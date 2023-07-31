Are you ready for another football show?

WNLO-TV (CW 23) and sister station WIVB-TV (Channel 4) will be premiering a new sports show Sept. 10, the day before Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills open the NFL season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" in a game that will be simulcast on the local ABC affiliate, WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

Alan Pergament: Netflix's revealing series 'Quarterback' has several Buffalo angles Buffalo Bills fans will experience some pain in the second episode, which relives the 42-36 overtime playoff loss in 2021 to the Chiefs, after victory seemed to be in the Bills' grasp with 13 seconds left.

“News 4 Sports Plus” will be getting double coverage on the stations owned by Nexstar.

The half hour program will premiere at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on low-rated WNLO, and will repeat after the 11 p.m. news on higher rated WIVB, the local CBS affiliate.

According to Channel 4 General Manager Joe Abouzeid, the program will cover what is happening seasonally, and will not focus only on the Bills. It will include contributions from the station’s entire sports staff of sports director Josh Reed, Heather Prusak and Hope Winter.

The station’s contract with CBS allows a limited number of pre-emptions in prime time, which undoubtedly is one reason why it won’t be airing live on Channel 4 at 10:30 p.m.

The 10:30 p.m. edition on WNLO will have heavy football competition, since that is likely to be late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” carried by WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate.

The time of the post-11 p.m. news edition on Channel 4 also may vary, depending on the overruns of NFL games on CBS’ doubleheader Sundays. Those games often mean the CBS prime time schedule on Sundays, led by “60 Minutes,” has a delayed start.

Of course, the Bills also play several games this season on Sunday nights, Monday nights and Thursday nights.

If the game is on “Sunday Night Football,” WNLO and WIVB will not program against the game, Abouzeid said. If the game is Monday or Thursday night, the general manager said the show will likely do a preview of the upcoming game.

Alan Pergament: US women's soccer a winner in WNY; it would be a surprise if Josh Allen joins Netflix series The U.S. women’s soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Vietnam Friday night led by Sophia Smith in the opening Group Stage game of the World Cup had a 3.5 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

The new show is another example of local stations trying to take financial advantage of the popularity of the Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

WGRZ has carried a weekly sports program, “Sports Talk Live,” for years on Monday night that primarily focuses on the two professional sports teams and the University at Buffalo’s Division 1 football and basketball programs.

WKBW often carries specials about the Bills, especially before prime-time games.

Cable’s Spectrum News also carries a post-game Bills program Sunday nights.

No matter what day or night the Bills play, their games are the most popular television programs of the week.

The games generally get ratings in the 40s at a time that no prime-time entertainment program even gets a 10 rating.

The Bills games averaged a 45.8 rating here last season, averaging 290,212 households. And the games routinely last more than three hours, while regularly scheduled entertainment programs last 30 minutes to an hour.

The Sabres averaged a 5.4 rating last season, which made the games one of the more popular prime-time programs. Even more impressively, the Sabres averaged a 6.6 rating for the final 10 games as Rasmus Dahlin, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Devon Levi and company led a playoff push that ended one win (or two ties) short.

A rating point averages 6,375 households in Western New York.

WIVB also carries the Bills three preseason games, starting with an Aug. 12 home game at 1 p.m. against the Indianapolis Colts.

The station also will carry at least nine Bills regular season games. It has eight CBS games and recently made a deal to simulcast the Nov. 13 "Monday Night Football" game on ESPN against the Denver Broncos.

The cable and streaming games are carried on network affiliates in the markets of the participating teams.

WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, gets the huge 4:25 p.m. game on Dec. 17 between the Bills and the Dallas Cowboys, but lost the Oct. 15 game with Brian Daboll’s New York Giants to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” It normally would have carried the game if it played Sunday afternoon.

WGRZ gets two of the season’s highest profile games – the huge Bills-Giants prime-time game and a second “Sunday Night Football” game with Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Nov. 5. As the local NBC affiliate, it is practically guaranteed to be the local channel that will simulcast a third game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 23 that will be carried nationally on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

WKBW, the local ABC affiliate, has the Sept. 11 opener and also is expected to get the rights to the “Thursday Night Football” game with Tampa Bay on Oct. 26 on Prime Video through a long-term deal that Channel 7’s owner, E.W. Scripps Company, made with Amazon.

The NFL hasn’t announced what local station will carry the 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 game against Jacksonville in London on the NFL Network. Channel 7 simulcast last year’s NFL Network game against New England, which may make it the bidding favorite to get this one, too.

The NFL also hasn’t announced what network will carry the regular season finale Jan. 6 or Jan. 7 at Miami, or when it will be played.

According to sources, the Bills games can generate around $150,000 in revenue for the local stations.

Ratings Note: The United States women’s soccer team’s 1-1 tie with The Netherlands in Wednesday’s group stage game of the World Cup had a 3.7 rating on WUTV. That was slightly higher than the 3.5 rating for the team’s 3-0 victory over Vietnam in its opening game. Those are strong ratings for this time of the year.

Clarification: Former “AM Buffalo” co-host Emily Lampa wanted it known that she was offered to stay with the program when it moves online to “7Life” in September. Lampa, who starts her new job with the Home Shopping Network in August, emailed: “I ‘chose’ not to accept the position they offered me, with the terms they offered. I separated with Channel 7 on good terms.”