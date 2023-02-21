The most-talked-about moment in Western New York of the entertaining Netflix documentary golf series “Full Swing” undoubtedly will be in the eighth and final episode when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the subject of a humorous exchange.

Buffalo native Daniel Amigone, a senior series producer, was in the room where it happened.

Near episode’s end, Amigone said Scottie Scheffler was getting a back rub when he brought up Allen’s name to Rory McIlroy.

“Based on your post, you’re a Josh Allen fan,” said Scheffler. “And he’s a PGA tour fan.”

“But he’s a Phil Mickelson fan, so I don’t know,” replied McIlroy.

“That’s true,” replied someone. “Sounds like this guy’s losing his credibility.”

McIlroy then calls Mickelson an expletive and adds, “I hope that is in.”

It is not only in, but also may get outsized attention for a series that should be more memorable for the way it humanizes the insecurities, the triumphs and the friendships and family lives of professional golfers.

“Rory's wife, (Erica Stoll) is from (a suburb of) Rochester and his wife and her whole family are big Bills fans,” explained Amigone in a brief telephone interview. “We talked a lot about the Bills off camera. He became a Bills fan through osmosis.”

Admittedly, I’m not much of a TV golf fan. My oldest son is. After he persuaded me to watch five episodes of “Full Swing” on Saturday, I was lured into watching the final round of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles Sunday and was reminded how little I know about golfers outside of McIlroy, Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Phil Jon Rahm and a few other big names.

I had never heard of Sahith Theegala until he at one point climbed up to a fifth-place tie with Keith Mitchell, Allen’s golf buddy.

Then on Sunday night, I finished watching the final three episodes of “Full Swing,” which is modeled after the popular Netflix racing series, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

And wouldn’t you know, the seventh episode of “Full Swing” focused on two PGA Tour rookies – Theegala and Mito Pereira of Chile.

As the episode documented their drive to become tour members, I became a huge fan of Theegala, a California native whose family roots are from India.

Amigone, who was on the golf teams at Canisius High School and St. Lawrence University, noted that getting viewers to root for the golfers was the goal of “Full Swing.”

“There was definitely an urge to grow the audience for the game and to introduce these guys on a human level and hopefully that that would appeal to golf fans and non-golf fans,” said Amigone.

“Having some kind of golf knowledge and also sports TV knowledge, I think it put me in a good spot to be in a leadership role on this,” said Amigone, who previously worked on hockey and political documentaries. “Some of these guys are some of the most famous people in the world. I've never heard them say two sentences beyond ‘I had some good putts today.’ I think there was a real opportunity here to get to know these guys in a way that they have never been open to before.”

Amigone helped formulate some storylines with the show’s executive producers and conducted many interviews, including with Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick of England.

“You can hear my voice in the in the footage a number of times,” said Amigone. “We were lucky that two of the guys who were horses that we backed from the beginning (Justin Thomas and Fitzpatrick) won major championships,” added Amigone. “We had gotten to know their families at that point. Being there on Sunday at the (2022) PGA Championship as Justin Thomas is chasing down the leaders and winning and sharing that moment with his family was one of the all-time sports moments I've been around.”

Readers may be surprised that one of Amigone’s favorite golfers was Brooks Koepka.

“Brooks was a guy I did not expect to like just from his public persona,” said Amigone. “I spent a ton of time with him. I did all his interviews and the lion's share of his home scenes and spent a lot of time with his wife and friends. He was struggling a lot, so he was in a vulnerable place, and he was really open. He's someone who I did not expect to get tight with and was able to.”

Amigone also spent time with Fitzpatrick, who is in one of my favorite episodes. He overcame his relatively short stature by today’s golf standards to become the winner of the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass.

I vaguely recall rooting for someone other than Fitzpatrick on the final day and now regret that. I have become a Fitzpatrick fan.

I’ve also become a fan of Tony Finau, who is the focus of an episode that spotlights the balance he seeks between his golf career and spending time with his wife and children.

And I’ve become a fan of Joel Dahmen, a terrific golfer who doesn’t take the sport as seriously as golfers who make it their obsession. That includes another of my new favorites, Morikawa.

The series explains basic things about golf, which may annoy some huge golf fans. But undoubtedly that will help grow the sport’s fan base in the same way “Drive to Survive” has done for racing. Of course, fewer people may understand the racing rules than understand golf rules.

It helps the suspense that “Full Swing” began filming at a time that the PGA Tour is in a battle with the new LIV tour, which is bankrolled by the wealth of Saudi Arabia. The country’s human rights violations have led to criticism of Mickelson, Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter and others for grabbing the millions guaranteed while turning a blind eye to its source.

Johnson and Poulter explain their reasons, which primarily come down to taking care of their families. Johnson already has earned $74 million in prize money, which suggests his family is well taken care of already.

Since the PGA Tour is a partner in the series, it isn’t surprising that it is decidedly pro PGA Tour over LIV. McIlroy is portrayed as the hero, fighting for the sport’s legacy and history. Another hero is Woods, who changed the face of golf and inspired many of today’s golfers.

He still keeps professional athletes in awe, as evidenced by Josh Allen saying he was “speechless” after meeting him Sunday.

Amigone was impressed by McIlroy’s ability to give practically off-the-cuff speeches.

“For a guy who's lived in the spotlight his whole life, he just seems engaging and normal and down to earth,” said Amigone. “But it also was as if he had a writer following him around whispering in his ear what to say. A lot of these athletes you want them to be thinking about things on a deeper level and then you … realize they're just good at a skill. Rory is just like a poet. The way he thinks about things, the way he understands the historical context to what's going on. He's still approachable and normal and the guys look up to him and he kind of leads by example and speaks up when he needs to. I was really blown away by spending so much time with him.”

And even better, McIlroy is a Bills fan.