Alan Pergament: CBS' Jim Nantz, Tony Romo excel in 'quarterback duel and playoff game for the ages'

Tony Romo thought it was all over with 13 seconds left, except perhaps for the playing of “Shout!” across Western New York all week long until the AFC title game.
The CBS analyst was talking as if the Bills had already won after quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Gabriel Davis for the touchdown that gave the Bills a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left.
He doesn’t understand the NFL history of Heartbreak City, including the Bills losing a playoff game to Tennessee after taking the lead with 16 seconds left before “The Music City Miracle.”
Bills fans have had to quote the late Yogi Berra often over the years: “It ain’t over until it is over.”
It wasn’t before long play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and Romo were lamenting the same thing as many members of Bills Mafia after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Buffalo, 42-36, in overtime on a Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce touchdown pass after winning the coin toss.
It meant Bills quarterback Josh Allen never got his hands on the ball to match Mahomes’ magic.
A game that was rated a toss-up by many analysts ended up being decided on a coin toss.
The back-and-forth lead changes in the final minutes should serve as a reminder to all those seduced to playing on legal gambling sites how difficult it is to predict anything in the NFL.
“I know this will be a story,” said Nantz of overtime. “They did what they had to do, Kansas City ... But in overtime, the Bills never had a chance. I know those are the rules. This was a story when New England did it," referring to a 37-31 overtime playoff win over Kansas City following the 2018 season. He added: "It is the end of the season, it is the playoffs and the Bills never had a chance.”
“Josh Allen played a perfect two weeks and never got the ball,” said Romo in agreement.
Undoubtedly, two of the many post-game discussions will be whether the overtime rule needs fixing to give each team’s offense a chance like happens in college football, and where this game ranks among the greatest NFL games ever played.
“One of the greatest games you’ll ever see in the history of the NFL,” said Romo.
“One of the great division games of all time,” said Nantz. “And one of the biggest heartbreaks you’ll ever see for one team. (They) thought it was over with 13 seconds left.”
In CBS' brief post-game show, studio analysts Phil Simms and Nate Burleson weighed in on where the game ranked with them.
Burleson, who predicted a Kansas City win, 42-38, called it “the greatest playoff game I’ve ever seen from the start to finish.”
Simms, who predicted a Bills win, called it “the best one I’ve ever watched.”
Nantz and Romo were excellent, surely making the excitement of the game enjoyable for the Bills Mafia – at least until the bitter end.
Nantz’s enthusiasm level was terrific on all the exciting plays, especially in the final two minutes of regulation. Like the best play-by-play announcers, he also asked key questions to Romo, most notably: When were the Bills going to take advantage to the injury to Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu?
He also threw in a little analysis, noting that Bills coach Sean McDermott told him that you don’t beat Mahomes by kicking field goals as the Bills went for it on short fourth downs in their opening touchdown drive.
And he questioned a trick Kansas City third down and short play in which a receiver played quarterback rather than keep it in the hands of its star, Mahomes.
Romo was quick to see all the things that opened up the Kansas City secondary that led to Davis’ four touchdown performance, including the one with 13 seconds left.
He also suggested the Bills squib kick to waste a few seconds after taking the lead, something that McDermott will be criticized for not doing.
“They should have made Kansas City return it,” said Romo. “It shouldn’t have happened.”
And he second-guessed the Bills decision to rush four linemen at Mahomes with 13 seconds left rather than rush three linemen and have more people covering what had to be a quick pass.
Romo also criticized Bills cornerback Dane Jackson for an unnecessary holding call that negated a sack of Mahomes and questioned the Bills run call on a failed third down and short when a pass would have been better.
The only errors were ones of omission, like how did Kansas City take the Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs out of the game? And how did the Bills offensive line keep Kansas City star lineman Chris Jones off Allen?
Romo also repeatedly brought up the legacy question involving Allen a few times in his efforts to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs.
“It is your season, this could change your legacy,” said Romo.
Nantz quickly noted that no one is thinking about legacy during the game.
The Allen legacy question was most notable 10 seconds before the touchdown to Davis gave the Bills the 36-33 lead.
“Twenty-three seconds to change your life Josh Allen,” said Romo.
“And thousands of lives in Western New York,” added Nantz.
Whether Bills Mafia believes it or not today, life will go on after there is time to reflect on what Romo called “a quarterback duel for the ages.”
Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:
Paging Jack Buck: After game’s end, Romo delivered almost the same line that the legendary baseball announcer said after an injured Kirk Gibson hit a home run in the World Series: “I can’t believe what we just saw.”
Flawless Prediction: In the pregame show, studio analyst Bill Cowher said the winner would be “the last guy to have the ball.” Even he couldn’t have predicted that meant the first guy to have the ball in overtime. After the game ended, he said Allen and Mahomes were both “flawless.”
False Hope: As Butker lined up for the field goal that sent the game into overtime, Romo said he was “nervous.” Not as nervous as Bills fans. Romo also gave Bills fans some false hope when he initially thought Kelce didn’t get two feet down on the winning touchdown. Kelce did.
Regretful Remark: Before overtime, Nantz said if the Bills lose, they will “rue the fact Mahomes only had 13 seconds at his own 25 and was able to get all the way down to the Bills’ 31 against the No. 1 defense and the No. 1 pass defense” to get in position for the tying field goal.
“Gigantic” Loss: That’s the word Nantz used when Mathieu was injured. It seemed appropriate after all the later breakdowns in the Kansas City secondary.
The Quiz: After Mahomes threw a sidearm pass to avoid Bills rusher Gregory Rousseau, Nantz referenced the late Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dan Quisenberry.
Best Reintroduction: Noting how infrequent Bills punts have been lately, Nantz jokingly “reintroduced” Bills punter Matt Haack to Bills Mafia. Haack then had such a terrific punt you wondered if someone else was kicking.
Best Reassessment: In last year’s Bills postseason loss to Kansas City, Romo said Mahomes was further along than Allen in reading defenses. Early Sunday, Romo noted that “Allen has improved and sees the game better.”
Hey, Hey: After the Bills scored on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, CBS played “Shout!” leading into the commercial break.”
Something for Romo to Shout About: After Allen’s 75-yard touchdown to Davis cut the Kansas City lead to 23-21 when it looked like the game was getting away from the Bills, Romo shouted: “It is not the same old Bills.”
7 and 7: With the Bills down 23-21, it was noted that Allen had seven touchdowns and seven incompletions in seven quarters of his two playoff games.
Halftime Report: CBS studio host James Brown opened halftime by saying of the Allen-Mahomes duel, “we are witnessing the next decade of the NFL. They are throwing haymakers after haymakers.” Later in the game, Nantz said Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have something to say about how the next decade plays out in the AFC.
Best Superman Impression: As he frequently avoided Bills rushers, Mahomes was called “Superman” a few times. There were two Supermans Sunday.
A "Big" Understatement: With the Bills down 14-7 near the end of the half and Kansas City getting the second half kickoff, Nantz noted, “This is a big drive.” Allen proceeded to lead the Bills to a touchdown drive to tie the score at 14. It was the first time Kansas City had allowed a touchdown under the two-minute warning in several games. “They don’t play against Josh Allen every time,” added Romo.
A Good Look: In something probably only Romo would realize, he credited McDermott for calling a timeout with 11 seconds left in the first half after showing the Bills were going to pressure Mahomes just to see how Kansas City would line up. The Bills dropped that coverage after the timeout.
Ice Talk: Kansas City’s Harrison Butker's 50-yard field goal attempt before the half seemed to be a formality to the announcers because he was 25 of 28 going into the game. After McDermott called a timeout, Romo asked: “Is Butker easily iced or is the Ice Man? He missed the kick. He also missed an extra point. The importance of the missed extra point surprisingly wasn’t emphasized by any of the announcers.
Where is Gene? It would have been preferable to hear Gene Steratore, CBS’ officiating expert, explain why it was Kansas City’s option whether to rekick after there was a 15-yard penalty against K.C. and a 5-yard penalty against the Bills. Haack’s first kick was terrific. Kansas City got much better field position after his weak second one.
Party Time? In the pregame show, studio analyst Boomer Esiason, a former Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback, was rooting for a Bengals-Bills AFC final next Sunday just to be a guest at a legendary party thrown by retired Bills quarterback Jim Kelly. “We’re coming Jimmy, we’re coming,” said Esiason. Bills fans have to hope Allen’s legacy will be secured quickly so the party won’t be delayed too long.