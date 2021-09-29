Alan Pergament: Broadcasting pioneer Beth Mowins to call Bills game, making some fans shout unfairly

And, of course, ESPN has increased its number of women. Mina Kimes, my personal favorite, often seems to make the most sense of anyone on the panel during her appearances on “NFL Live.”

With all the progress being made, you might expect that women sports broadcasters would be accepted by now and all the negative reflex reaction and sexism aimed at them would have been eliminated.

Mowins, who was born in Syracuse and earned a master’s degree from Syracuse University, is better known for doing college sports but has been doing NFL games since 2017. She isn’t a CBS regular, doing just “select games” for the network.

She has worked two Bills games in the last four years, including the Bills’ 42-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 season finale.

I wasn’t surprised that she received a lot of unwarranted criticism on social networks back then.