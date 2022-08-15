Alan Pergament: Buddy Shula buys Key West radio station and some Bills talk

It is time for some radio news:

WECK owner Buddy Shula is purchasing a radio station in his second home in Key West, Fla.

Shula’s Radio One Key West LLC has entered into an agreement to purchase WKEY-FM, a 26,000-watt station in Key West, from Spottswood Partners II LLC.

WKEY programs a dance and disco music format as NRG 93.7.

In a statement, Shula said the format “will remain in place for now to honor an existing local marketing agreement, which extends for several months. Any possible changes will be announced later.”

Shula, president of Radio One and Media One Buffalo LLC, “believes the station has strong potential in the future to serve the Lower Keys and specifically Key West with local programming, news, weather, and information – along with a music format that best suits the needs and wants of local residents and tourists.”

Shula gave his philosophy of local radio in the release.

“Local radio is truly vital in Key West and the Lower Keys,” Shula wrote. “There are no television stations or a daily newspaper to serve."

It sounds like Shula is planning to follow the recipe he has for WECK, the oldies station that has three FM translators to cover the Buffalo market with local programs and personalities.

Veteran WBFO reporter Michael Mroziak begins his new role in the communication department at the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo this week.

Mroziak, who also has worked in television and for newspapers, had been with the public radio station for seven and a half years.

In a Twitter post last week, Mroziak wrote: “While the diocese continues to come to terms with the pain of a horrible abuse scandal (which you'll recall I personally covered), there are many more good people who have continued to take their faith and ministry most seriously. It's those people who will drive me.”

Congratulations to WBEN-AM for winning a national Edward R. Murrow Award for its breaking news coverage, “At the Brink of the Falls.” Tom Bauerle was the host at the studio and Tim Wenger was the reporter at the scene where a woman’s body was recovered from a car at the brink of Niagara Falls.

It is a good thing The NFL Network coverage of the Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday wasn't the only way Western New York could watch the game. The coverage on The NFL Network wasn't supposed to be available here to protect the rights of WIVB-TV (Channel 4). However, The NFL Network reportedly carried the game here anyway.

If The NFL Network had been the only carriage here, local members of the Bills Mafia would have been shouting when it switched to the Pittsburgh Steelers-Seattle Seahawks game that had yet to start, rather than staying with the Bills winning drive as the clock hit 7 p.m. Nationally, the network switched to a split-screen with both games.

The NFL Network reportedly had the Bills' game as the lone image nationally as Buffalo drew into field goal range, but then switched to the split screen for Tyler Bass' winning kick.

The Bills Mafia members outside Western New York presumably were the ones screaming the loudest at the switch.

All three Bills preseason games will be carried nationally by The NFL Network, but the coverage isn't supposed to be available locally to protect WIVB’s rights.

Graphic Mistake: WKBW-TV (Channel 7) ran a graphic in a newscast Saturday night reversing the score and having Indianapolis winning 27-24. Well, it is preseason.