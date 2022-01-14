Alan Pergament: Bills regular season ratings up 13% locally; national telecasts have mixed results

If the Bills win and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” I would think the Bills-Chiefs AFC title rematch would be played in the divisional round on Sunday Jan. 23.

If the Steelers upset the Chiefs and the Bills beat the Pats, I would think No. 1 seed Tennessee would play Pittsburgh on Jan. 23 and the Bills would play this Saturday’s winner of the Las Vegas-Cincinnati game on Jan. 22.

If seedings hold in the NFC after wild-card weekend, No. 1 seed Green Bay would play the winner of the Monday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 23 and Tampa Bay and Dallas would play on Jan. 22 if seedings hold this Sunday.

Tampa-Dallas would likely be the 8:15 p.m. game on Jan. 22 because of two factors – Tom Brady and the fact Dallas is still considered by some to be America’s team. The Cowboys were involved in five of the most-watched games this season.

That would mean a potential Bills game with either the Raiders or Bengals would likely be a 4:30 p.m. Saturday game.