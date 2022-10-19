Alan Pergament: Buffalo TV market slips below Josh Allen's hometown market; Bills-Chiefs outdraws 'SNF'

This is what I’m thinking:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now playing in a TV market smaller than the one where he was able to watch NFL games while growing up in Firebaugh, Calif.

According to the latest Nielsen rankings, Buffalo slipped two spots and now is the No. 54 TV market in the United States, one spot ahead of Fort Myers, Fla., where many Western New York retirees spend the winter.

One of the markets moving ahead of Buffalo is Fresno-Visalia, Calif., which is No. 53. Fresno is 45 miles from Firebaugh, Allen’s hometown. Memphis is No. 52, one spot up from a year ago when Buffalo was No. 52.

The drop in rankings is another reminder of why Western New York is fortunate to have two major league professional sports teams.

The Bills play in the second smallest TV market in the National Football League, ahead of only the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is the No. 69 market, but the Packers are also considered the home market of Milwaukee, which is No. 38.

The Sabres play in the smallest TV market among the American teams who play in the National Hockey League.

The drop in market size comes despite the fact population is up in the area. While the population is up, the number of TV households is down.

Rating Time: The Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs averaged a 46.8 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), making it the season’s second highest-rated game, behind only the 48.3 rating for the Bills win over Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” simulcast on WGRZ-TV and ESPN.

A rating point in Western New York is equal to 6,375 households.

There is no way of telling, but the Bills-Chiefs game may have been No. 1 this season if Fios subscribers had been able to see it on Channel 4. The channel was off the Verizon network due to the retransmission dispute with Nexstar, Channel 4’s owner, but was available on the streaming service Paramount+.

There was some bellyaching over the Bills-Chiefs game not being played in prime time, but late doubleheader games on CBS generally get more viewers nationally than NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

And that was the case Sunday when "SNF" carried a game featuring two much bigger TV markets in undefeated Philadelphia’s 26-17 victory over Dallas.

The Bills-Chiefs game featuring arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL, Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, averaged 25.407 million viewers. It was the most-watched “NFL on CBS” week six game in 15 years, up 7% from a year ago in Week 6.

The viewership was 43% higher than last year's Bills-Chiefs regular season game carried on "SNF."

It was also the most-streamed NFL regular season game on Paramount+, undoubtedly with the help of those Western New Yorkers with Fios who headed to the streaming site to watch it.

The Eagles-Cowboys game had "SNF" largest Week 6 audience since 2015, averaging approximately 22.2 million viewers based on preliminary data and topped last year’s Week 6 by 28%. The game averaged a 14.8 rating on Channel 2, which is a strong number for "SNF" here.

There was one oversight in my praise of CBS analyst Tony Romo during the Bills win. Early in the game, he predicted the final score would be 24-20, adding perhaps the winner would score 30 points. However, he didn’t pick the winner. Game analysts don’t do that.

CBS went to “60 Minutes” so fast after the game ended that there wasn’t time for any post-game interviews.

That made it a good time for Spectrum subscribers to head to "Buffalo End Zone," which devotes a full hour of post-game reports after games featuring player interviews.

Speaking of Spectrum News, its Buffalo division was awarded three first-place wins in the TV II Medium Market category of the Journalist Association of New York inaugural awards for broadcast, print and digital journalism.

Viktoria Hallikaar, a multimedia journalist, won in the best reporter or anchor category, Dan Russell won in the weathercast category and “Buffalo End Zone” won in the podcast category.