Alan Pergament: CBS' Andrew Catalon showcases knowledge of Bills and fans except at the end

Andrew Catalon knows the Buffalo Bills as well or better than any CBS play-by-play announcer.

He isn’t as well-known as Jim Nantz or Al Michaels, who will call the Bills' next two national TV games.

But Catalon has regularly called the Bills’ preseason games and used some of the material he gathered this summer in their 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday in Detroit.

His knowledge of the Bills makes him a pleasure to listen to when he is assigned their regular season games, too, because he continues to do homework on the team.

Who didn’t love him telling viewers that quarterback Josh Allen wanted to give his neighbors, a couple of farmers named Squirrel Winter and Marc Braun, a shoutout for shoveling his driveway so he could get to the game?

Catalon said Allen called their assistance “farmers helping a farmer.”

Who also didn’t enjoy Catalon saying McDermott told him how much rookie running back James Cook has improved?

All of Catalon’s knowledge of the Bills made me a little surprised about one significant missing detail. He didn’t realize Bills fans always fear the team will find a new way of losing.

After all, they did it a week earlier in an overtime loss to Minnesota when Allen just had to secure a snap from center to secure a victory in regulation.

But in the final two minutes, Catalon and analyst James Lofton sounded like the game was over. A CBS graphic with 25 seconds left even tentatively awarded the Bills a victory and a 7-3 record when there was still a chance they could lose.

The announcers were nonchalant as the Browns were driving for a touchdown with 19 seconds left that gave them a chance with a successful onside kick and a Hail Mary pass to send the game into overtime.

Sure, it was a long shot. But Bills fans know heartbreaking long shots as well as they do snowstorms.

Cleveland’s resulting onside kick came dangerously close to being recovered by the Browns’ Ronnie Harrison Jr. after Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis couldn’t handle it. It eventually was knocked out of bounds by Taiwan Jones.

That secured the Bills the victory in a bizarre week that forced the game to be played in Detroit because the Blizzard of 77 Inches in Orchard Park made it impossible to play at Highmark Stadium.

“Bizarre” and James Lofton go hand in hand. He often reaches to entertain with unusual comments. He uses NBA to NFL comparisons, so I’ll call him the Bill Walton version of NFL analysts.

A former Bill during their Super Bowl years and a Hall of Fame receiver, Lofton often gets a pass from some fans even as they scratch their heads listening to some of his comments and jokes.

He had his share of head-scratchers again Sunday, most notably suggesting the Bills punt at the Cleveland 39-yard line before Tyler Bass kicked a 56-yard field goal to give the Bills a 16-10 lead.

Lofton must have thought Dick Jauron or Doug Marrone was still coaching the Bills when kicking inside the opponent's 40 was more common.

Catalon smartly noted he doubted the Bills would have tried the field goal outside at Highmark Stadium, but it was a safer bet indoors.

Lofton also went conservative when asked whether the Browns should have kicked the ball deep or tried an onside kick when they were down 28-16 with about four minutes left.

He said he’d kick it. The Browns tried the onside kick and failed, giving the Bills the field position to drive for their final field goal.

His take when the Browns went for it on fourth and one deep in Bills territory when they were down 16-10 was all over the place to the point I had to listen to it three times.

“What do you do, James?” asked Catalon.

Lofton noted the Browns had lost five of their last six.

“You need a win,” said Lofton. “When you get close and you can score you have a better chance to win. A field goal would be easy but let’s see if we can get it the hard way.”

Translation: Go for it. I think.

Lofton did have one humorous moment late in the first half when he suggested a flaw in the strategy of calling two plays in a huddle to confirm time.

“What happens when you have guys who can’t remember two plays in a huddle?” he asked.

Bill Walton would have been proud.

Now on to more highlights and lowlights of the broadcast:

Playing the Percentages: In the pregame, Catalon said he thought the crowd was 60-40 in favor of Bills fans over Browns fans. By the time the game started, he made it 70-30. Lofton, looking to be different, called it 67-33. By my unofficial count, Catalon and Lofton talked about the Bills by 2-1 over the Browns.

Biggest Understatement: On “The NFL Today,” host James Brown said the game was moved to Detroit because of “inclement” weather.

The Sound of Silence: After Catalon noted late in the game how well linebacker Matt Milano played and the Bills were playing without four defensive stars, Lofton cracked: “Milano’s thinking all the guys would have done is steal my tackles.” Catalon responded appropriately with silence.

Premature Celebrations: Catalon has great excitement level on calls, though he was too excited prematurely a couple of times. He thought Davis made a miraculous sideline catch and Browns receiver Amari Cooper had legally caught a two-point conversion. Wrong both times. They were bang-bang plays so Catalon’s confusion was less of a head-scratcher.

The “Intimate” Conversation: CBS’ cameras caught Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs having what appeared to be what CBS studio analyst Nate Burleson called an “intimate” conversation late in the first half before the receiver was targeted for a pass. Lofton said Diggs was “trying to control his emotions there.” Soon, he was catching the pass that gave the Bills a 13-10 halftime lead. It would have been nice if there had been some overhead shots showing how the Browns were covering the Bills top receiver and how that left holes open for backs Devin Singletary and Cook.

Don’t They Watch? At halftime, Burleson, who I generally enjoy, said the Bills offense started after they began feeding Diggs. The receiver had only the TD catch at halftime. That’s hardly being fed. He was fed more after halftime. By the third quarter, Lofton was suggesting the Bills treat Diggs as San Diego used to treat tight end Antonio Gates: “Throw Diggs the ball even in double coverage.”

Doing the Math: You could almost hear the analytics crowd complaining about Catalon’s math skills after the Browns bypassed kicking an extra point and tried a two-point conversion that failed when they were down, 28-16. He said that meant they needed two touchdowns to win instead of a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a field goal to tie. Analytics experts would have noted they needed a two-point conversion at some point to tie so going for it earlier made sense.

Déjà vu All Over Again: Arguably, the biggest play of the game was the fumbled snap by Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the Browns appeared to be driving to expand their 10-3 lead. It was reminiscent of Allen’s fumble in the Minnesota game. Catalon quickly noted the fumble may have been because a backup center was playing for the Browns.

Sound Work: Catalon noted the Bills brought their most annoying game-day sound to Detroit. No, I’m not insulting DJ Nicholas Picholas, who was mentioned as being brought there. I’m referring to the train whistle, which didn’t help Bills stop any third downs in the first half.

Let It Snow: CBS replaced pictures of the Anchor Bar and Niagara Falls during commercial breaks with shots of Bills players in the snow trying to get to cars to take them to the location they gathered to be taken to the Buffalo airport.

Trading Places: There were shots of Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who amusingly played for the teams they were coaching against.

Allstate Won't Be Calling: After a third-down drop by Gabe Davis ended an early Bills possession, Catalon quickly noted that Davis had the third highest rated drop rate in the NFL at 17% before that drop. Presumably, the dropped onside kick won’t count.

Valid Excuses: The announcers gave the Bills valid excuses for their poor play early in the first half, noting they barely were able to practice. You know, because of “inclement” weather. Lofton also suggested there might have been “mental fatigue” in not knowing if or when they would play. Near game’s end, Catalon said the Bills “have really looked a lot sharper, especially Allen.”

Coach-Chauffeur: Catalon reported McDermott picked up linebacker Von Miller and punter-holder Sam Martin, who live near him, to get to the team’s meeting area before getting to the airport.

Rookie Mistake: After one of the receptions by the Browns’ Amari Cooper, Lofton said it was a tough ask for a rookie player. Dane Jackson, who was in coverage, is in his third year with the Bills, as Catalon later noted.

That Hurts: Catalon reported that Allen told him the only time his injured arm hurts is on sidearm passes.

Gentle Criticism: When Allen threw one of several inaccurate short passes in the first half, Lofton wasn’t as critical as fans on social media. “That miss was a little bit of a head-scratcher,” he said.

The Bully: That’s how Lofton praised Diggs, essentially because he takes the part of the field he wants. That was a head-scratcher.

The Verdict: The Bills’ Dawson Knox was ruled to have fumbled after a long reception, though a quick replay reversed the call. The decision came so quickly that CBS almost missed the next play. “That’s the way replays should be,” said Lofton. Agreed.

Where’s the Replay? Lofton said a pass interference call in the end zone against Diggs might have saved an interception. There was no replay to confirm that. But a live view made it appear that Allen’s pass was so deep in the corner of the end zone that there wasn’t much chance of an interception.

Wasteful Comment: Catalon said he didn’t want to talk about the height of 5-foot, 7-inch Singletary. Then he talked about his height. He said Singletary said the snow was up to his waste. “I got a feeling it’s a little higher than that,” Catalon concluded.

Free Gatorade Commercial: Lofton noted that Miller could have been on the sideline drinking the energy drink instead of battling in the final minutes. That assumed the game was over before it was over.

Icing the Game: Near game’s end, Lofton tried to be funny by suggesting the Bills wouldn’t need any post-game ice bath sessions because they would get iced walking to their cars after returning home.

“Somewhat Laughable”: That’s how Catalon described the criticism the Bills received for not leaving Thursday before the storm. He said they would have had only three hours after the NFL moved the game to do a variety of things, including packing and getting to the airport.

Resilient Ending: Catalon's post-victory assessment was upbeat: “What a week for the Buffalo Bills, their fans and family back home. As Sean McDermott told us last night, ‘this is what we do. We are the Buffalo Bills. We are resilient and our city showed it.’ ” Catalon's job as the Bills’ preseason announcer is safe.