digging the Comedy: After Romo thought a Diggs catch of an Allen pass was intended for Khalil Shakir, he cracked Allen was telling the rookie receiver: “I like Diggs more than you.” When Bills tackle Dion Dawkins grabbed a Miami player's helmet during the Wilkins-Allen skirmish, Romo cracked: "My toy, my toy" after Dawkins refused to give it back.

Best Excuse: Because of several dropped balls by receivers of both teams, Romo suggested they might be losing them in the sun. That would seem to be less of an excuse for the Dolphins receivers, who see the sun more often than Bills receivers.

Bills Mafia Apologizes?: Gabe Davis has had his share of critics during a season where he has had more drops than usual. But he caught what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown from Allen and also received a nickname from Romo: “Big Game Gabe.”

The Thesis: Nantz noted that McDaniel is a Yale graduate who wrote his thesis about “the maturation of football in the 1960s.” Perhaps he should have studied more about how to use timeouts in the 2020s.

Best Transition: After shots of some Western New Yorkers skating after Miami took the lead, Nantz noted “the Bills right now are on thin ice.”

The Brainiac: Noting Allen’s play was deteriorating in the third quarter, Romo suggested that in times like that you have to “calm your brain down.” After Allen’s third down run set up Beasley’s touchdown, Romo said the quarterback was thinking: “I want the ball. I’m Michael Jordan.”

Money Ball: Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who had four passes defended, now has taken Milano’s place as the team’s most underrated linebacker. Nantz noted he had a great game and at another point noted, “he’s going to have a very rich contract.” It might not be with the Bills because of their salary cap situation.

Who Needs Math?: Nantz and Romo did a good job explaining that the Dolphins, who wasted their three timeouts in the second half, would have about 25-30 seconds or so left in the game if they got the ball back if the Bills didn’t get a first down. Singletary’s first down run made it a moot point.

The Future: At game’s end, Bills fans undoubtedly finally liked what they heard from Romo. "Buffalo, you're still here," he said. "The best might be ahead of them." He added it was “huge” for Allen to overcome his turnovers. Bills fans who are more than “slightly concerned” about facing the Bengals Sunday should consider taking Romo's advice and "calm the brain down." As the Bills win and Cincinnati's difficult 24-17 victory over Baltimore Sunday night illustrated, you don't need to be a Yale graduate to realize anything is possible in a NFL playoff game.