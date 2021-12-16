Alan Pergament: CBS Christmas movie has Buffalo angle; WGRZ's owner in another contract dispute

Oh, no. WGRZ-TV, the NBC affiliate that is already is off Dish because of a contract dispute between the station’s TV owner, Tegna, and the satellite provider, is in jeopardy of losing more potential viewers.

Verizon has sent a notice to Fios subscribers saying it is “working hard to come to a fair agreement with Tegna, the owner of WGRZ NBC (502 HD / 2 SD) before our current agreement expires at 5 p.m. on December 31, 2021. However, Tegna has proposed unreasonable price increases, starting with close to a 50% increase. In the past year, Tegna removed their stations from other video providers who would not agree to unreasonable price increases. Tegna may do the same with Fios.

“Verizon remains committed to giving customers the ability to watch these TV channels but simply cannot agree to Tegna's demands for such unreasonable price increases.”

A provider is required to tell its subscribers of a potential loss of a station when a contract is close to running out.

“Love” Story: The exceptional hourlong special from 43North – “For the Love of Buffalo,” had a 2.1 rating on Channel 7 the first night it aired. It has since been repeated.