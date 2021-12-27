Alan Pergament: CBS' Eagle, Davis generally find the right words, but not when it comes to praising Josh Allen

CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle showcased his vast vocabulary during the Buffalo Bills’ 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.
He proved why he is on the network’s No. 2 team as he tossed out superlatives like the Bills being “resolute” in their aggressiveness.
He added they needed to “reformat” their offensive line because of Covid issues and injuries.
And he admired quarterback Josh Allen’s “improvisational” skills during the game’s clinching drive in the big AFC showdown.
Surprisingly, the words he never uttered were “Pro Bowl snubs,” which Allen and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde received this week.
If anything, Eagle and analyst Charles Davis underplayed how great Allen was leading the first team never having to punt against a Bill Belichick defense and how poorly Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones played.
Eagle and Davis praised Allen throughout the game, but it was nowhere near the level of superlatives he received elsewhere after the game.
Watching Belichick seek out Allen to congratulate him after the game said as much or more about the quarterback’s performance than anything the announcers said.
The superlatives on NBC’s “Football Night in America” included Chris Simms, a big Allen fan, calling the quarterback “the greatest one-man show in the sport.”
However, Eagle’s enthusiasm was exceptional calling Allen’s one-man show of big plays. He repeatedly found the right words, especially on plays involving receiver Isaiah McKenzie.
He also did the play-by-play announcer’s job asking Davis the key questions as both Bills coach Sean McDermott and Belichick went for it several times on fourth downs.
Davis repeatedly talked about the “aggressiveness” McDermott wanted. He appeared to link it to the coach’s decisions to go for it on fourth downs. Davis and Eagle implied the gambling was in McDermott’s modus operandi this season when every Bills fan knew this was a new McDermott, perhaps because he grew tired of being criticized for his recent conservatism. He apparently now realizes it is smart to trust his superstar quarterback.
Eagle and Davis covered all the narratives of the game, including the Bills offensive line keeping Patriots prize pass rusher Matthew Judon in check and the defense forcing Jones to make throws to prove all the superlatives the rookie has received this season were deserving.
He didn’t prove it Sunday. The announcers were gentle in criticizing Jones, who was badly off-target on several throws and finished the day with 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards, two interceptions and a rating of 31.4.
When Jones made one pass across his body, Davis searched for something nice to say and said he was borrowing a page from the Book of Allen.
Any comparisons to Allen were undeserving Sunday.
Davis also uttered the words I never expected anyone to utter Sunday considering all the mixing and matching that had to be done on the Bills' offensive line due to Covid-19 and injuries: “How good has this offensive line been?” Good enough that Allen wasn't sacked.
Who among the Bills Mafia would have predicted that the offensive line would allow Allen so much time to lead four long touchdown drives? Probably as many people who would have predicted that McKenzie, who only played so much because Cole Beasley was out due to Covid-19 protocols, would have been the receiving star of the game.
Davis noted a few times that Allen had told the announcers he trusted McKenzie.
“Not sure we believed him, but he’s showing it,” said Davis.
The Book on Isaiah surely has changed going into the final two games.
Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:
Making it Personal: CBS studio analyst Bill Cowher suggested during the pregame crew that McDermott had done just that in the game after his comments about Belichick in the Bills loss to the Patriots three weeks earlier.
Anna Lytics: CBS ran a brief clever story featuring an actress with that fictional name to comically explain why teams now use analytics to decide whether to go for it more on fourth downs and on two-point conversions. At the end, she said, “trust me, it works 50% of the time, all the time.” The percentage was higher for the Bills Sunday.
Paydirt: During the ESPN pregame show, Chris Mortensen reported that Beasley has been fined cumulatively more than $100,000 for breaking Covid protocols. He added that despite being unable to play, Beasley received his $261,000 paycheck. In other words, he earned four times more than McKenzie, who reportedly signed a 1-year deal for $1.1 million or about $65,000 a game.
They Were Half Right: Cowher and Phil Simms picked the Bills to win, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason picked the Patriots.
Come Together: Eagle noted that Allen told the announcers in a Zoom call that the loss to Patriots on Monday Night Football “brought them together as a team.” Cue the Beatles song.
Let’s Get Physical: When Bills back Devin Singletary dragged the Patriots Kyle Dugger for a first down, Davis said that physicality was what McDermott was looking for. Cue the Olivia Newton-John song.
Keep Calm and Carry On: Davis added that Allen told them he has learned to be calm during big games. Cue a Frank Sinatra song.
Style Points: After a designed Allen run, Davis asked: “Did the words single wing come to mind?” Everyone under 50 turned to their fathers and asked what he was talking about.
Quoting Bum: After Allen threw a dangerous pass over the middle across his body for a first down, Davis quoted legendary coach Bum Phillips, who said he doesn’t want “any player to do exactly what I want or never does exactly what I want them to do.”
Anna Lytics Disagrees: On the Bills first drive, Davis disagreed with McDermott’s decision to go for it on fourth down inside the 5-yard line. “I’m kicking a field goal here.” Eagle noted McDermott wanted to trust his offense. Allen then hit McKenzie for the 3-yard touchdown that gave the Bills a 7-0 lead. “The gamble paid off,” said Eagle.
The Circle Game: Noting McKenzie’s circuitous route on the touchdown, Davis said, “he moved from one circle to a bigger circle.”
Josh’s Good Fortune: Allen wasn’t perfect. A replay showed he recovered his own fumble at the end of a long gain. And one pass he put in harm’s way was dropped by the Patriots’ J.C. Jackson when Buffalo held a 26-21 lead.
Kraft Sighting: CBS’ cameras focused on Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan after a commercial break and missed the start of a Bills play. It would have been preferable to see their reaction three plays later after Allen hit Diggs for a Bills touchdown.
Searching for a Compliment: Eagle noted Jones called the first Bills-Pats game in crazy weather conditions a once-in-a-lifetime event. He added it was mentally taxing. That led Davis to say he wasn’t sure if Jones got the credit he deserved in a game in which he handed off 46 times. Shortly after that, Hyde got his first of two interceptions.
No Man’s Land: That’s where Eagle said the Bills were on a fourth down and 7 near the Pats 39 when an offsides cut it to a 4th and 2. Allen converted with a pass to Diggs. Eagle brought up the idea of kicking a 53-yard field goal but Davis didn’t have time to weigh in. “The Bills have been resolute in their approach,” said Eagle. Allen ended the drive with a 12-yard laser to Diggs for a 17-7 lead.
Here Comes the Jugs Machine: After Diggs caught Allen's laser, Davis said: “That’s why you work on the jugs machine. I’m throwing that bad boy up to 150.”
Back to Anna Lytics: Eagle didn’t ask Davis about the Bills decision to go for it on fourth down from the Pats 1 with a 10-7 lead. It took a while after Emmanuel Sanders dropped a sure touchdown before Davis noted McDermott’s decision was partly based on New England getting the ball at their own 1-yard line. The Bills quickly stopped the Pats, got the ball back inside Patriot territory and scored to make it 17-7. In other words, the failed decision to go for it ultimately led to a touchdown anyway.
“Gutsy” Play: Davis said the officials’ decision to pick up a roughing penalty on the Bills’ Jerry Hughes as he tried to hold up Jones on the sideline was a “gutsy” play. It would have been nice to have heard from CBS officiating expert Gene Steratore, who never said a word all day.
Reading Lips: After the “gutsy” officiating play, Davis suggested Belichick was asking an official, “are you officiating intent now?”
Embarrassing Statement: At halftime, Esiason repeated McDermott made the game personal and added, “they were embarrassed on 'Thursday Night Football.' ” It was actually on “Monday Night Football.” Boomer should be embarrassed.
Maturation is the Word: Davis talked about Allen’s maturation in making quick decisive decisions, which would have meant more if he hadn’t praised Jones’ maturation as well.
Valentine’s Day: When Diggs was tossed on his shoulder by what was described as a wrestling move called a “suplex,” Eagle indicated it was a move made famous by a wrestler named Greg "The Hammer" Valentine. No penalty was called.
A Day at The Improv: After Allen tossed a short pass to Diggs for a key fourth down on the clinching touchdown drive, Eagle said, “if it is not there, make it up. The improvisation.” “That’s two headliners at The Improv,” added Davis.
Post-Christmas Gift: After Dawson Knox caught the clinching 2-yard touchdown, Davis said he deserved the gift because of his excellent job helping to block the Patriots pass rushers.
The Final Words: Bills fans undoubtedly savored Eagle’s words at game’s end. “The Buffalo Bills came in here and pulled off a huge victory. ... The Buffalo Bills are in the driver’s seat in the AFC East.” With home games against Atlanta and the New York Jets ahead, Anna Lytics undoubtedly agrees. Cue the “Shout” song.