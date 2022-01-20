Alan Pergament: CBS' Jim Nantz sees something special in Josh Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick off the field, too

“He's such a perfect fit for Buffalo, the vibe in Western New York around this team,” added Nantz. “Maybe you could build a case of a few other spots around the league, but they are so wrapped into the Bills that it is almost a collegelike connection to the franchise.”

Nantz said he ran into Allen’s family the night before the Bills’ overtime loss to Tampa.

“It just reminded me of families coming together, like in the SEC and making a weekend of it,” said Nantz.

“I can't even imagine him in another city now. … He so much embodies the personality of the fan base – hard work, strong. Strong minded really, just down to earth. It is totally who he is. He's just very gracious.”

Nantz also was impressed by a former Bills quarterback last weekend.

He brought up watching a shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick in the stands at Highmark Stadium rooting on his former team during their 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots Saturday night.

“It is my single favorite thing I’ve maybe ever seen an athlete do,” said Nantz, who has always thought that there was something special about Fitzpatrick.