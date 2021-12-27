Alan Pergament: CBS' Eagle, Davis generally find the right words, but not when it comes to praising Josh Allen

Kraft Sighting: CBS’ cameras focused on Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan after a commercial break and missed the start of a Bills play. It would have been preferable to see their reaction three plays later after Allen hit Diggs for a Bills touchdown.

Searching for a Compliment: Eagle noted Jones called the first Bills-Pats game in crazy weather conditions a once-in-a-lifetime event. He added it was mentally taxing. That led Davis to say he wasn’t sure if Jones got the credit he deserved in a game in which he handed off 46 times. Shortly after that, Hyde got his first of two interceptions.

No Man’s Land: That’s where Eagle said the Bills were on a fourth down and 7 near the Pats 39 when an offsides cut it to a 4th and 2. Allen converted with a pass to Diggs. Eagle brought up the idea of kicking a 53-yard field goal but Davis didn’t have time to weigh in. “The Bills have been resolute in their approach,” said Eagle. Allen ended the drive with a 12-yard laser to Diggs for a 17-7 lead.

Here Comes the Jugs Machine: After Diggs caught Allen's laser, Davis said: “That’s why you work on the jugs machine. I’m throwing that bad boy up to 150.”