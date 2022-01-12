Alan Pergament: Brian Blessing's opinionated style is missed on TV these days

"The only regret that I have is that I didn't punch out Blessing and Robitaille," Gilmour said. "These two guys we put on the station are disgusting. I don't respect them because I've never seen them down here once. They sit up here and talk. These (players) don't deserve that. If they want to come here, see me, I'll be here anytime they want to see me."

Gilmour's comments are even more amusing now that the Sabres aren't sending their announcers to road games this season.

Gilmour, who played two seasons for the Sabres near the end of his 20-year NHL career, probably didn't realize he was giving the duo the ultimate compliment: Despite having their paychecks signed by then Sabres owner John Rigas, Gilmour "accused" them of actually telling it like it is.

"We're not trying to be anyone's friend or enemy, just to be as brutally honest as we can be," Blessing said back then.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month