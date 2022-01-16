Alan Pergament: Buffalo praise by CBS' Eagle, Davis and Washburn provides chicken soup for soul of Bills fans

In the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ 47-17 wild card playoff victory over the New England Patriots Saturday night, a hatless CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn explained that safety Micah Hyde suggested there be chicken broth on the sideline to warm the players in single digit temperatures.
In a way, Buffalo’s domination was chicken soup for the soul of the 200,000 Bills fans who will claim to have been in Highmark Stadium and all those watching at home across the nation who have had to endure the Patriot domination in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick years.
I’m sure all the shivering fans at Highmark will consider it a lifelong memory, but fans watching in the warmth of their homes might have had just as much fun listening to a CBS broadcast that repeatedly praised the Bills.
When play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and Washburn called the Bills’ 33-21 victory over the Pats on Dec. 26, my main quibble was they didn’t give enough credit to the incredible performance of quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen was even better Saturday and he got the praise he deserved as the announcers documented the quarterback leading the Bills to touchdowns on every one of their seven drives.
“What a performance by the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen,” summarized Eagle after rattling off all the dominating statistics.
It was impossible for Eagle, Davis or anyone to overstate how well Allen played.
CBS studio analyst Boomer Esiason put it in the best perspective on the post-game show, calling Allen’s performance “one of the greatest playoff games we’ve ever seen.”
Eagle’s calls of the five Allen touchdown passes and the two running touchdowns by Devin Singletary were first-rate.
The call that might have been the most memorable was what Eagle termed an “excuse me” touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox that the quarterback admitted in a post-game interview he was trying to throw away.
Eagle said the throw and catch “obviously was in a completely different stage here, but was in (Joe) Montana and (Dwight) Clark territory.” He was referencing what has gone down in history as “The Catch” in the Jan. 10, 1982, NFC championship game that gave the San Francisco 49ers a 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Bills forced Eagle to go deep in his vocabulary bag for superlatives, saying Allen was “masterful,” “money” and had “taken it to another level.”
“Highlight after highlight after highlight,” Eagle said after another touchdown.
He added the Bills “exploded,” had a “barrage of touchdowns,” Bills back Devin Singletary was “knifing through” for a long gain and Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie “goes up the ladder” to haul in a high pass from Allen.
Eagle had to bring smiles to the faces of Bills fans after the Bills’ touchdown that gave them a 40-10 lead led him to call it a “40 burger.”
Davis illustrated the benefit of having called the Bills' 33-21 win over the Patriots by explaining how McKenzie changed a crossover route he ran in that game to get open and predicting the Bills had set up McKenzie for a key run off a formation earlier in the game.
He seemed a little optimistic that the Pats would eventually make it a game, suggesting the blocked Tyler Bass extra point with the Bills up 20-0 might be significant if the game changed. That might have sounded like a stretch, but I’m sure many Bills fans were thinking the same thing.
I doubt Bills fans agreed with Davis’ assessment that New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw a “perfect football” to receiver Nelson Agholor in the end zone when the Bills only led 7-0 on the play that ended with an incredible Hyde interception.
“That’s a perfect football, Micah Hyde just made a better play on the ball,” said Davis. “One of the best interceptions all year.”
Actually, the interception was one of the best of any year.
But if the throw had been perfect, Hyde wouldn’t have had time to get over and intercept it. It appeared to be a little late and a little short.
The analyst was careful not to say one play decided a game as one-sided as the Bills win, but he added he felt “it changed the course of the game” because a New England touchdown would have tied the game at 7-all.
It might have. But you could also question how important it really was since New England didn’t force the Bills to punt .
But, hey, nobody is perfect. Overall, Davis had a strong game and especially did a good job on replays and highlighting key blocks by all members of a Bills offensive line that didn’t allow anyone near Allen.
“NFL Today” host James Brown had to make the Bills Mafia the happiest with remarks at halftime and after the game ended that undoubtedly were “chicken soup for the soul” of every Bills fan.
With the Bills up 27-3 at halftime, Brown said: “The Bills are telling the world they are the little brother no more.”
After the game was over, Brown continued the theme: “This is exactly when the students become the masters … an absolute blowout.”
Now on to more highs and lows of the game:
Hair-raising Decision: Eagle had some fun with Washburn, who declined to wear a hat to showcase his beautiful hair on a night the wind chill was below zero. “The fact your hair has held up is not a shock to anyone,” said Eagle. “Beautiful.” His mother would have told him to wear a hat.
Dancing of the Star: After Allen went into a little dance after one of his big plays, Eagle noted, “He’s got style.”
Yes, He Can: Before the game started, Eagle said Allen had one question because of the cold: “The question is, can I throw a spiral?”
The Heck with the Pro Bowl: After Hyde made his incredible interception, Eagle referred to him as a second-team All-Pro. That is according to the Associated Press poll of 50 media members. Almost as incredibly as Hyde’s play is that he didn’t make the Pro Bowl selected by players.
Time Was on His Side, Yes It Was: Eagle noted that it was 9.64 seconds before Allen hit Knox with the “excuse me” touchdown that he tried to throw away. That was the longest time in three seasons to throw a TD pass.
ESPN Love Awaits: I’m sure Eagle’s call of the “big man touchdown” from Allen to Tommy Doyle will be all over ESPN this week. Eagle also gets credit for doing his homework as he noted Doyle is a former hockey player in Minnesota.
Playing It Safe: CBS studio hosts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason all predicted a Bills win, but the largest victory margin was a touchdown.
Weather Report: Eagle used various words to talk about the frigid conditions. But for all the weeklong talk about the weather, it had no impact on the game.
Let’s Go to the Videotape: With the Bills scoring on seven consecutive drives and holding the Pats offense to a couple of almost meaningless touchdowns, including one against Bills reserves, Davis suggested defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll send tapes to teams considering them as head coaches.
The New Normal: You could quibble slightly with Eagle for saying that Hyde normally doesn’t return punts. In the Bills’ new normal after McKenzie and rookie Marquez Stevenson have had fumbling issues, Hyde has been back there for safety reasons. He almost broke one for a touchdown, too, going 52 yards before running into teammate Tyrel Dodson on the way to the end zone.
Full Silver Jacket: Before the start of the second half, Eagle and Davis spent more time discussing the warm silver jacket that Kurt Warner sent the play-by-play announcer’s way than what had happened in the first half.
He Missed It By That Much: The shot of a smiling Knox illustrating that he missed scoring a touchdown by inches after being tripped up was illustrative of how much fun the Bills were having.
Punting on Punting: You might have thought Eagle would have asked Davis what he thought of Belichick deciding to punt on a short fourth down early in the game and on a long fourth down late in the game when the Pats were down by 30 points. Eagle punted on asking the question.
Cue Billy Joel: After Allen threw what Eagle called “a laser beam” to Knox to give the Bills a 14-0 lead, the announcer added: “Buffalo is feeling like Allentown right now.”
Deep Thoughts from Davis: The analyst praised Allen for taking a couple of short check-down passes, especially since he “always wants to go deep.” Almost as quickly as Davis got those words out, Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 45-yard reception.
One Reason to Watch CNN: Even if the cable news channel doesn’t fit your politics, you might want to tune in this week to see Patriots fan John King wear a Bills uniform after losing a bet to Bills fan Wolf Blitzer.
Challenging Remark: At game’s end, Eagle and Davis reached for more superlatives surrounding the Bills performance. “They look like a team ready for any challenge now,” said Davis. “Complementary football, offense, defense, they’ve got it.” Those inspiring words were even more chicken soup for the soul of every Bills fan.