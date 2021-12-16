Alan Pergament: CBS Christmas movie has Buffalo angle; WGRZ's owner in another contract dispute

This is what I’m thinking:
From “Scandal” to a Christmas movie – the Katie Lowes story.
The CBS holiday movie airing at 8 p.m. Sunday on WIVB-TV, “Christmas Take Flight,” has a Buffalo angle. It stars Lowes (Quinn Perkins on “Scandal”), who is from Long Island but has family in Buffalo and spent a lot of her childhood here. According to a CBS publicist, “she always spends Christmas in Buffalo at her Grandma Pat’s house and has loved continuing the tradition with her two kids. They’re excited to return this year, their first time since the pandemic began.”
Here’s the movie’s summary from CBS: “ 'Christmas Takes Flight’ features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Lowes) and Matt Hansen (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.”
It sounds like a Hallmark movie, which couldn't be further from "Scandal."
Oh, no. WGRZ-TV, the NBC affiliate that is already is off Dish because of a contract dispute between the station’s TV owner, Tegna, and the satellite provider, is in jeopardy of losing more potential viewers.
Verizon has sent a notice to Fios subscribers saying it is “working hard to come to a fair agreement with Tegna, the owner of WGRZ NBC (502 HD / 2 SD) before our current agreement expires at 5 p.m. on December 31, 2021. However, Tegna has proposed unreasonable price increases, starting with close to a 50% increase. In the past year, Tegna removed their stations from other video providers who would not agree to unreasonable price increases. Tegna may do the same with Fios.
“Verizon remains committed to giving customers the ability to watch these TV channels but simply cannot agree to Tegna's demands for such unreasonable price increases.”
A provider is required to tell its subscribers of a potential loss of a station when a contract is close to running out.
“Love” Story: The exceptional hourlong special from 43North – “For the Love of Buffalo,” had a 2.1 rating on Channel 7 the first night it aired. It has since been repeated.
A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.
If you have HBO, you’ve undoubtedly seen promos for the HBO series “The Gilded Age” featuring Western New York native Christine Baranski.
She and Cynthia Nixon star as rich New York society aunts of an aspiring writer in the series from Julian Fellowes, the creator of “Downton Abbey.” It premieres Jan. 24 on the pay channel.
The series set late in the 19th century during economic changes in America started filming at multiple venues – including The Breakers – almost a year ago in Newport, R.I.
An astute reader noted that WKBW-TV’s broadcast of the sneak preview premiere of the new ABC series “Abbott Elementary” on Dec. 7 aired without any dialogue on the local ABC affiliate and asked if there were any plans to repeat it.
WKBW General Manager Marc Jaromin confirmed it happened because “a Master Control audio processor failure that impacted our ABC feed, one channel failed … Absolutely terrible timing, but I have to compliment the quick troubleshooting and repair by our Engineering team. Our streaming feeds and commercial servers were not impacted. Unfortunately, we were unable to reschedule a quick refeed.”
The episode should be available On Demand and on streaming sites.