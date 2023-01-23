Alan Pergament: CBS' Tony Romo, Jim Nantz were sharp chronicling Bengals 'shellacking' of Bills

Buffalo Bills fans don’t want to hear this, but CBS analyst Tony Romo had a very good game Sunday.

On the list of annoyances during Cincinnati’s 27-10 “shellacking” – the appropriate word used by play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz – of the Bills on Sunday in the AFC divisional playoff game, Romo would probably be No. 15 or lower on the list.

The long list of complaints on social media illustrates how big a dud the Bills gave CBS in what was considered to be the most compelling playoff game of the weekend.

"Surprised the season ended that way," Nantz texted me after the game. "Cincy outplayed them all the way around."

Romo explained how the Bengals supposed suspect offensive line was dominating the Bills defensive line and how the Bengals defensive line was dominating the Bills offensive line. A few times he said Cincinnati “imposed their will.” Who could argue?

He noted how the scheme drawn up by Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo confused Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“This is one of the best pressure packages I’ve ever seen,” Romo said.

And he cleverly stated that Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was running a Peyton Manning-type offense by reading and reacting to the Bills defensive alignment.

His explanation may have been too complicated to understand if you’re not a coach, but you could see the results on the field.

He also noted just after halftime that the Bengals were the more physical team in the first half and added that it is hard to change that in the second half.

He was right. It never changed.

The only thing missing from Romo’s repertoire was making a movie comparison, something he has done in the six previous Bills games he worked this season.

The title of the 1932 Marx brothers football classic would have seemed appropriate to mention the way the Bills were playing: “Horsefeathers.”

Nantz, meanwhile, did an excellent job chronicling all the offensive records the Bengals were breaking as they racked up first down after first down. They had 30 of them. It was a full-time job.

“In nine minutes, they’ve had eight first downs,” he noted early.

A little later, with the Bengals up 14-0, he added: ”It is stunning how open the Bengals are finding themselves.”

He also noted that the Bengals scored five of the first seven times they had the ball.

CBS’ officiating expert Gene Steratore – who is stunning in his accuracy – did his usual strong job explaining why an apparent touchdown catch by Bengal receiver Ja’Marr Chase to give Cincinnati a 21-7 lead would be overturned. It cost the Bengals what seemed at the time to be an important four points after they had to kick a field goal to take a 17-7 lead.

That turned out to be all the points Cincinnati needed in a game in which the Bills may have been spent after all the things they had to deal with this season.

It was a sad way for the Bills to end the season, with CBS' cameras catching the saddest image of all. That’s when Bills receiver Stefon Diggs raised his hands in frustration in the direction of Allen on the bench, apparently saying he was open after the quarterback ignored him on a fourth down incompletion.

Diggs apparently felt ignored during the game, too, though he was targeted 10 times.

Nantz asked Romo if he thought Diggs was open on the fourth down play. The analyst said he wasn’t open early, and by the time he might have been, Allen had looked elsewhere.

That frustrated image of Diggs, even if it is chalked up to his competitiveness, may have been more memorable than the image a few playoff losses ago in Kansas City in which he stared at the Chiefs celebrating.

It certainly was more disturbing.

Now let’s look at more memorable moments during a game that Bills players and their fans will likely want to forget.

The Motivating Open: CBS’ clever opening dealt with the motivation of both teams and their troubled history. In Buffalo's case, it included the late Van Miller’s call of Scott Norwood’s wide right Super Bowl kick.

Weather Report: “It is a snow game, it is expected to snow throughout,” Nantz said before the opening kickoff. “It is a snowy and emotional day in Buffalo.”

The Focal Point: Romo said the Bengals offensive line, starting three backups, would be a focal point. He added that teams with backup linemen prefer to run the ball and suggested they would run more than they have all year. He wasn’t wrong; they ran for 172 yards.

Frazier’s Scheme: Romo once again praised the scheme of Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frasier and promoted him for a head coaching opening. By game’s end, Frazier's critics on Twitter were hoping that someone would hire him so the Bills could hire a new defensive coordinator.

Suite Moment: CBS showed Damar Hamlin in a suite after the Bills made the announcement that he was in the stadium. It was a picturesque sight, with snow falling as Hamlin waved his arms and made the the shape of a heart to try and get the crowd to inspire the defense to hold Cincinnati to a field goal. “They did that because they needed a stop here," Romo said. They got the stop.

Scary Times: As the Bengals drove for their second touchdown in the first quarter, Romo said, “This is very scary,” and added that Bills fans should be “concerned.” He was right.

“The Man with the Cape:” Not Allen, who Romo has described as Superman. The cape reference was the way Nantz described Burrow as he sat on the bench after hitting his first nine passes in leading two touchdown drives.

The Flop: That’s how Romo described a holding call against the Bills’ Ryan Bates when a Bengal deserved an acting award. The two words also could be used to describe the Bills play.

The Praise: For those who think Romo doesn’t praise enough Bills players, he had kind words for Matt Milano, nickel safety Taron Johnson and rookie receiver Khalil Shakir.

The QB Comparison: Romo noted the differences in Allen’s and Burrow’s demeanor. He said Allen is emotional and Burrow appears "impervious" to emotion.

The George Santos Fraud Alert: In a pregame interview, Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader and defensive end Sam Hubbard talked about being motivated because the NFL was selling tickets for a potential Bills-Kansas City AFC title game in Atlanta. In a post-game interview, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Burrow if the ticket sales were a motivating factor. Burrow cracked, without emotion: “Better send those refunds.” Horsefeathers. The ticket issue was bogus since the Bengals also were selling playoff tickets for their potential home game against Jacksonville until the Jags lost to Kansas City.

The Bond: During the game, Wolfson talked about the bond between the Bills and Bengals that started when Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass against Baltimore in the 2017 season finale that ended the Bills playoff drought. Nantz praised “the show of sportsmanship of cities and franchises.”

The Punt: McDermott got roasted on social networks for punting on a fourth and 10 at the Bengals’ 41-yard line before halftime. Romo said “it probably was the right call.” If the Bills had gone for it and failed, Cincinnati would have been in real good position to score again.

Halftime Report: Phil Simms said it best: “I’ll say this, Buffalo is getting dominated all over the place.” In the post-game show, he was even more emphatic. “If this was a boxing match, you’re not going to scorecards,” Simms said. “It was a knockout.”

Romo’s Defense: The analyst said you want Allen to reduce his turnovers, but added it isn’t any good just to take sacks and avoid them. “You’ve got to make plays,” he said.

Apple Bites: After Allen missed Diggs in the end zone with a wide throw after Diggs beat Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, Romo noted Apple “is known to bite on double moves.”

The Methodical Drive: That’s how Nantz referred to the lengthy third quarter Cincinnati drive that gave the Bengals a 24-10 lead that pretty much sealed the game.

Playing the Percentages: The announcers noted that Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins refers to 50-50 balls as 80-20 balls when he is the target.

The Drop?: The Bills’ chances of winning were probably 5-10 percent before receiver Gabe Davis couldn’t catch a lengthy Allen pass on a third and two and forced the Bills to punt when time was a factor. “That is a little bit of a drop,” said Romo. “That is a monster play.” Davis, of course, has dropped his share of passes this season. The Bengals defender guarding Davis on the play made it a more difficult catch.

A Quiet Place: Nantz noted late in the game that the Bills Mafia was quieted early as Bengals took a 14-0 first quarter lead. It turned out that was all the points the Bengals needed.

It Wasn’t Miller’s Time: Early in the fourth quarter, Romo addressed the absence of the Bills injured pass rusher Von Miller. "They thought if he was here today, it would have been a game changer, and it would have been," Romo said. Considering the Bengals dominance, that is questionable. Their dominance also called into question the belief the Bills would have been Super Bowl bound last season if 13 seconds hadn't happened in Kansas City and they had advanced past the Chiefs and "just" had to beat Cincinnati at home.

The Biggest Story: Nantz correctly noted it wasn’t the Bengals with the biggest stats, but it was the offensive linemen “who don’t get the stats” and kept the Bills rushers off Burrow who were the biggest story.

The Chant: As the game neared its end, you could hear the Bengals chant “Who Dey, Who Dey,” coming from their fans at the game. That may have disturbed Bills fans as much as Diggs' childish behavior, which, at least, illustrated his competitive nature.

The Change in Perception: Romo said the Bengals domination will lead to “the biggest change of perception,” which now will make them the AFC favorite next season.

The Speech: Many Bills fans probably turned off their TVs and didn’t hear the comforting words that studio analyst Bill Cowher said about the Bills and Buffalo on the post-game show. It was unusually long speech on a post-game show.

“I want to give a lot of credit to the Buffalo Bills for everything they’ve been through,” Cowher said. “There has been a lot of distractions. You’re talking about dealing with a lot of different things. … Damar Hamlin was real, and that was in their locker room. They had to come through that. You’re talking about moving a game from Buffalo to Detroit. It has been one thing after another. There was the shooting before the season started right there in the City of Buffalo.

“This City of Buffalo has been very resilient. Very proud, you should be, of this football team because they represent the best of what our country is about. There is humility up there, there is resiliency, there is commitment, there is a sense of purpose with what they do. Yes, they lost today, But I’ll tell you what. It was hard not to pull for them, given all the things they had to go through.”

Now, Bills fans have the choice of pulling for the Bengals or the Chiefs in the AFC title game. It is probably greater than 80-20 percent call for the Bengals, considering the bond between the teams and how classy Cincinnati has been since Hamlin’s scary cardiac arrest on the canceled “Monday Night Football” game and subsequent recovery.