What do you do when your residence briefly shakes for an unknown reason?

In my case, I made sure my television didn’t fall from the wall.

It didn’t. So I turned it on.

Since I went to bed watching the Grammys rock the house, it was on WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and their anchors weren’t immediately talking about it.

I quickly switched to WGRZ-TV’s (Channel 2) “Daybreak,” where meteorologist Patrick Hammer and co-anchors Melissa Holmes and Pete Gallivan were addressing what happened all across Western New York as people checked their furnaces and whether someone drove a truck into their homes.

Hammer received an assist from an old friend, former Channel 2 meteorologist Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell told Hammer in a text message that he had confirmed with a government source that it was a quake.

A California native, Hammer is a bit of a quake expert. He was reassuring, which is part of the job description for a meteorologist who this winter has had to warn viewers about record snowfalls, a blizzard and subfreezing weather. He said quakes usually last longer than this one did, which suggested it was a minor one that was still significant by Western New York standards and probably was in the 3 to 4 magnitude range. It has since been reported as a 3.8 quake by the U.S. Geological Survey.

When Channel 2 went to commercial, I headed to WKBW-TV (Channel 7), where co-anchor Katie Morse was reporting that Earthquake Canada reported it was a 4.2 quake.

It was immediately soothing to see that all the anchors weren’t next to broken TV sets, as some anchors in Los Angeles were for the worst earthquake I have experienced almost 30 years ago.

The 1994 Northridge earthquake in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 1994, registered 6.7, lasted 10 to 20 seconds and caused at least 57 deaths.

I was scheduled to return to Buffalo that day after attending the Television Critics Association press tour for 11 days when I was awoken at 4:31 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Back then, I didn't know what to make of all the shaking. It reminded me of severe airplane turbulence.

I turned on the TV to see if the earthquake was as bad as I thought it was. The television in my hotel worked, which was a good sign. The TV anchors on five local stations, however, were saying that their stations were on with emergency power, which was not a good sign.

The stations didn't have to go far to cover the story. One station showed footage of the 13 TV sets in their news department that crashed off stands. Before the size of the quake was determined, one reporter speculated on whether the quake was the so-called Big One.

In disastrous situations, television can both soothe and alarm. An anchor you regularly watch can be soothing, his or her calm behavior a reminder that eventually everything will be all right.

It was somewhat soothing for me back then to see John Beard anchoring the reports on the Fox affiliate, KTTV-TV. The familiar voice of Beard, who had been a Channel 4 anchor before heading to stardom in Los Angeles and eventually returning to Buffalo to co-anchor Channel 2’s “Daybreak,” was reassuring back then.

Beard noted how fortunate the area was that the quake hit at 4:30 a.m., when most of Los Angeles was sleeping and off the usually crowded highways.

That was true of today’s minor quake in Western New York, which appears to have caused so little damage that humorists got involved as they did back in 1994 before the severity of the Northridge quake became known. It was a way of relieving the tension then and is now.

Nowadays, humorists thrive on Twitter. They didn’t disappoint this morning.

“The earthquake was so strong (Bills General Manager) Brandon Beane is thinking about signing it to play guard,” cracked one sports fan on Twitter.

And then there were these two gems from Channel 2 meteorologist and popular tweeter Kevin O’Neill.

“You know you are from Buffalo when an earthquake wakes you up and your first thought is, ‘was that a snow plow?’ ”

Then O’Neill channeled the late Channel 7 punster Clip Smith:

“Don’t complain about the earthquake Buffalo, it’s our fault.”