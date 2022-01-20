Alan Pergament: CBS' Jim Nantz sees something special in Josh Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick off the field, too

CBS’ top play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz vividly remembers the day Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won him over again by taking a knee.
Nantz, who calls the Bills-Kansas City game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on WIVB-TV alongside analyst Tony Romo, has become close to Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field.
The star quarterbacks have visited separately at the Masters and they’ve been at the Nantz home in Pebble Beach, Calif., and hit golf balls on the par-3 course in his backyard.
“Both great guys,” said Nantz. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know both of them on a personal basis.”
When Allen visited Nantz at his California home, Jameson, Nantz’s 5-year-old son, presented Allen a stick figure he had drawn of the quarterback and wrote Allen’s name on it.
Allen responded in a way that reminded Nantz of something he witnessed while being with his friend, the late President George H. W. Bush.
“Josh’s instincts weren’t to stand hovering over him,” recalled Nantz. “He’s a big guy. His instincts were to drop to one knee to see eye to eye to a 5-year-old's level. That is a gift.”
The gesture reminded him in a very different way of what he witnessed when President Bush saw jazz great Lionel Hampton in a restaurant.
Nantz said President Bush was in his late 70s at the time.
“I just learned so much from him, just the way that he treated everybody with such respect and dignity,” said Nantz. “Lionel Hampton was in a wheelchair. The president naturally dropped to one knee and had a conversation with him at eye level.”
Nantz told President Bush over dinner the gesture left an impression on him.
Paraphrasing the conversation, Nantz said President Bush told him, " 'Jimmy you never force anybody to look up to you. You get to their level and you give people that respect and dignity so they're not put in the position where they have to look up at you all the time.’ That was the life lesson.”
“You don’t see people do that all the time. People don’t think about it. It is a courtesy, a sign of respect for other people. It is a basic lesson in giving other people their dignity.
“I realize these are completely different circumstances,” said Nantz. “The point that Josh instinctively looked down and there he was taking a knee. He’s raised right I guess is the point: He just has a feel for people and he's real. You guys have yourself a great man for your community and what a run, what a ride this is going to be for a long, long time.
“He's such a perfect fit for Buffalo, the vibe in Western New York around this team,” added Nantz. “Maybe you could build a case of a few other spots around the league, but they are so wrapped into the Bills that it is almost a collegelike connection to the franchise.”
Nantz said he ran into Allen’s family the night before the Bills’ overtime loss to Tampa.
“It just reminded me of families coming together, like in the SEC and making a weekend of it,” said Nantz.
“I can't even imagine him in another city now. … He so much embodies the personality of the fan base – hard work, strong. Strong minded really, just down to earth. It is totally who he is. He's just very gracious.”
Nantz also was impressed by a former Bills quarterback last weekend.
He brought up watching a shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick in the stands at Highmark Stadium rooting on his former team during their 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots Saturday night.
“It is my single favorite thing I’ve maybe ever seen an athlete do,” said Nantz, who has always thought that there was something special about Fitzpatrick.
“It is so much who he is,” said Nantz. “I have to say I've never seen anything like that, nor will anyone ever see anything like that. Who else would go sit in the stands, take his shirt off at wind chill subzero and cheer lustily for a team that he once played for? We would all like to think that our sports heroes really care, would really truly be one of us.
“When did you ever see anybody who was a reflection of a fan base, became one of us more than Ryan Fitzpatrick? With all the great things that happened on the field last weekend, that is to me, the best thing that happened the whole weekend.
“For us as sports fans to have our hopes that these guys actually care, that it means something to be a Buffalo Bill."
Fitzpatrick has been in Highmark Stadium more than Nantz and Romo this season. The only Bills game worked by CBS’ No. 1 team was the overtime loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 12.
Near the end of the Bills' loss, Romo called them “one of the most complete 7-5 teams I've seen in some time” and suggested that they could turn things around, like the Bucs did last season in winning the Super Bowl.
Nantz also was optimistic about the Bills in a postgame conversation.
“I still believe this is the dangerous team and their schedule is favorable enough,” Nantz told me. “I want to see more of this team.”
The Bills haven’t lost since, with Allen leading the Bills to seven straight touchdown drives in demolishing the Patriots last Saturday.
“It’s an impressive team,” said Nantz. “It looks like a Super Bowl team to me, but I could turn around and say the same thing about Kansas City. In some respects, it is a shame they are meeting in the divisional round and not in a rematch in the championship game. That performance on Saturday night was top to bottom as complete a performance of excellence is I can ever recall.”
He and Romo worked the Bills’ 38-24 loss to Kansas City in last season’s AFC title game. During that game, Romo said Allen has evolved and improved, “but Patrick Mahomes versus pressure is just further along in their system … Josh had been fooled today against some very tough looks.”
The playoff rematch in a game in which the two quarterbacks are coming off five touchdown performances will determine if that assessment needs to be changed.
“I just think their careers are in so many ways just starting and I think if you dialed back the tape from a year ago, we discussed how these two were going to have a rivalry for years to come,” said Nantz.
What does he expect Sunday?
“It's so clichéd to say it. But I hate to see one of these teams lose. I really do. They're both such great teams. It's kind of inconceivable to think one of them is going to see their season come to an end ... I don't know what's going to happen. I have no idea. I like to surprise me. Let me see it unfold.”
Bills fans undoubtedly hope Sunday’s game will unfold with Allen doing the same thing he did before Jameson Nantz, and taking a knee again at the Super Bowl three weeks later.
“He may take a knee on the last play of the Super Bowl, but they’ll never be anything more impressive to me than the way he took a knee to get down and communicate with my son,” said Nantz.