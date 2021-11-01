Alan Pergament: CBS' Andrew Catalon shines, James Lofton baffles but entertains in Bills telecast

As far as I’m concerned, CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon can call every Buffalo Bills game.
I won’t even mind if the entertaining but occasionally baffling analyst James Lofton is with him.
I tweeted that praise of Catalon near the end of the Bills’ 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday in which the announcer illustrated so much expertise about the Bills that you wonder if fans of the Fins will be crying that he was too pro-Buffalo.
It isn’t surprising that Catalon knows the Bills better than any network announcer. After all, he has worked Bills preseason games for years alongside analyst Steve Tasker.
Catalon had a mistake-free game that included tidbits about Bills players that illustrated how much homework he does.
He did just about the impossible for any national broadcaster calling a Bills game: He avoided criticism on Twitter.
The only surprising thing about Catalon’s performance was that he declined to mention the vaccination controversy surrounding Cole Beasley, who the announcer accurately stated in the second half, “changed the momentum of the game.” You wonder if avoiding vaccination status is an NFL mandate for announcers.
Catalon obviously read the story in Sunday’s Buffalo News about tight end Tommy Sweeney. He noted the Bills players were going to miss tight end Dawson Knox but added his teammates were happy that Sweeney was going to get more snaps after dealing with an injury and Covid-19 the last two seasons.
He explained the changes in the Bills offensive line necessitated by an injury to tackle Spencer Brown.
All of the Bills' quarterbacks, including Mitch Trubisky, Jake Fromm and Davis Webb, mimicked professional golfers as they arrived to the stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff.
And he noted that golfer Phil Mickelson spoke to the team (via Zoom) in the summer, which helped explain why Allen dressed like Lefty for Halloween.
“Kudos to Josh Allen for pulling that off,” Catalon said of the costume.
The play-by-play announcer also had a terrific excitement level on several big plays in the game and asked Lofton, the ex-Bill who is in the Hall of Fame, all the right questions.
Lofton didn’t have many answers. He often took a politician’s way out by answering a different question than the one Catalon was asking.
Noting the Dolphins' difficulties lining up offensively correctly at key times in the game, Catalon asked, “whose fault is this?”
Lofton answered that Miami tight end Mike Gesicki was trying to get them lined up, which wasn’t really an answer.
When Catalon asked Lofton what needed to change for the Bills offensively, Lofton said they needed to practice ball security. It seemed like an odd answer since they didn’t commit any turnovers.
Lofton can be more entertaining than enlightening.
Some of his best lines make you wonder if he scripts them before the game or if they are ad-libs.
When Bills cornerback Tre’ Davious White broke up a pass intended for a Miami receiver, Lofton said White reminded him of his 5-pound dog Baxter who thinks he is a big dog. Then he let out a barking sound.
He had another good line when Allen scrambled for a 34-yard gain.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that much green grass or green turf for a runner in this stadium – not for Thurman Thomas, not for Don Beebe, not for Andre Reed.”
He notably avoided mentioning the most famous or infamous running back to play in the stadium. I won’t mention him, either, though his being at the game received a lot of media attention. Let’s just say that when the CBS cameras slowly panned to all the names on the Bills Wall of Fame, the infamous running back’s name wasn’t shown.
Lofton sometimes reaches too far.
I suspect Dolphins fans may have been amused when after Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa checked down to a short pass, Lofton suggested it showed he was progressing.
Lofton may have been the only one watching the game thinking that Tagovailoa was progressing. I suspect even Baxter thought Lofton was barking up the wrong tree with that line.
And then there was this line about Beasley, who caught 10 passes for 110 yards in the game.
“You kind of forget because he plays so tough that he’s not a big person,” said Lofton.
I doubt any fan forgets that the 5-foot-8 Beasley isn’t a big person.
To his credit, Lofton did a decent job explaining coverages, especially when Allen beat a blitz when Miami was playing Cover 1 without safety help and hit Stefon Diggs for the touchdown that gave the Bills a 17-3 lead.
Now on to more highs and lows of the game:
Bet Al Michaels Would Have Said Something: Allen’s rushing touchdown gave the Bills the final 15-point spread, which undoubtedly made some bettors happy since Buffalo was a 14-point favorite. Catalon didn’t go there. Michaels likely would have mentioned it in some way, as he often does.
Official Report: CBS’ officiating expert Gene Steratore agreed with Allen that Miami should have been penalized for offsides before he was sacked on a fourth-down gamble and then penalized for grounding. However, after Catalon smartly asked if the penalties would be offsetting, Steratore said the 10-yard grounding penalty would supersede the 5-yard offsides. That was somewhat surprising since Allen was called for grounding on a play that he ran only because he thought (correctly) Miami was offsides. It was all moot anyway since Miami didn’t score afterward.
Oldies But Goodies: When Catalon noted the Miami defense was turning the clock back to the way it played last season for three quarters of the game, Lofton amusingly compared them to “an oldies but goodies radio station.”
Channeling Tom Brady? CBS got a great shot of a frustrated Allen – apparently channeling Tom Brady on Halloween – as he yelled on the sideline at no one in particular in the first half after another series went nowhere. Sideline reporter Sherree Burruss explained that Diggs went over to calm him down.
The Wave: After a scuffle following a meaningless failed two-point conversion in the game's final minutes, Allen was shown waving goodbye to the Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins. These days, it was surprising he wasn’t given a penalty for taunting. You did see an official talking to Allen as he headed to the sideline.
Analytics Lesson: After Lofton said he was “a little surprised” that Dolphins coach Brian Flores decided to go for two points down 17-9, Catalon explained the reasons that coaches are now often doing that without mentioning the word “analytics.” As Catalon explains, even if the two-point conversion fails, teams could have another shot to tie the game if they score again.
That Isn’t Incredible: After Catalon read a promo for the CBS comedy “Ghosts,” Lofton said he didn’t want to give up the “incredible” premise of a show that has aired for weeks. It made you wonder if he has seen the show, which is an Americanized version of a BBC comedy.
Best Signs: Rather than show the usual shots of the Anchor Bar or Niagara Falls, CBS got my approval by highlighting the Darwin Martin House, a “Greeting from Buffalo” mural and a sign with the slogan, “Keep Buffalo a Secret.”
Best Promotion: After a special teams tackle by Siran Neal, CBS showed most of the names on the Wall of Fame and settled on Tasker’s name. That led Catalon to promote his preseason broadcasting teammate as deserving of being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lofton, who played with Tasker, explained why. Catalon noted that New England coach Bill Belichick gave quality special teamers an endorsement for making the Hall without specifically naming Tasker.
Channeling Bills Fans: With the score 3-3, Catalon accurately suggested Bills fans expecting a romp were “uneasy.” As coach Sean McDermott suggested in his post-game comments, nothing is easy in the NFL.
A Rules Follower: After Bills punt returner Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt that eventually was recorded by the Bills’ Jake Kumerow in the end zone, Catalon instantly knew it would be a touchback rather than a safety. “I’m impressed that you’ve been brushing up on your NFL rules,” said Lofton.
Disco Miami: Allen was overheard calling an audible, “Disco Miami,” that led to a failed screen pass in a drive that the Bills were fortunate was “stayin’ alive.”
Best Centerfielder: After Bills safety Jordan Poyer sealed the victory with an interception of a terrible Tagovailoa pass over the middle, Lofton noted that Poyer played baseball growing up in Oregon and was “playing centerfield right there.”
Bet on Poker Face: When Catalon said Tagovailoa, whose job security is understandably in question, told him in a meeting that he didn’t know that Tuesday was the trading deadline amid speculation Miami was interested in acquiring Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, Lofton suggested the quarterback might have had a poker face.
Dinner Talk: Catalon was surprised to learn over dinner with Lofton that no Buffalo Bills quarterback has thrown three touchdown passes in three successive games. That included Jim Kelly, the Hall of Famer who played with Lofton. “You looked at me as if was like my fault,” cracked Lofton.
Next Week: Bills fans undoubtedly were happy to hear Catalon say during a promo for next Sunday's games that he will be back calling the Bills-Jacksonville game. However, I suspect some may wish Baxter’s occasionally baffling owner wasn't returning with him.