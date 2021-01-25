Alan Pergament: CBS' Romo does excellent job telling Bills fans the painful truth

Sure, it was 2 yards farther back than the previous decision but what happened to the idea that being aggressive wins big games?

Before halftime, Romo disagreed with McDermott’s decision to kick a field goal to cut the lead to 21-12 when the Bills were at the 2-yard line.

“What do you do?” asked Nantz.

“They’re going to go for this,” said Romo adding, “unless they want to kick the field goal. I honestly feel you go for it.”

And he initially seemed baffled by McDermott’s decision to go for a two-point conversion with the Bills down 38-21 in the final four minutes. The conversion failed, meaning the Bills were three scores down rather than two scores down if they kicked the extra point.

Romo was even more baffled after the Bills recovered an onside kick, noting a successful extra point would have made it a two-score game with the Bills having a chance to make it a one score gain if they scored with their current good field position.

Romo wasn’t perfect.

My editor will attest than I am no grammarian, but I’m sure English teachers were aghast when he said if the Bills hadn’t “went for it” instead of gone for it.