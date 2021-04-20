Alan Pergament: CBS News head who benched Jeff Glor is out; Anderson Cooper shines on 'Jeopardy!'

This is what I’m thinking:

The biggest move that outgoing CBS News President Susan Zirinsky made in her two years in the job was benching Western New York native Jeff Glor in favor of Norah O’Donnell as the anchor of “The CBS Evening News.”

The jury is still out on the wisdom of the switch, which led to a costly move of the newscast from New York City to Washington, D.C., and a promotional push for O’Donnell that never was done for Glor in his 17 months in the job.

According to multiple national stories, the early ratings for O’Donnell when she took over in July of 2019 were lower than the newscast achieved under Glor.

And CBS remains No. 3 nationally in the evening news rating. Zirinsky told the New York Times the newscast had cut “its deficit in the key demographic.”

That’s an overly optimistic way of looking at things when you consider all the investment in O'Donnell. You can just as easily make the case that the CBS newscast could have improved under Glor at a time when there were so many major news stories if the network had promoted him more.

After all, 17 months in the job was hardly enough time to see if Glor would become the answer for a job that needs consistency.