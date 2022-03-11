Alan Pergament: Buccigross, Ferraro were scary good calling the Sabres game vs. Eichel on ESPN+

I’m sure many Buffalo Sabres fans wished they could have heard Rick Jeanneret or Dan Dunleavy call Thursday’s game with Jack Eichel’s Vegas Golden Knights on MSG.
But hearing the ESPN+ crew of play-by-play announcer John Buccigross and analyst Ray Ferraro was a welcome change during the Sabres’ 3-1 victory over Eichel’s team on national streaming TV.
They were good. Scary good.
While Eichel’s return to Buffalo was the main storyline, the two announcers clearly had done their homework on the Sabres and made an upset Buffalo win featuring two fights seem like more fun than any Buffalo game this year.
Buccigross interspersed his play-by-play with commentary on when Kyle Okposo’s contract ends, Alex Tuch as a possible future Sabres captain and Eichel’s request to be traded a year before his neck injury.
“Some fans might not know,” said Buccigross.
“I think most (do),” replied Ferraro.
Some fans might not have known that Sabres coach Don Granato compares the vision of Peyton Krebs to that of Toronto star Mitch Marner until the announcers said it.
Of course, Buccigross noted that the first goal by Krebs and the last one by Tuch were by players the Sabres received in the Eichel trade.
He even practically predicted the winning goal by Sabres winger Victor Olofsson, noting that he had a strong shot seconds before he scored.
And the play-by-play announcer was sure to mention a few times “what a fun game, lots of drama there was” before he celebrated Sabres goalie Craig Anderson’s 300th victory with a line at game’s end that was much appreciated by the Sabres fans who like movies as much as hockey.
“Tonight, we dined in hell,” said Buccigross.
I’m sure I was not alone in thinking: what in heck was he talking about? Then several Twitter followers advised me it was a line from the 2006 movie “300” that has a cast that includes Lena Headey before her “Game of Thrones” days.
It wasn’t the only time Buccigross had me stumped. When players on both teams were testy with each other near their benches, he described it as “jocularity.” It must have been his way of downplaying what was happening with a joke.
Naturally, Buccigross tallied all the boos directed Eichel’s way.
“You hear boos, that means No. 9 is on the ice,” said Buccigross.
Noting the pair of fights in the game, Buccigross stated that the Sabres and Vegas have played only two times in two years.
“But they’ve got some instant hate,” he added.
He also did the play-by-play announcer’s job of asking Ferraro to assess Eichel’s play in the third period. Ferraro said Eichel played a strong 200-foot game but needs to do more offensively.
With all of ESPN+ pregame hype about Eichel’s return to Buffalo, it would have been preferable if it had stayed with the video tribute to Eichel rather than go to a commercial when it played inside KeyBank Center.
Buccigross and Ferraro seemed like co-partners during the game, with the analyst appearing to get considerably more airtime to talk than Rob Ray normally gets during Sabres games on MSG.
Ferraro was self-deprecating, opinionated and fun to listen to as well.
How opinionated? He said the Golden Knights power play “stinks.”
When the Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault took a retaliation penalty that led to the winning power play goal by Olofsson, Ferraro instantly called it a bad penalty.
“I know because I took that penalty 50 times,” said Ferraro, who scored 408 goals in his lengthy NHL career.
Ferraro also instantly recognized that the Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar would get an extra two-minute penalty after his fight with the Sabres' Casey Fitzgerald for breaking the hockey “code” of not throwing punches after one of the combatants is on the ground. Kolesar received the extra two minutes, though it was unclear if it was because he broke the code or because he instigated the fight after Fitzgerald ran into a different Golden Knight.
He also suggested which veteran Sabres would be moved before the trading deadline and explained that young centers like the Sabres have generally don’t do well with faceoffs until they get more experience.
Of course, there was a nice brief mention that Ferraro is married to Cammi Granato, the sister of Sabres coach Don Granato. She is the all-time leading scorer in United States Women’s National Team history and now assistant general manager of the Vancouver Canucks.
Sabres fans who subscribe to ESPN+ or Hulu – which carries the games – also had to enjoy Buccigross and Ferraro talk about what a great sports and hockey town Buffalo is despite the small crowds this season and predicting big things to come with a young Sabres team.
“They’ll love the Sabres again,” said Buccigross.
“For a team trying to build good news to fans and themselves in the locker room, this win is one of them,” concluded Ferraro.
Those armchair fans who stayed for the postgame show were able to see an interview with Eichel that is sure to lead to more boos for him the next time he plays in Buffalo.
“This is about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really," Eichel said. "It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game. It was a nice tribute and there were plenty of people here that were supporting me and plenty of people here that were booing me. They must just be booing because they wish I was still here. I don't know.
"It is what it is. I'm not the first guy to deal with it. Just move on. It was a tough game. Give them credit. They played hard."
Steve Levy, the pregame, intermission and postgame host, couldn’t stop smiling after he heard what had to have been the best shots Eichel took all day.
Levy called the remarks “refreshingly honest” but his smile suggested he was thinking something else.
You’d expect remarks like that from the 19-year-old Jack Eichel, not the supposedly mature 25-year-old Jack Eichel.
If I had gone to the game, I would have cheered him and then regretted it after hearing those comments.