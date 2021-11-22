Alan Pergament: CBS' Harlan was only reason to delay looking for 'escape hatch' in Bills debacle

Best Official: Green was sharp to note that Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie’s fumble after slipping was going to be ruled a fumble because he was never touched after he slipped. Green also correctly noted that a Colts interception would be overturned because the ball hit the ground. CBS went to commercial before it was overturned, sending viewers to Twitter to get a ruling before CBS returned from commercial.

Illegal Touching: Green didn’t seem to agree with a roughing the passer penalty against the Bills' Efe Obada for a slight shove of Wentz. “I don’t know Kevin,” said Green. He knew it was a bad call but didn’t want to say it. Harlan then referred to a terrible roughing call they witnessed a week early when an interception of Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was negated by a similar weak call.

A Little Jiggly: Harlan had some fun when Bills guard Cody Ford was called for a false start, noting that he was “a little jiggly.” Allen didn’t find it funny. He seemed more than a little frustrated because the penalty negated what looked like was going to be a first down quarterback run.

On Wisconsin: Green noted that Taylor was used to playing in lousy weather because he played his collegiate career at Wisconsin.