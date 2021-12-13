Alan Pergament: CBS' Jim Nantz, Tony Romo deliver in a surprising and memorable 100th game together

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo worked their 100th game together Sunday. They haven’t had many like the Buffalo Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“For second half turnarounds and fourth quarters, this is in the Top 10 of the 100,” said Nantz in a brief telephone interview Sunday night. “I never saw this comeback coming. It was so one-sided at halftime.”
It was a comeback that deserved having CBS’ top announcing team and Nantz and Romo delivered.
Just when the Bills Mafia may have thought they had enough of this team as the Bills fell behind 24-3, quarterback Josh Allen pulled them back in and took Nantz and Romo along for one of the best fourth quarter rides of the season.
As Allen drove the Bills to a tying field goal in the final minute of regulation, Nantz summarized it perfectly.
“Who could have thought a little over an hour ago, there would be this drama at the end?” said Nantz.
I suspect not even some of the Bills’ most diehard fans as they watched Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady lead the Bucs to more than 300 yards in offense in the first half.
As the teams prepared for overtime, Nantz continued the theme.
“A game that suddenly went from what looked like a foregone conclusion turned into a thriller,” said Nantz.
The thrill undoubtedly was gone for the Bills Mafia after Tampa came away with the victory on Brady’s 700th career touchdown pass. But Nantz and Romo gave Bills fans plenty of optimism that the disappointing 7-6 Bills team could still provide many thrills this year and years to come.
Romo called the Bills “one of the most complete 7-5 teams (now 7-6) I’ve seen in some time,” suggested they could turn things around like the Bucs did last season and threw almost as many bouquets at Allen as he did Brady, the GOAT.
Romo’s biggest praise of Allen might have come after the quarterback connected with Stefon Diggs on a couple of throws in which he anticipated where the receiver would be before he broke.
“This is Josh Allen being Josh Allen,” said Romo. “That’s why you have yourself a franchise quarterback and the Bills are going to be good for a long time.”
Before the kickoff, the announcers seemed to be overhyping the game.
Nantz noted that he and Romo have been waiting for the game since the NFL schedule was released. He added the Bills appeared to be “very focused” in their talks with players.
“They better be focused,” said Romo.
The Bills weren’t focused in the first half, with fans undoubtedly ready to shout the E word – as in another embarrassing effort.
But the E word in the last 11 minutes of the game was "exciting," with Nantz and Romo seeming to be loving it as much as Bills fans were.
“This is an incredible comeback,” said Romo as the Bills got the ball back trailing 27-24, with about three minutes left. “This wasn’t even possible.”
“Twenty-one down on the road against the Super Bowl champs,” said an incredulous Nantz.
Nantz was solid in the most important E word for a play-by-play man – enthusiasm. He was terrific calling big plays like Allen’s touchdown passes to Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox, Davis’ effort to get a key first down on the game-tying drive, Allen’s touchdown run, and Brady’s incredible touchdown throw to a leaping Mike Evans over Bills safety Micah Hyde.
Romo was best at sensing a Bills comeback was possible against the better judgment of the fans who likely fled their TVs.
When he said the Bills just needed to score a touchdown to be back in the game when it was 24-3, it seemed like a desperate attempt to keep viewers from leaving. But sure enough, he was right.
He seemed to base his prediction on faulty logic – saying the Bills “hadn’t gotten overwhelmed like this in some time” and always play tight games. That ignored the Bills’ 41-16 loss to Indianapolis on Nov. 21, which was only three games ago.
Still, when an Allen touchdown run cut the lead to 24-10, Romo called it “a sign of life.” “Josh Allen making every right decision,” said Romo. “Oh, it is not over.”
He said the same thing after an Allen 15-yard pass to tight end Dawson Knox cut the lead to 27-17.
And after Allen hit Davis for the 4-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 27-24 with less than 5 minutes left, Romo noted: “We got a game.” “I know we do,” replied Nantz. “I never felt Tampa Bay would have to fight to the end for this one.”
Romo contradicted himself once. He criticized Bills coach Sean McDermott for punting on a fourth down and 3 when the team was down two touchdowns late in the third quarter and fans may have wondered if he had turned into Dick Jauron.
“I’m going for it,” said Romo, adding Brady was bound to lead a field goal drive at some point and there might not be enough time for the Bills to have enough possessions to win.
Sure enough, the Bucs held the ball for more than six minutes on a 84-yard drive that gave them a 27-10 lead.
But after the Bills scored 17 unanswered points and tied the game, Romo said McDermott’s punt call was the right one.
That is impossible to know. You can’t play results. If Allen had cashed the fourth down and led a touchdown drive, the Bills might have been down by only 24-17 with a full quarter to play.
Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast and my brief postgame interview with Nantz:
Scary Moment: After one of Allen’s long runs before his touchdown pass to Knox cut the lead to 27-17 with more than 9 minutes left, Romo said, “he’s always scared” Allen won’t get up. He did, but a replay showed he might have gotten hurt. It wasn’t long before a report that the quarterback had his ankle taped.
Referee Report: The announcers didn’t make a thing about it, but they clearly suggested the Bills were the victim of some bad calls. Romo called a motion penalty against Diggs “a little nitpicky.” He also was surprised the Bucs’ Carlton Davis wasn’t called for holding Diggs when his jersey was grabbed or again on a third down and two before the Bills kicked the tying field goal. CBS referee expert Gene Steratore didn’t like the pass interference call against Bills cornerback Levi Wallace covering Mike Evans in overtime. Steratore confused the receiver and defender, but concluded it was either a no call or should have been called on the receiver.
Under Siege: Late in the first half, Nantz said, “Josh Allen is under pressure on every dropback.” Romo quickly summarized: “One guy is getting time, the other guy is not today.” At halftime, CBS studio analyst Bill Cowher said Allen was “under siege.” In the second half, Romo said things changed because Allen got the ball out quicker in the second half to avoid pressure.
Huge Exaggeration: When Brady fumbled the game’s first snap, Romo said, “this is huge for Buffalo” because you need to get a lead on the Bucs. Sorry, nothing is huge that early or even in the first half. Teams rarely if ever win or lose a NFL game in the first half.
“Fantastic” Talk: Romo said early in the game that Allen is “having a fantastic year.” He had a fantastic fourth quarter but there wasn’t a fantastic finish.
Safety Talk: After the Bucs’ Leonard Fournette scored on a 47-yard touchdown run, Romo noted that the Bills are susceptible to long runs when their safeties are trying to disguise what they are doing and are a little late filling the gap.
Speedy Line: After Nantz said of Bills returner Marquez Stevenson, “they call this guy 'Speedy',” Romo cracked: “Same thing I call you.” After Brady uncharacteristically ran for a first down, Nantz cracked: “That’s the guy you should call Speedy.”
Amazing Brady: After another Brady run when he avoided a defender, Romo said, “this is what makes Tom amazing.” I can think of a few more important things, like the fact he is 44 years old and still excelling in the NFL.
Three’s Company: CBS had a shot of McDermott, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and a third coach huddling up after Tampa took a 10-0 lead, which led Romo to praise them for making changes on the fly. Whatever adjustments they made, they eventually worked.
History Lessons: CBS noted that the Bills became the first team in 30 years that didn’t give a running back one carry in the first half. “That’s crazy,” said Romo. CBS also noted that Brady is 107-1 when leading a game by 21 points, with the lone loss against the Bills.
Emotional Time: CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said McDermott was “struggling for the right words” and was “very emotional” at halftime.
Foolish Fake: After a Bills fake punt failed, Romo noted it was attempted near midfield where return teams play “safe” rather than rush the punter. Surprisingly, Romo didn’t say that if the Bills were going to go for it on a short fourth down, they should have kept Allen in to go for it.
Correction: After Romo noted there's “a lot of Bills fans here,” Nantz corrected him: “Not Bills fans, Bills Mafia.”
The Play of the Game: As the Bucs went for it on a third and 3 yards to go in overtime, Romo predicted it would be “the play of the game.” He said the Bills needed a stop or they were going to lose. He was right. Brady hit Breshad Perriman for the winning 58-yard touchdown. As Tremaine Edmunds chased him, Romo was quick to note Perriman wasn’t the linebacker’s man and that he was just "a helper" in coverage. But he didn’t say which Bill was supposed to cover Perriman.
Playing the Percentages: Bills fans can take some solace in that Steve Kornacki, the election night polling guru for NBC, said on the “Sunday Night Football” pregame show that the Bills still had a 66% chance of making the playoffs. And Nantz had this to say in my telephone call with him: “I still believe this is a dangerous team and their schedule is favorable enough … I want to see more of this team.” Bills fans should want to see more of Nantz and Romo, too.