Alan Pergament: CBS' Tony Romo all over every key aspect of one-sided Super Bowl

CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo thought a great, exciting Super Bowl was guaranteed.

But the only thing guaranteed in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory Sunday over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV was that Romo was going to be all over every key aspect of a game that once again validated Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the GOAT – the Greatest of all Time.

After calling two disappointing Super Bowls in the last three years, Romo already is in the conversation of being the GOAT of game analysts.

As he was in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 boring win with Brady over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Romo was informative, entertaining, humorous and as enthusiastic as you could be in a game that was unexpectedly one-sided.

Romo might not have the greatest voice – and some Bills fans might think he talks too much – but he gets paid to talk, and what he says usually provides some teaching lessons.

He was especially sharp in the first half when the game was decided.