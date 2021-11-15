Alan Pergament: CBS' Feely talks too much but he had several good moments in Bills win

Dedes had a good excitement level on the big plays of the game, but there also were long, inevitable dry spells in a game that may have made Bills fans happy to be bored.

Feely had several good moments, most notably when he suggested Allen go back to receiver Stefon Diggs with the same touchdown play that was overruled because Diggs didn’t get his second foot down. Allen did just that, hitting Diggs for the 12-yard touchdown that gave the Bills a 17-3 lead and control of the game.

Feely also seemed to channel the thinking of Allen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll when he suggested the quarterback could throw to Diggs on every down because the Jets didn’t have anyone who could stay with him.

My biggest complaint about Feely is he hasn’t learned that silence is a good thing on occasion, especially if you have a voice as grating as the former field goal kicker’s voice can be. He often delivered commentary that was as painfully obvious as Mike White was in over his head.

During the game, I was asked on Twitter why the Bills often get second-tier announcers to call their games. It can have something to do with the Buffalo market size, though that wasn’t the case against the Jets, who play in the large New York-New Jersey market.