Alan Pergament: Brian Duff, Adam Benigni, Kate Welshofer, Erica Brecher and 'Ted Lasso' highlight good news column

One of the more uplifting moments in television is a segment at the end of weekend editions of “NBC Nightly News” focusing on good news.

Since I’ve been criticized for emphasizing the negative, I’ve decided it is time to address some good things in and about television.

The Buffalo Sabres’ season final telecast Saturday celebrating the career of play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret reminded me of what an excellent intermission host Brian Duff is in every game. Duff, who works alongside analyst Martin Biron, smoothly balanced the celebration of Jeanneret while also focusing on the game.

It’s a long shot but it would be a good idea for ESPN or Turner, which takes over the coverage of the NHL from NBC next season, to consider Duff as an intermission host.

It is rare these days to hear a strong commentary from a local sports anchor, but cheers to WGRZ-TV’s sports director Adam Benigni for his balanced take on the “disconnect,” revealed in a video interview Monday, between Sabres star Jack Eichel and the organization and its doctors over whether he should have neck surgery. Benigni blamed both the star and management for the situation.