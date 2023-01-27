Alan Pergament: Bills TV household viewership ends up 15 percent from a year ago despite lower ratings

The Buffalo Bills ended the 2022-23 season with slightly lower TV ratings than they had for the 2021-22 season but with more households tuning in.

That seeming contradiction is the result of a rating point equaling 6,375 households this season compared to 5,285 households the previous season before viewing in broadband homes was counted.

The Bills TV games averaged a 45.8 rating representing 290,212 households this season, down 3% from a 47.4 rating but up 15% from 253,399 households the previous season.

The Bills regular season “Monday Night Football” game with Cincinnati that was canceled after one quarter is not included in this season’s average. The Bills had five prime-time games this season, compared to four last season.

The Bills’ 27-10 season-ending playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday had a strong 49.2 rating and 82 share of the audience on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.

That was two points lower than the season-high 51.2 local rating and 86 share for the Bills’ emotional 35-23 regular season victory over the New England Patriots on Channel 4 that was must-see TV since because it was the first one celebrating safety Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery after his cardiac arrest six days earlier.

That approached Super Bowl numbers.

However, Sunday’s rating was almost two points higher than the 47.4 rating for the Bills’ 34-31 playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins a week before the Bengals game.

The 49.2 rating for Sunday’s loss means 49.2 of local households tuned into the Bengals game and 82% of those with televisions on during the game that started at 3 p.m. were watching.

Viewership undoubtedly was even higher when you consider all the WNYers at watch parties or at bars who weren't counted.

One other regular season game besides the emotional New England game had a higher rating than the Cincinnati game.

The Bills’ 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 24 had a 49.7 rating.

The Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Channel 4 came close to the rating for the Bengals game with a 49.0 rating. It was played when most WNYers were housebound in the aftermath of the historic snowstorm that forced the Nov. 20 game to be moved from Highmark Stadium to Detroit.

The Bills’ last-second, 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17 decided by a Tyler Bass 25-yard field goal after a 6-minute, 86-yard drive orchestrated by quarterback Josh Allen had a combined 48.6 local rating for the prime-time simulcast on WKBW-TV (34.0) and the NFL Network (14.6). That was even more impressive when you consider it was played on a Saturday night when many people were watching at holiday parties rather than in their homes.

That tied the 48.6 rating for the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 30.

Prime-time games involving the Bills generally receive the highest ratings.

The Bills’ 41-7 rout of Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” carried by Channel 2 and ESPN had a 48.3 rating on Sept. 19.

Buffalo also has had some of the highest ratings for playoff games not involving the Bills.

Buffalo was the No. 3 market in the country for Kansas City’s victory over Jacksonville with a 30.5 rating on local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), which was only behind the markets of the two competing teams.

Buffalo finished second behind Jacksonville in local markets for the Jaguars victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Channel 2 with an 18.8 rating and 38 share. And Buffalo finished fifth among local markets for Cincinnati’s victory over Baltimore with a 24.8 rating and 48 share on Channel 2.

To illustrate how popular the NFL is here, it is rare for any prime-time program to get a rating as high as 10.