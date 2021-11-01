Alan Pergament: CBS' Andrew Catalon shines, James Lofton baffles but entertains in Bills telecast

Oldies But Goodies: When Catalon noted the Miami defense was turning the clock back to the way it played last season for three quarters of the game, Lofton amusingly compared them to “an oldies but goodies radio station.”

Channeling Tom Brady? CBS got a great shot of a frustrated Allen – apparently channeling Tom Brady on Halloween – as he yelled on the sideline at no one in particular in the first half after another series went nowhere. Sideline reporter Sherree Burruss explained that Diggs went over to calm him down.

The Wave: After a scuffle following a meaningless failed two-point conversion in the game's final minutes, Allen was shown waving goodbye to the Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins. These days, it was surprising he wasn’t given a penalty for taunting. You did see an official talking to Allen as he headed to the sideline.

Analytics Lesson: After Lofton said he was “a little surprised” that Dolphins coach Brian Flores decided to go for two points down 17-9, Catalon explained the reasons that coaches are now often doing that without mentioning the word “analytics.” As Catalon explains, even if the two-point conversion fails, teams could have another shot to tie the game if they score again.