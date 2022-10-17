Alan Pergament: CBS' Nantz, Romo at top of their games in tense Bills-Chiefs sequel

After CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz finished reading a promo for an upcoming Sylvester Stallone streaming series, analyst Tony Romo compared the Buffalo Bills rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs to the actor’s famous “Rocky” series of movies.

“This feels like a Drago/Rocky fight a little bit,” said Romo.

“It does,” said Nantz.

“Those were good sequels,” added Romo.

“This one is on its way of being one,” said Nantz.

It may have been the only time I disagreed with Nantz and Romo during the Bills’ 24-20 victory Sunday over the Chiefs. Most of the six “Rocky” films starring Stallone got progressively worse reviews.

The Bills’ victory Sunday over the Chiefs wasn’t the TV classic that the Bills’ 42-36 overtime playoff loss in the divisional round last season was – especially considering the higher stakes in January.

But as far as tension goes, it was in the ballpark as Nantz noted it was always a one-score game.

Nantz and Romo were on the top of their games and showed why they are CBS’ No. 1 team.

They were terrific calling the sequel that Nantz noted was fit to be tied at the end of the first, second and third quarter.

Nantz seemed excited from the start and was exceptional calling all the big plays in a battle in which almost every play seemed big.

He was especially excited when Bills quarterback Josh Allen reprised his jumping act over a Chief on a highlight reel run on the team’s winning drive. “He can run, he can pass, he can fly, he is Superman,” said Nantz.

He even had one Romo moment when he practically predicted Allen’s late first-half 34-yard touchdown pass to receiver Gabe Davis that put the Bills ahead, 10-7, late in the first half.

“Davis is one-on-one at the bottom,” said Nantz before Allen hit him with a deep pass.

“You called it,” replied Romo.

“I figured if I could see it, Josh Allen would be able to see it,” added Nantz.

He also made the winning touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox extra special, noting it occurred two months after his brother Luke died.

“Of all people, Dawson Knox,” said Nantz. “Oh, what a time for Dawson Knox. ‘The light shines on those who come through adversity.’ The words of head coach Sean McDermott. … And that is as special as it gets for Dawson Knox and his family.”

Romo, who has received some recent criticism, was as sharp as ever discussing strategy. He noted that Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnola was having early success blitzing Allen – until he was not successful as Allen burned him on touchdowns to Davis and Stefon Diggs.

“I think Kansas City has to stop blitzing,” Romo said midway through the third quarter. “The Bills have adjusted.”

He explained that the pressure by Bills linebacker Von Miller led to the interception of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes that sealed the game as Bills back Taron Johnson jumped the pass route.

Nantz and Romo spent considerable time discussing the importance of winning the game to receive the home-field advantage in case these two teams meet again as expected in the AFC finals.

Romo illustrated the importance of playing at home in one play. When the Bills were backed up to the goal line, running back Devin Singletary presumably couldn't hear well enough when Allen changed the play so he picked the wrong gap to block. It almost cost the Bills a safety as Allen barely got out of the end zone.

“Who knows, maybe this is the first of two meetings this season,” said Nantz early in the game. He said something similar at game’s end.

There is a long way in the season to go before Bills fans will learn how important this victory was. As the announcers noted, the Bills beat the Chiefs in Kansas City last year and still had to go on the road in the playoffs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Still, Nantz and Romo were upbeat about the Bills chances.

“Buffalo, wow,” said Romo as the game ended. “(Michael) Jordan had to overcome the (Detroit) Pistons. It feels like Buffalo has overcome Kansas City. They’ve been so close. Now all of a sudden, on my goodness, they might actually be the team to beat now. Kansas City has been there so long.”

“It feels a little different this time,” added Nantz.

Now on to more highs and lows of the telecast:

Where’s the Replay? Bills coach Sean McDermott was being interviewed after a key holding penalty against Davis stalled a Bills touchdown drive. I prefer seeing a replay to listening to any coach interview during a game.

The Lost Timeout: When Kansas City called an early timeout in the second half, Nantz speculated it could hurt late in the game. It did. It enabled the Bills to run out the clock in the final minute.

“The Closer”: Romo isn’t alone in describing Miller that way. The defensive star lived up to his nickname with two sacks and the pressure that led to Mahomes’ late interception.

Snap Judgment: Romo noted that Miller had been limited to about 35 snaps per game but added they would increase in this game because of its importance. Miller seemed to be out on the field at almost all key times.

Best Prediction: Romo accurately predicted the game would be lower scoring than people thought it would be because the teams would play deep safeties that reduced long passing plays and made them more likely to run the ball.

The Hank Stram Moment: Romo used the term made famous by former Kansas City Coach Hank Stram during NFL Films clips when the analyst said both teams would try to “be matriculating down the field.”

A Late Call: WIVB-TV just missed the opening of the telecast because it was airing commercials featuring Allen, Diggs and Dion Dawkins. But at least it didn’t miss a play.

That’s Entertainment: After Buffalo viewers had to endure New England’s victory over Cleveland and the New York Jets win over Green Bay in earlier Sunday games, the closeness of the Bills-Chiefs game was very entertaining and Nantz and Romo made it fun.

That’s Containment: Early on, Romo accurately predicted the key to both defenses was “containment” of Allen and Romo.

The Missed Chip Shot: Nantz suggested a 51-yard field goal attempt by the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker in the second half was a “chip shot” compared to the 62-yarder he made to tie the game at halftime. Butker, who kicked the game-tying 49-yard field goal to send last year’s playoff game to overtime, missed the kick. “As soon as you said this is going to be a chip shot, every Kansas City fan said no,” said Romo. Bills fans undoubtedly were thinking, “So now Butker misses? He couldn’t have done that in January?” Still, the missed kick meant Kansas City needed a touchdown at game’s end rather than just another field goal.

Throwing the Book at Isaiah: After Isaiah McKenzie mishandled a pitch that resulted in a fumble that appeared to be attributed to Allen, he dropped a key pass and tripped when he was open for a touchdown in the end zone. Nantz said “he had a “dreadful” first half. No arguing here. But it isn’t often you hear an announcer being that brutally honest.

Taunting: Nantz drew praise from Romo for quickly seeing a taunting call against a Chiefs player on the sideline. “Nobody knows taunting like I do,” cracked Nantz. Some might have thought he was close to taunting McKenzie. But so were most Bills fans on Twitter even though he is one of the more popular Bills.

No Debate: McDermott and Kansas City coach Andy Reid repeatedly went for it on fourth down but there wasn’t a reason to ask Romo why every time. “When you go against these quarterbacks, you need touchdowns, not field goals,” Romo said early.

Weather Report: After the Bills’ Tyler Bass lined up for his field goal, Nantz noted: “He doesn’t get to kick under these type of conditions at home.” No explanation was needed for any Bills fan who has been at a home game in the rain, snow or cold the last two seasons.

It Happens Every 100 Years: Nantz noted after Allen and McKenzie misplayed the pitch that led to a fumble and Mahomes was intercepted in the end zone on the next drive, it was the first time in a century both teams in an NFL game committed turnovers in the red zone on their first possessions.

6.76 Seconds: That’s how long CBS showed viewers that a scrambling Mahomes had to throw before his 42-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Trip: Nantz, Romo and CBS’ officiating expert Gene Steratore all noted that Allen was right when he argued that the Chiefs’ Chris Jones tripped him on a sack. It wasn’t called. Notably, it may have been the only time Jones, one of the Chiefs defensive stars, was noticed in the game.

Handsy: Romo noted that Bills defensive backs were getting “handsy” when they were called for defensive holding. They were a lot of questionable calls handed out to both teams, which Romo referred to as “soft calls.”

The Milano Moment: It should become a drinking game. A Bills game doesn’t go by without Bills linebacker Matt Milano being referred to as underrated. Romo said it again.

They Learned Something: Of course, CBS couldn’t resist showing the final 13 seconds of regulation in which the Chiefs tied the Bills last January to considerable criticism. It is getting as painful to watch as Scott Norwood’s missed Super Bowl field goal. Incredibly, the Chiefs were able to get in position for Butker’s 62-yard field goal in 16 seconds at the end of the first half. This time, Bass squib kicked after the Bills scored the touchdown that gave them a 10-7 lead rather than kick it out of the end zone as he did last year. You might have thought the Bills didn’t learn anything. But CBS studio analyst Boomer Esiason quipped at halftime: “They learned a squib kick is the same as kicking it in the end zone.” It was a good line, but Romo noted those extra four seconds would have prevented the Chiefs from getting into position last year.

The 'Big' Fourth Down: That was Allen getting a first down with under four minutes left on a quarterback sneak. “Big Josh Allen,” said Nantz. “You’re not going to stuff him very often for no gain.”

Taking 13 Seconds Too Far: As Allen drove the Bills for the winning TD, Nantz explained the Bills thinking: “How far can we take it for a score and not give Kansas City time?” “It has to be under 13 seconds,” cracked Romo. Another good line. But it wasn’t the same situation as last year. With the Bills leading, 24-20, Kansas City needed a touchdown to win and not a field goal to tie.

Paging Leo DiCaprio: After Nantz noted that practice player DiCaprio Bootle was called in to play defensive back during the Bills’ winning touchdown drive, Romo cracked: “The Titanic might be happening to Kansas City.”

The Leaders: After Johnson’s clinching interception, Nantz noted that McDermott said the team’s three defensive leaders were Miller, Milano and Johnson.

The Next Sequel: Bills fans probably didn’t want to hear it, but Romo noted the next sequel could have a tighter ending since the Chiefs would have more of their starting secondary back. He might have noted that the Bills would also have star cornerback Tre’Davious White back. But it was a fair comment. And many Bills fans might have been thinking anyway: “That’s OK. We’re no longer an underdog like Rocky. We have Superman.”