Alan Pergament: 'Bosch' has killer final season; Patinkin adds to absurdity of 'The Good Fight'

Unlike some of his superiors in the Los Angeles Police Department, I’m sorry to see Detective Harry Bosch go.
The stylish series that stars Titus Welliver in the lead role has been my favorite one on Amazon Prime, but that it is ending after seven seasons isn’t surprising.
Streaming series rarely last that long; Amazon announced the end of “Bosch” in February of 2020, which heightens the tension in season seven.
That’s partly because this time we know Harry, a jazz lover and caring father who improvises and has his own principles and instincts, will be saying goodbye in some way in the season that starts streaming Friday.
That brings up the questions: Will he live or die fighting for his beliefs?
Will he finally go too far and be forced to leave the force?
Will he find romance?
Will he get justice?
Will his partner, Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), live or die?
And what will happen to his daughter Maddy (Madison Lintz), now working for a prominent defense lawyer (played by Mimi Rogers) known for getting criminals off or with light sentences?
Will he ever smile?
I’m not saying.
I’ve watched all eight episodes and, without revealing any spoilers, I will say it is a satisfying ending to a terrific series.
The final season illustrates all the things that make Harry a great detective who is hard to manage – his intense desire to find justice even when he is told to back away for the greater good.
As successful as he has been as a detective, Harry is so obsessed with finding justice in the cases that he couldn’t solve that he keeps pictures of the victims on his desk blotter as reminders.
He also is disturbed and angry by the behavior of Jerry, who is off his game because his conscience is bothering him after his suspicious involvement in a shooting at the end of season six.
I highly recommend you watch the first six seasons before watching the final one. You don’t need to have watched them to enjoy the final season, but it certainly would help to fully understand some subtleties and the motivations and behavior of some characters.
Of course, the resolution of Bosch’s story is the most important one, but each secondary character gets his own story.
Bosch’s supportive immediate boss, Lt. Grace Billets (Amy Aquino), is dealing with homophobia.
Police Commissioner Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick), who gets exasperated by Harry, is trying to save his job while knowing the new mayor is out to replace him.
Bosch’s daughter Maddie is trying to decide her career plans.
And members of Bosch’s unit are scrambling for reassignments.
As usual, the plot is intricate, with all the political and jurisdictional deals with the FBI getting in the way of justice for a 10-year-girl who died in an arson fire. She becomes symbolic of Harry’s pursuit of justice.
There is high body count in what is a violent season.
And there is extraneous subplot, Irving’s role as the father of a baby with his wife, Jun Park (Linda Park).
But that’s minor criticism. Overall, “Bosch” has a killer ending that resolves Harry’s story in an honorable and righteous way.
Another popular streaming series, “The Good Fight” starring Western New York native Christine Baranski, premiered its fifth season on Paramount+ Thursday.
The enjoyment of the first three episodes, which premiere weekly on Thursdays, may depend on whether you watch television to avoid the real world rather than have shows dramatize the political divisiveness in America.
The opening episode of three made available for preview deals with a timeline focusing on the impact of the politics of an African American law firm with a white partner (Baranski’s Diane Lockhart) amid the backdrop of all the political events that occurred in 2020, including the murder of George Floyd, the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
The status of a couple of important cast members, Delroy Lindo as partner Adrian Boseman and Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn, is quickly dispensed with in clever ways.
As admirable as the clever ways the political events impact characters, the events in the opener seem too fresh in our memories to make the episode completely enjoyable.
It also seems to commit medical malpractice as one cast member gets Covid-19 and somehow all the lawyers he is in close contact with avoid the deadly disease.
The arrival of Mandy Patinkin in episode two as a faux judge in an illegal makeshift garage court that administers justice more fairly than the real thing brings the series back to its strange and absurd blend of reality and fantasy. It also leads to a bigger role for Sarah Steele as clever investigator Marissa Gold. The more Marissa the better.
I’m a big fan of Patinkin’s work as an actor and singer, so the strange version of small claims court worked for me.
But my favorite episode of the first three is the third one, partly for professional reasons. It focuses on the controversial Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that protects social media sites against lawsuits for distributing illegal content by third parties and gives it an advantage over newspapers that have stricter practices.