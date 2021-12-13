Alan Pergament: CBS' Jim Nantz, Tony Romo deliver in a surprising and memorable 100th game together

He seemed to base his prediction on faulty logic – saying the Bills “hadn’t gotten overwhelmed like this in some time” and always play tight games. That ignored the Bills’ 41-16 loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 21, which was only three games ago.

Still, when an Allen touchdown run cut the lead to 24-10, Romo called it “a sign of life.” “Josh Allen making every right decision,” said Romo. “Oh, it is not over.”

He said the same thing after an Allen 15-yard pass to tight end Dawson Knox cut the lead to 27-17.

And after Allen hit Davis for the 4-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 27-24 with less than 5 minutes left, Romo noted: “We got a game.” “I know we do,” replied Nantz. “I never felt Tampa Bay would have to fight to the end for this one.”

Romo contradicted himself once. He criticized Bills coach Sean McDermott for punting on a fourth down and 3 when the team was down two touchdowns late in the third quarter and fans may have wondered if he had turned into Dick Jauron.

“I’m going for it,” said Romo, adding Brady was bound to lead a field goal drive at some point and there might not be enough time for the Bills to have enough possessions to win.