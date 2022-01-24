Alan Pergament: CBS' Jim Nantz, Tony Romo excel in 'quarterback duel and playoff game for the ages'

“And thousands of lives in Western New York,” added Nantz.

Whether Bills Mafia believes it or not today, life will go on after there is time to reflect on what Romo called “a quarterback duel for the ages.”

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:

Paging Jack Buck: After game’s end, Romo delivered almost the same line that the legendary baseball announcer said after an injured Kirk Gibson hit a home run in the World Series: “I can’t believe what we just saw.”

Flawless Prediction: In the pregame show, studio analyst Bill Cowher said the winner would be “the last guy to have the ball.” Even he couldn’t have predicted that meant the first guy to have the ball in overtime. After the game ended, he said Allen and Mahomes were both “flawless.”

False Hope: As Butker lined up for the field goal that sent the game into overtime, Romo said he was “nervous.” Not as nervous as Bills fans. Romo also gave Bills fans some false hope when he initially thought Kelce didn’t get two feet down on the winning touchdown. Kelce did.