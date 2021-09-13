Alan Pergament: CBS' Eagle is sharp, Davis is soft in criticism of Bills and overdoes praise of Big Ben

Let’s Go Orange: The most entertaining moment in the broadcast came when Davis briefly misidentified Bills lineman Mario Addison after a strip sack as Rafael Addison, who scored 1,876 points for Syracuse’s basketball team in the 1980s. “Syracuse basketball fans are thrilled by the way,” said Eagle. “If I go Leo Rautins, time to take me out,” replied Davis. “Tony (Red) Bruin in the next series,” continued Eagle. Bruin also played in the 1980s.

Questionable Call: After a Roethlisberger interception by Tre’Davious White was nullified because of a penalty on White, Davis speculated that the Steeler quarterback only threw the pass because he knew there was a penalty. Maybe he did, but there was no evidence of that. The penalty against White was widely viewed as questionable, but Davis offered no opinion. “He threw it because he knew,” said Davis of Roethlisberger. “When you are in the league 18 years you know things,” said Eagle. Actually, Allen threw a pass earlier when he saw Pittsburgh had 12 men on the field so it doesn’t take 18 years to learn. Davis also picked an odd time to praise Big Ben’s leadership – after the blocked punt that led to a Steeler touchdown. The quarterback had nothing to do with that. And after Big Ben lumbered for a long gain, Davis called it another sign of “true leadership.”