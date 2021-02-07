Alan Pergament: CBS' Tony Romo all over every key aspect of one-sided Super Bowl

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo thought a great, exciting Super Bowl was guaranteed.
But the only thing guaranteed in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory Sunday over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV was that Romo was going to be all over every key aspect of a game that once again validated Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the GOAT – the Greatest of all Time.
After calling two disappointing Super Bowls in the last three years, Romo already is in the conversation of being the GOAT of game analysts.
As he was in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 boring win with Brady over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Romo was informative, entertaining, humorous and as enthusiastic as you could be in a game that was unexpectedly one-sided.
Romo might not have the greatest voice – and some Bills fans might think he talks too much – but he gets paid to talk, and what he says usually provides some teaching lessons.
He was especially sharp in the first half when the game was decided.
He explained that the Bucs were playing their safeties extremely deep to prevent Kansas City’s speedy Tyreek Hill from beating them, saw the “sticky” holding penalties committed by the Chiefs’ defensive backs before they were called and suggested that Brady go to screen passes on one of Tampa Bay's early scoring drives before the Bucs quarterback did just that when the game was competitive.
He also explained that the percentage of touchdowns scored after a defensive team commits a penalty increases to 30% and goes to 70% after two penalties. I’ve never heard that.
Romo also provided some self-deprecating humor, cracking that he had the same 4.4 speed as a Bucs linebacker and telling Nantz that he hadn’t aged in 10 years, just like Brady.
Nantz also had a strong game, with one of his highlights coming when he suggested that the Chiefs’ decision to call a timeout in the last minute of the first half “is a real risky timeout” if they didn’t stop the Bucs.
Sure enough, Brady threw for a first down. The Bucs were in the end zone a few plays later for a 21-6 lead on what Romo accurately called “a Super Bowl-winning drive.”
Romo’s only obvious mistake was suggesting that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was likely to make a game of it in the second half.
It wasn’t going to happen, primarily because, as Romo explained, the loss of the Chiefs' starting tackles to injuries meant Mahomes constantly was under so much pressure that he went back as far as the Bills’ Josh Allen in an attempt to avoid sacks.
“That is craziness,” Nantz said as Mahomes somehow avoided pressure to fling desperation passes that fell incomplete.
Even the ever-optimistic Romo conceded that the Chiefs were done midway through the fourth quarter after he noted that Mahomes’ left toe injury cut down on his mobility in a game that it was needed most.
Like any good play-by-play announcer, Nantz asked appropriate questions of his analyst.
When the Bucs went for it on fourth and 1 at the goal line with a 7-3 lead, Nantz asked Romo for his thoughts.
Romo said with Brady and Mahomes as quarterback, “they’re going for it all game. You need touchdowns.”
Sure enough, the Bucs went for it and failed, with an overhead replay confirming Ronald Jones was stopped short of the goal line.
It didn’t hurt the Bucs, however, because the Chiefs never scored a touchdown. It also wasn’t long before Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for the Amherst native’s second touchdown reception for a 14-3 lead. The first touchdown gave the quarterback and tight end the most postseason touchdowns of any combo in history. Romo and Nantz also praised Gronk for his blocking ability.
“It is the Brady-Gronkowski Show!” Nantz exclaimed. “We’ve seen that before.”
Bills fans likely were thinking the same thing. And they also probably were asking, "Where were all the holding calls made Sunday against the Kansas City defensive backs in the AFC title game two weeks earlier when Bills receivers Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Gabriel Davis were held in check when it mattered?"
Nantz and Romo also had some fun in garbage time with five minutes left when the Bucs led 31-9 and a streaker delayed the game.
“Jim, did you run down there?” Romo asked.
“I will be later for the trophy presentation,” Nantz replied. “It is one of the great runs of the night, I will say that.”
The absence of many "great runs" was one example of how disappointing the game that was supposed to be “as good as it gets” must have been to CBS.
With about three minutes left, Nantz conceded as much about the “so-called dream matchup.”
“A lot of people will be disappointed the game did not live up to the hype,” Nantz said.
A few minutes later, Nantz noted that Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians was working as a CBS analyst with Greg Gumbel and Trent Green two seasons ago.
“It shows anything is possible Tony,” Nantz cracked.
“You’re right, I’m out of here,” Romo cracked. “I’ll see you.”
That would be craziness.
Right now, as an analyst, Romo is as good as it gets.