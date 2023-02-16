Buffalo’s Super Bowl ratings were super, some local viewers abandoned Rihanna’s halftime show, WGR radio sports host Howard Simon has set a date for his departure and the ad in which Jim Kelly had a cameo was rated highly with viewers.

Let’s start with the local Super Bowl rating.

If Buffalo were still a TV market that received overnight ratings, it would have had the second-highest rating in the country for Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The game averaged a 47.4 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

According to Fox, Kansas City was the top-rated of 44 markets that receive overnight ratings with a 52.0 rating and Philadelphia was No. 2 with a 46.3 rating. Cincinnati was third with a 45.9 rating, followed by Detroit (43.4) and Pittsburgh (43.0).

Buffalo is outside the top 44. Its TV ratings now arrive a day later than the overnights, which is why it wasn’t included in Fox’s initial report.

A 47.4 rating means 47.4% of Western New York households were watching the game. A rating point has grown to equal 6,375 households.

It was the second straight year in Buffalo that the championship game didn’t hit a 50 local rating.

A year ago, Buffalo was the top-rated TV market for the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a 47.9 rating.

As impressive as the Buffalo ratings have been for the last two Super Bowls, they were lower than Super Bowls had been getting here for the past several years. Tampa Bay’s victory over Kansas City in the 2021 Super Bowl led by quarterback Tom Brady had a 51.3 local rating.

The ratings for Super Bowls from 2009 to 2021 were above 50, with a high of 57.2 for New England’s comeback victory over Atlanta in the game played in 2017.

Somewhat surprisingly, local ratings this Sunday slightly diminished for Rihanna’s halftime show that began at 8:28 p.m. and finished at 8:41 p.m.

The local rating of 45.6 from 8:30 to 8:45 p.m. was the second-lowest 15-minute time period during the game. The lowest time period was 43.3 at 6:30 p.m., 11 minutes before the kickoff. The rating grew to a 45.7 at 6:45 p.m., which was the first full 15-minute period of game action measured.

The rating grew a point to 46.6 at 8:45 p.m. after Rihanna left the stage, then grew to a 49.0 at 8:45 p.m. before hitting a game-high 50.4 at 9:15 p.m.

Fox reported Sunday’s game was the most-watched Super Bowl in six years and the third-most-watched television show of all time.

Of course, most watched is different than highest rated since a rating point is worth more annually as America’s TV households grow.

The game had a 40.0 national rating.

Simon Says He’s Leaving: WGR-AM morning sports host Howard Simon announced Wednesday that he will be leaving the station March 3. Last September, he cut his schedule from five to three days a week. Simon, who turns 61 in June, has been on local sports radio for more than 30 years. For the last 18 years, he has been co-host with Jeremy White on WGR’s morning show.

“Everything has to come to an end at some point,” Simon said in September.

On Wednesday, he decided it was time to say the end is now.

“It’s a good time, it’s been long enough,” he said in a brief telephone interview.

He thanked his many co-workers on the air and on social networks.

“I’ve made some great, lifelong friendships while getting a chance to do something I loved,” he said.

His announcement led to testimonials from current and past co-workers.

In a brief telephone interview, Simon said he isn’t retiring, just leaving WGR. He plans to do some freelance play-by-play on spring sports for Canisius College, do some work in the Buffalo Bisons press box and possibly be a tour guide in Niagara Falls.

“I just want to do some fun stuff,” said Simon. “No heavy lifting and serious stuff.”

His part-time work outside of broadcasting has one requirement: He won’t be going to work around 4 a.m. as he has been for years.

NFL Commercial Scores: On a different rating note, the NFL ad in which former Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly had a cameo as a bartender was the second-highest rated Super Bowl ad out of 51 scored by USA Today. The ad, “Run with It,” featured flag football star Diana Flores trying to avoid Erin Andrews, several NFL and flag football players and her own mother from grabbing her flag. The top-rated ad was the “The Farmer’s Dog” commercial.