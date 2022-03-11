Alan Pergament: Buccigross, Ferraro were scary good calling the Sabres game vs. Eichel on ESPN+

He also suggested which veteran Sabres would be moved before the trading deadline and explained that young centers like the Sabres have generally don’t do well with faceoffs until they get more experience.

Of course, there was a nice brief mention that Ferraro is married to Cammi Granato, the sister of Sabres coach Don Granato. She is the all-time leading scorer in United States Women’s National Team history and now assistant general manager of the Vancouver Canucks.

Sabres fans who subscribe to ESPN+ or Hulu – which carries the games – also had to enjoy Buccigross and Ferraro talk about what a great sports and hockey town Buffalo is despite the small crowds this season and predicting big things to come with a young Sabres team.

“They’ll love the Sabres again,” said Buccigross.

“For a team trying to build good news to fans and themselves in the locker room, this win is one of them,” concluded Ferraro.

Those armchair fans who stayed for the postgame show were able to see an interview with Eichel that is sure to lead to more boos for him the next time he plays in Buffalo.