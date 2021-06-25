Alan Pergament: 'Bosch' has killer final season; Patinkin adds to absurdity of 'The Good Fight'

I’m not saying.

I’ve watched all eight episodes and, without revealing any spoilers, I will say it is a satisfying ending to a terrific series.

The final season illustrates all the things that make Harry a great detective who is hard to manage – his intense desire to find justice even when he is told to back away for the greater good.

As successful as he has been as a detective, Harry is so obsessed with finding justice in the cases that he couldn’t solve that he keeps pictures of the victims on his desk blotter as reminders.

He also is disturbed and angry by the behavior of Jerry, who is off his game because his conscience is bothering him after his suspicious involvement in a shooting at the end of season six.

I highly recommend you watch the first six seasons before watching the final one. You don’t need to have watched them to enjoy the final season, but it certainly would help to fully understand some subtleties and the motivations and behavior of some characters.

Of course, the resolution of Bosch’s story is the most important one, but each secondary character gets his own story.

Bosch’s supportive immediate boss, Lt. Grace Billets (Amy Aquino), is dealing with homophobia.