Alan Pergament: Brian Duff, Adam Benigni, Kate Welshofer, Erica Brecher and 'Ted Lasso' highlight good news column

One of the more uplifting moments in television is a segment at the end of weekend editions of “NBC Nightly News” focusing on good news.
Since I’ve been criticized for emphasizing the negative, I’ve decided it is time to address some good things in and about television.
The Buffalo Sabres’ season final telecast Saturday celebrating the career of play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret reminded me of what an excellent intermission host Brian Duff is in every game. Duff, who works alongside analyst Martin Biron, smoothly balanced the celebration of Jeanneret while also focusing on the game.
It’s a long shot but it would be a good idea for ESPN or Turner, which takes over the coverage of the NHL from NBC next season, to consider Duff as an intermission host.
It is rare these days to hear a strong commentary from a local sports anchor, but cheers to WGRZ-TV’s sports director Adam Benigni for his balanced take on the “disconnect,” revealed in a video interview Monday, between Sabres star Jack Eichel and the organization and its doctors over whether he should have neck surgery. Benigni blamed both the star and management for the situation.
“Simply put, Jack Eichel went on a power play,” said Benigni in his 11 p.m. commentary Monday. “The battle lines drawn on … the neck surgery he wants, among other things, compounded by years of losing, clashes with a number of coaches, a lack of maturity and leadership from Eichel himself and a series of bad decisions by ownership on down and we are here. The player they tanked to build the franchise around is noncommittal on the future.”
Simply put, you don’t get strong, passionate commentary on local television like that much anymore and Eichel’s comments called for it.
Another reminder of how good a writer WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) host and anchor Kate Welshofer is arrived last week when it was announced that she received another regional Edward R. Murrow award for “Excellence in Writing” in the small market category. That’s Welshofer’s third writing award since she came here from Spectrum News in Albany three years ago. She now has been awarded two regional Murrow awards and one national Murrow.
This time, the “Most Buffalo” host was honored for commentary on a trio of stories. They included poignant commentaries about the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and a humorous take on the 43rd anniversary of the Blizzard of ’77.
In addition, the 5:30 p.m. daily newscast, “2 on Your Side Virtual Town Hall,” that Welshofer co-anchors with Michael Wooten was given a regional Murrow award for “excellence in innovation.”
WGRZ-TV’s 6 p.m. newscast co-anchored by Scott Levin and Maryalice Demler also won a regional Murrow.
WIVB-TV (Channel 4) earned one regional award in the Excellence in Video category for a 10-minute story, "Concordia: Then and Now," reported by Luke Moretti about one of the oldest cemeteries in Western New York.
While WBEN’s right-wing talk shows can be aggravatingly one-sided, its news coverage still deserves some praise. It earned regional Murrow awards for overall excellence, for its breaking news coverage of the day protester Martin Gugino was shoved and injured by Buffalo police officers and for its digital work.
The tragic circumstances involving SUNY Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis that ended with District Attorney John J. Flynn saying it appeared she died by suicide was covered compassionately by local TV news. The local stations did an excellent job addressing how people with mental health issues can get help in the hopes that something positive – saving others – could come from such a heartbreaking story.
ABC’s “A Million Little Things” continues to deliver important messages in some episodes. Last week’s episode included a scene in which Gary Mendez, played by James Roday Rodriguez, explained to his father that it is no longer acceptable to say people “commit” suicide. “We don’t say committed suicide anymore,” Gary explained to his father, “because committed suicide implies a crime. Committed also implies he was of sound mind.” By the way, Gary’s dad was played by Paul Rodriguez, better known as a comedian.
The scene dealing with death by suicide came a few weeks after the show delivered a strong message condemning anti-Asian hate.
WIVB-TV anchor-reporter Erica Brecher did a terrific job interviewing WGR sports host Jeremy White and his wife, Molly, about the heartache they experienced after losing quadruplets in 2019 before the recent birth of their twins. The story required a delicate touch and Brecher handled it beautifully as the couple explained how a local agency helped them through their pain and could help others. It was the kind of emotional story best handled by television, with the Whites holding their twins as they talked.
Who hasn’t loved seeing all the “Jeopardy” tryouts to find a replacement for the late Alex Trebek? I disagree with some of the assessment in the New York Times story last weekend about the guest hosts and was surprised by one omission. My favorite hosts so far have been Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper (who the Times author criticized) and Mike Richards, the show’s producer who wasn’t mentioned. I thought Aaron Rodgers was fine but would prefer he concentrate on playing quarterback wherever he ends up.
Finally, some good news for fans of the sweet Apple TV plus comedy series about an American soccer coach having unorthodox success in England, “Ted Lasso.” The second season is scheduled to start streaming July 23.