Alan Pergament: CBS' Romo does excellent job telling Bills fans the painful truth

One of the rare misstatements by CBS analyst Tony Romo came early Sunday in the second half of the Buffalo Bills’ 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.
After he said the Chiefs hadn’t punted in a playoff game since the first half of the 2020 Super Bowl, CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz quickly corrected him by noting the Chiefs punted on the first series of the game.
“I’m always telling you the truth even when I lie,” cracked Romo.
He told Bills fans the painful truth throughout the game. And that’s no lie.
Romo showed why he is considered the best NFL analyst on any network. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was as good in his broadcasting role as the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was at quarterback.
Romo explained how Mahomes picked apart the Bills soft defensive strategy that repeatedly freed tight end Travis Kelce, noted with the aid of some good overhead CBS camera shots how the Chiefs secondary shutdown Bills receiver Stefon Diggs for the first three quarters and offered some sharp opinions on some questionable decisions by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
Bills fans might not have wanted to hear all the truth, but near game’s end Romo gently gave an honest assessment of the difference between Mahomes and the vastly improved Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
“Josh Allen is so young, he’s evolved, improved, but Patrick Mahomes versus pressure is just further along in their system,” said Romo with about 12 minutes left in the game. “Josh had been fooled today against some very tough looks.”
Romo wasn’t as tough on Allen as the Chiefs’ defense. The analyst noted repeatedly that the Bills quarterback had nowhere to go with the ball because the Chiefs’ secondary was blanketing Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley in the first half.
Romo referred to it as “sticky, sticky” coverage and the overhead shots repeatedly confirmed his assessment.
At some points, Bills fans had to wish Bills coaches had Romo in their ears. He devised a potential defense for Kelce, saying the Bills should have gone with three down linemen and have someone – linebacker Matt Milano was his choice – chip the tight end at the line of scrimmage. The Bills never tried the strategy.
At the start of the second half, Romo suggested the Bills move up their safeties to prevent soft throws underneath.
But after the Bills tried it and Mahomes almost immediately hit the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill on a big play, Romo noted that is the downside of moving the safeties up.
“You see that is where the dilemma is,” said Romo.
In other words, there might not have been any strategy to keep Hill and Kelce in check.
Romo’s deadpan sense of humor was also a complementary asset to his knowledge, though I suspect some Bills fans weren’t amused by his verbiage because Buffalo was putting on a disappointing performance to end a terrific season.
Bills fans also might not have been thrilled by Romo’s praise of the Chiefs even if they deserved all of it.
“Patrick Mahomes is making incredible play after incredible play,” said Romo as the Chiefs pulled ahead, 21-9.
Nantz had a strong game, seeing things before they were called and setting up the analyst with appropriate questions. They have a strong rapport.
Not that Romo always needed some help.
He almost immediately praised McDermott for his aggressive decision to go for it on fourth down and 1 on the Bills’ first possession around midfield.
“I like it, aggressive is how you win big games,” said Romo. “You have to go for stuff like this.”
I liked Romo’s willingness to take a stand.
It was odd then that Nantz didn’t ask Romo how he felt about McDermott’s decision to have Tyler Bass kick a 51-yard field goal on a fourth and 3 at the 34-yard line to give the Bills a 3-0 lead.
Sure, it was 2 yards farther back than the previous decision but what happened to the idea that being aggressive wins big games?
Before halftime, Romo disagreed with McDermott’s decision to kick a field goal to cut the lead to 21-12 when the Bills were at the 2-yard line.
“What do you do?” asked Nantz.
“They’re going to go for this,” said Romo adding, “unless they want to kick the field goal. I honestly feel you go for it.”
And he initially seemed baffled by McDermott’s decision to go for a two-point conversion with the Bills down 38-21 in the final four minutes. The conversion failed, meaning the Bills were three scores down rather than two scores down if they kicked the extra point.
Romo was even more baffled after the Bills recovered an onside kick, noting a successful extra point would have made it a two-score game with the Bills having a chance to make it a one score gain if they scored with their current good field position.
Romo wasn’t perfect.
My editor will attest than I am no grammarian, but I’m sure English teachers were aghast when he said if the Bills hadn’t “went for it” instead of gone for it.
And he forgot that extra points aren’t automatic anymore when he had the Bills ahead 10-0 after a muffed punt by the Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman at the 3-yard line led to the Bills’ first touchdown and a 9-0 lead after Bass missed the extra point.
Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:
Seeing Red: Nantz noted that the Bills settled for field goals twice inside the red zone against a team with a terrible red zone record while the Chiefs scored the first four times they were in the red zone.
The Bocce Ball Pass: That was what Romo called the short underhand touchdown pass to Kelce that gave the Chiefs a 31-15 lead. “They practice that a lot, it is real hard to throw,” deadpanned Romo. “I’m joking.”
Double or Nothing: Noting that Allen had gone from 10 touchdown passes as a rookie, doubled it to 20 in his second year and doubled it to 40 in his third year, Nantz cracked, “naturally that means 80 next year.”
The Master: After Bass’ rare successful onside kick, Nantz noted the Bills kicker was from the same South Carolina town as Masters champion Dustin Johnson and praised Bass’ “chip shot” kick.
Cue the 'Frozen' Song: After Hardman’s fumble, Nantz suggested the speedster wanted to hide as a CBS camera saw him put a cape over himself. Nantz noted that Mahomes went over to “urge” the receiver “to let it go.” Viewers didn’t actually see that was Mahomes.
The Atonement: After Hardman made a couple of big plays, including the touchdown that cut the Bills lead to 9-7, Nantz said, “he continued to try to atone for his earlier mistake.”
The New Normal: With Kansas City down 9-0, Romo noted “this is normal territory for Kansas City, the last three years they’ve been down double digits.”
The Old Abnormal: When Allen missed some passes, Romo gently called them “a little abnormal.” Translation: They were bad.
Injury Report: It wasn’t long before Romo noted that Mahomes’ injured left toe wasn’t affecting his mobility as he eluded the Bills’ rare pressure.
Cleveland Wasn't Laughing: When the Chiefs’ decided to go for it on a fourth and 1 around the Bills’ 30-yard line, Nantz cracked, “when is the last time you saw Kansas City go for it on fourth down.” It wasn’t long before CBS showed replays of some previous fourth-and-1 calls, including the Chad Henne pass a week earlier to clinch the playoff win over Cleveland. The Chiefs immediately used the same play against the Bills to get a first down.
Crazy Time: When the Bills recovered Hardman’s muffed punt, Romo shouted: “The Bills Mafia is going crazy right now.” The Mafia also was going crazy after some of McDermott's decisions.
Best Sideline Shot: At game’s end, CBS briefly saw Allen and Diggs consoling each other.
A Swing and a Miss: CBS’ cameras caught the Chiefs’ Chris Jones taking a swing at the Bills’ Jon Feliciano that the officials didn’t see. If they had, Jones, who was key to the Chiefs’ pass rush, might have been tossed from the game.
Bad Timing Award: Two plays after Romo said Allen was getting more comfortable, he was intercepted. Nantz quickly noted Allen had been only eight passes short of Mahomes’ playoff record of 163 passes before his first interception.
Best Eyes: After Allen appeared to take a 6-yard sack by going out of bounds at the end of the first half, Romo said “you can’t do that” before saying the officials “need to look at” whether the quarterback threw it before his feet hit the ground. Sure enough, it was reviewed inside two minutes and it was clear Allen got the ball away before landing.
Best Officiating: After a 31-yard gain by Hill down the sideline, Nantz asked, “did he step out (of bounds)?" "No one sees it unless they show it on replay,” replied Romo. After the replay, McDermott threw the challenge flag and sure enough Hill went out of bounds 15 yards earlier.
Declining Credit: Nantz tried to get Romo to take some credit for Allen’s improving technique this season by noting he met the Bills quarterback, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Versace Mansion (in Miami Beach) to discuss throwing mechanics. After Nantz said Allen said Romo had made a “profound” impact on his throwing motion, Romo said: “I didn’t do anything.”
The Bank Robbery: In the post-game show, studio analyst Nate Burleson said the Chiefs’ secondary had “their hands on the Bills like a bank robbery.” I don’t know exactly what me meant, but it sounded good.
Buffalove: As he said he would in my interview with him last week, Nantz concluded with an upbeat message to the Bills Mafia, saying “this team has great things still to come” with the coach, quarterback and general manager in place. “They will be back next year, they will,” said Romo. If it is another true Romo statement, Bills fans should hope it will be with a better game plan on both sides of the ball.