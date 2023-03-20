Buffalo News political reporter Charlie Specht borrowed a page from the late broadcasting icon Edward R. Murrow and allowed Chrissy Casilio to use her own words to tarnish her candidacy for county executive as she defended since-deleted posts on social networks.

The endorsed Republican candidate told Specht she regrets spreading conspiracy theories about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and writing some other controversial social media posts.

Her excuse? As a public relations specialist, she was simply trying to get clicks: "As a marketing PR person, I know how that algorithm works on Twitter," Casilio told Specht. "Whether I believe in a topic or not, I try to comment about it to get reaction, get likes, get comments."

As someone who has taught public relations in a segment of a college journalism course, I found Casilio's comments preposterous. So did two public relations experts I consulted after Specht's story ran.

Deborah Silverman, the chair of the communication department at SUNY Buffalo State who has been teaching public relations for 20 years, said she was upset reading Casilio’s comments about her field. Silverman also is a former chair of the Public Relations Society of America Board of Ethics and Professional Standards, which advocates for honesty and accuracy.

“That is not what public relations and marketing is all about,” Silverman said of Casilio’s comments.

According to Specht, Casilio's posts included comments and replies to other Twitter users about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, whether the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and a debunked conspiracy theory alleging the online furniture store Wayfair was involved in sex trafficking.

Among the most outrageous deleted tweets was one about Hamlin at a time some Twitter users were suggesting he was dead before the Bills lost a playoff game to the Cincinnati Bengals: "Did the @BuffaloBills bomb their game because they were distracted/mad about the potential fake @Hamlinisland PR stunt taking things too far? #DamarHamlin"

Casilio told The News that she "never" doubted that Hamlin was alive. She told Specht she felt Bills fans were disappointed in not seeing more pictures or videos of Hamlin in the days following his injury.

"I just thought how it was handled was interesting, to say the least," Casilio said.

In another deleted tweet, Casilio seemed to be embracing the conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccinations. "Kim Pegula - Stroke…Damar - heart attack…John Murphy stroke…but don’t question anything! All normal!"

"There were people questioning what was going on," Casilio told The News when asked about the tweet. "I obviously said things that I regret. I wasn’t implying anything."

Yes, she was. After all, public relations experts rely on persuasion.

They also rely on trust, said Silverman, who worked in public relations for 20 years before becoming a teacher.

Silverman explained: “You are there to build trust with people and you have to stand by what you say in public. If I were advising her as a public relations professional advising a candidate, I would never advise that person to behave in that manner. Never.”

“You don’t ever go on out in public in any social media or traditional news media, unless what you are saying is what you truly believe. And her comments made no sense to me," Silverman said. "If I were running for public office, I would never say those things. It is all about trust."

Of course, Casilio made those comments on social media before she was a candidate.

“The thing is about running for public office is that your record includes your history,” said Silverman. “You can’t suddenly say it is not so. I’m not going to run for public office, but I have to stand by words. I have to stand by what I said. If you make public statements no matter who you are, obviously you should be believing in that. And it didn’t seem like that to be the case.”

Silverman describes herself as center of the road politically who was a Republican for many years and now is a registered Democrat.

Casilio seemed to be using close to the legal defense of Fox News concerning controversial top-rated host Tucker Carlson.

In defending Carlson against accusations of slander in 2020, the lawyers for Fox News famously argued you can't expect to believe his words.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the Southern District of New York essentially agreed, reportedly writing the " 'general tenor' of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not 'stating actual facts' about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in 'exaggeration' and 'non-literal commentary.' "

Casilio’s defense to Specht: “As a private citizen, I'm going to take accountability for the things that I have posted on social media in the past. I have some regrets. I have no problem taking accountability."

“My view of social media, especially on Twitter, was to kind of provoke conversation and influence the algorithm," said Casilio, later adding: "I have tweeted and said things to provoke, to get reaction, to grow the algorithm. I would poke because that’s what you do."

"Everyone has things they probably have regretted on social media, especially if they have never been a candidate. That’s just the world we live in for 2023."

That’s the best she could come up with a few weeks after her candidacy? We live in a world where crazy social media takes are the norm?

Casilio made similar comments to what she told Specht in an interview carried Sunday by WBEN-AM.

I reached out to another prominent public relations counselor who leans right politically, which I thought would be fair to Casilio. He practiced in the field for close to four decades. I asked him about Casilio's remarks concerning marketing and PR and if he would ever post on a social network to provoke a reaction.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “In this day and age, we need honesty and authenticity more than ever. It bothers me that someone would be posting things simply to get a reaction.”

He added people in public relations have to be honest and truthful.

Casilio told Specht she deleted the tweets because she "didn’t want it to be a distraction from the topics at hand."

"Is this really what the voters care about?" Casilio asked. "I doubt that, and that’s why I plan on focusing on the issues at hand and why I want to address these tweets and just move on and focus on what is best for Erie County and what Erie County residents actually care about."

Voters always care about a candidate’s judgment and put it near the top of their concerns. They also want to believe candidates are telling them the truth.